ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in Frisco this week

School is in full swing, fall is (basically) here and there is much to do in Frisco. Here's a list of five events to mark on your calendar for the week of Sept. 5.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Five things to do in Plano

As fall draws near, the Plano community is gearing up for several upcoming events. From theatrical performances to triathlons, drag shows and more, there is a host of activities that allow residents to get involved. Here's a list of five events coming to Plano the week of Sept. 5.
PLANO, TX
checkoutdfw.com

These are some of the best places to get hot dogs in Plano

From classic to extreme toppings, who doesn't love a good American hot dog. We have researched and come up with the best hot dogs around based off Yelp, Tripadvisor and local reviews. Del’s Charcoal Burgers. This is a classical 1980’s hole-in-the-wall diner with décor that adds to the dining...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Allen, TX
familyeguide.com

Free Concerts Highland Village

Come enjoy live music near Lambeau’s America on Friday and Saturday nights. The music series will feature all genres of music and is focused on local musicians. Lambeau’s patio doors will be rolled up for the best seating while you enjoy great food and beverages. Fridays & Saturdays...
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
fortworthreport.org

Amid legal brouhaha, Oktoberfest returns to Fort Worth

This isn’t Shanna Granger’s first rodeo. While this may be the first time Granger is producing Fort Worth Oktoberfest under her company Prost Production, Granger was at the helm of Oktoberfest for seven years in her previous position as an event planner for the Tarrant Regional Water District.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in The Leader communities this week

If you’re looking for a jam-packed week this week, there are several opportunities for community building in Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound. Listed below are just a few events this week for locals to engage in. The 2nd Annual World on Wheels Food Truck Rally & BBQ Competition is...
CARROLLTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do
starlocalmedia.com

Q&A: Meet Celina ISD's newest board member

Jarratt Calvert was appointed to the Celina ISD Board of Trustees in August, but he has been a lifelong member of the Celina community. Today, he also serves as Operations Manager with Shades of Green Nursery. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
CELINA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Loaned Life Jackets From Grapevine Lake Going Unreturned

The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and that means a lot of North Texans are spending their days by the water. Yet at Grapevine Lake, hundreds of donated life jackets that are displayed to be borrowed for the day have not been returned. “We lose an...
GRAPEVINE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Toyia Pointer: The woman in charge of preserving and sharing Mesquite's history and culture with the community

Toyia Pointer is Historic Mesquite Inc.’s executive director. She helps the city preserve and share its history and culture with the community. Before coming to Mesquite, Pointer previously served as the Heritage Park Coordinator for the City of Frisco. Prior to that, she spent 17 years working for the City of Carrollton as Museum Curator at the A.W. Perry Homestead. Pointer earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art History as well as a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Anthropology, both from the University of Oklahoma. She also has a certification in museum studies and collection management, plus a certification in French language and culture.
MESQUITE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
starlocalmedia.com

H-E-B announces opening date for Frisco location

The morning of Sept. 21 will mark a new era for Frisco. H-E-B announced on Labor Day that its much-anticipated flagship Frisco store at 4800 Main Street will open its doors at 6 a.m. that Wednesday. Customers can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup starting at 1 a.m....
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
PLANO, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Loyalty Propels Construction Business After Tragedy

Renaissance Precast co-founder aims to build on late husband’s legacy. Melissa and Russell Rieman started Renaissance Precast, a cast stone business, nearly 20 years ago. Russell died in March after five months in the hospital, but Melissa, a busy community volunteer, is working to keep the business and his legacy going.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Amanda Thrash, new Allen Fairview Chamber board member and president of Texas Health Allen

Amanda Thrash has served as president of Texas Health Allen since July 3. Thrash has primary oversight of daily operations and responsibility for the 88-bed hospital’s annual operating plan. She previously served as vice president, professional and support services, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano. Her tenure with Texas Health extends much further, though. She started at Texas Health Dallas as an administrative resident in 2009, moving to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano in 2010. She became administrator of Texas Health Neighborhood Care & Wellness Prosper in 2016, serving in that role for two years.
ALLEN, TX
CW33

Best places to get a samosa in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor Day and why not celebrate the day with some delicious cuisine?. On top of it being Labor Day, Monday is also National Samosa Day. But what exactly is a samosa, for those who have never had one?. “Samosas are a fried...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy