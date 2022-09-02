Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in Frisco this week
School is in full swing, fall is (basically) here and there is much to do in Frisco. Here's a list of five events to mark on your calendar for the week of Sept. 5.
starlocalmedia.com
Five things to do in Plano
As fall draws near, the Plano community is gearing up for several upcoming events. From theatrical performances to triathlons, drag shows and more, there is a host of activities that allow residents to get involved. Here's a list of five events coming to Plano the week of Sept. 5.
The Brunch Club now open at Legacy Hall in Plano
The Brunch Club is the second restaurant concept brought to life by Chef Brett Curtis. (Courtesy The Brunch Club) The Brunch Club opened this summer at Legacy Hall in Plano. The new eatery is a weekend brunch spot featuring dishes, such as crab cake Benedict, shrimp ‘n’ grits, buttermilk cakes and more.
checkoutdfw.com
These are some of the best places to get hot dogs in Plano
From classic to extreme toppings, who doesn't love a good American hot dog. We have researched and come up with the best hot dogs around based off Yelp, Tripadvisor and local reviews. Del’s Charcoal Burgers. This is a classical 1980’s hole-in-the-wall diner with décor that adds to the dining...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
familyeguide.com
Free Concerts Highland Village
Come enjoy live music near Lambeau’s America on Friday and Saturday nights. The music series will feature all genres of music and is focused on local musicians. Lambeau’s patio doors will be rolled up for the best seating while you enjoy great food and beverages. Fridays & Saturdays...
starlocalmedia.com
It's marching season: Get to know McKinney North Band Director Gary Williams
When Gary Williams first got the chance to come to McKinney ISD, it meant uprooting his and his family's life. Today, he calls it the best decision ever. Williams is now in his 15th year with the district and serves as Director of Bands with McKinney North High School. Tell...
fortworthreport.org
Amid legal brouhaha, Oktoberfest returns to Fort Worth
This isn’t Shanna Granger’s first rodeo. While this may be the first time Granger is producing Fort Worth Oktoberfest under her company Prost Production, Granger was at the helm of Oktoberfest for seven years in her previous position as an event planner for the Tarrant Regional Water District.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in The Leader communities this week
If you’re looking for a jam-packed week this week, there are several opportunities for community building in Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound. Listed below are just a few events this week for locals to engage in. The 2nd Annual World on Wheels Food Truck Rally & BBQ Competition is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
Q&A: Meet Celina ISD's newest board member
Jarratt Calvert was appointed to the Celina ISD Board of Trustees in August, but he has been a lifelong member of the Celina community. Today, he also serves as Operations Manager with Shades of Green Nursery. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Loaned Life Jackets From Grapevine Lake Going Unreturned
The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and that means a lot of North Texans are spending their days by the water. Yet at Grapevine Lake, hundreds of donated life jackets that are displayed to be borrowed for the day have not been returned. “We lose an...
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Texas
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Toyia Pointer: The woman in charge of preserving and sharing Mesquite's history and culture with the community
Toyia Pointer is Historic Mesquite Inc.’s executive director. She helps the city preserve and share its history and culture with the community. Before coming to Mesquite, Pointer previously served as the Heritage Park Coordinator for the City of Frisco. Prior to that, she spent 17 years working for the City of Carrollton as Museum Curator at the A.W. Perry Homestead. Pointer earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art History as well as a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Anthropology, both from the University of Oklahoma. She also has a certification in museum studies and collection management, plus a certification in French language and culture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
H-E-B announces opening date for Frisco location
The morning of Sept. 21 will mark a new era for Frisco. H-E-B announced on Labor Day that its much-anticipated flagship Frisco store at 4800 Main Street will open its doors at 6 a.m. that Wednesday. Customers can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup starting at 1 a.m....
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday Weekend
Barbecuing at an Allen parkAral Tasher on Unsplash. Labor Day is Monday, September 5. While many businesses are opening their doors with sales and promotions, the City of Allen itself is closing many of its facilities for the day. So before you plan out your long Labor Day weekend, take note of these closures and limited hours:
Study says this Texas city is one of the worst cities to retire in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Throughout our lives, we will put in thousands of hours of work in the hopes of one day being able to retire. That’s why it’s smart to plan your retirement early, so all those years don’t go to waste. One of the biggest...
Here are the best places to get cheese pizza in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — There is nothing that quite hits the spot like a great pizza. There’s a reason that classic New York cheese pizza is the go-to food choice of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’s so delicious, simple and always hits (no matter the time of day you eat it).
peoplenewspapers.com
Loyalty Propels Construction Business After Tragedy
Renaissance Precast co-founder aims to build on late husband’s legacy. Melissa and Russell Rieman started Renaissance Precast, a cast stone business, nearly 20 years ago. Russell died in March after five months in the hospital, but Melissa, a busy community volunteer, is working to keep the business and his legacy going.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Amanda Thrash, new Allen Fairview Chamber board member and president of Texas Health Allen
Amanda Thrash has served as president of Texas Health Allen since July 3. Thrash has primary oversight of daily operations and responsibility for the 88-bed hospital’s annual operating plan. She previously served as vice president, professional and support services, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano. Her tenure with Texas Health extends much further, though. She started at Texas Health Dallas as an administrative resident in 2009, moving to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano in 2010. She became administrator of Texas Health Neighborhood Care & Wellness Prosper in 2016, serving in that role for two years.
Best places to get a samosa in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor Day and why not celebrate the day with some delicious cuisine?. On top of it being Labor Day, Monday is also National Samosa Day. But what exactly is a samosa, for those who have never had one?. “Samosas are a fried...
Comments / 0