ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hog History: The evolution of the Razorbacks logo through the years

By C.C. McCandless
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JehfR_0hg2Kxoy00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A red-and-black Razorback hog, charging and baring his tusks, has been the defining, representative image of the University of Arkansas for almost a century.

But just how did that come about? And how has the Razorback evolved over the years? Let’s take a closer look.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Pig Trail Nation News

The first classes were held at UA in January 1872, but the familiar Hog wouldn’t appear until about five decades later. In fact, the school’s first official mascot was the cardinal, chosen to complement Arkansas’ official colors.

But in 1909, legend has it that head football coach Hugo Bezdek returned from a victory over LSU during an undefeated season and told a group of gathered students that the team had performed “like a wild band of Razorback hogs.” The following year, the student body voted to officially change the mascot and the rest, as they say, is history.

What to know before heading to Razorback football games

The familiar red-and-black running Razorback that we recognize today debuted in 1931, and he has undergone half a dozen stylistic updates over the years, in addition to a handful of unofficial renderings. One of those was an all-black Hog logo that the baseball team used on uniforms in 1916, according to Jeri L. Thorpe, the University of Arkansas Director of Trademark and Licensing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FukAH_0hg2Kxoy00

She added that the track program used a “wingtip A” logo in 1929, but it was probably not considered an official logo.

“I do not imagine there was much in the way of branding or guidelines for logo use during that time,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVWic_0hg2Kxoy00

The debut rendition of the Hog served as the primary logo from 1931-1937. He received some tweaks to make him look a little more ferocious in 1938, then became more aerodynamic in 1947, with white accents replacing black ones.

Alyssa Orange goes one-on-one with Sam Pittman

He evolved again in 1955, then took the form of a Razorback very similar to the one we still see today in 1967. Some small details were changed in 2001, including sharp, defining black highlights on his back.

The most recent change came in 2014. The shape remained almost identical, but the red hue was darkened. Officially, it can be reproduced using the following values: PMS 201, RGB: 157, 34, 53; Hex: #9D2235 , if you are looking for that true “Razorback Red.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
5newsonline.com

Arkansas community mourns loss of college football player

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) football team is mourning the loss of one of their own as the university announced that a player died after collapsing on Sunday morning. The university posted online, announcing the passing of 21-year-old senior lineman, Clark Yarbrough, with the cause of...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
FOX 16 News

Alyssa Orange goes one-on-one with Sam Pittman

Arkansas Football Head Coach Sam Pittman is entering his third season at Arkansas with high expectations. The Razorbacks want to build on their 9-4 record in 2021 and continue the trajectory Sam Pittman and his staff have put the program on. Pittman says he still gets butterflies coming up to the stadium on the bus, […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
Person
Hugo Bezdek
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville to host celebration of Lower Ramble project

Fayetteville officials this month will celebrate the Lower Ramble project, which is nearing completion in the city’s cultural arts corridor. A ceremony is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 just off West Avenue at the canopy overlook area of the Fay Jones woods south of the Fayetteville Public Library.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August

ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#Arkansas Razorbacks#Evolution#Ua#Lsu#Wi
KHBS

Fayetteville City Council to vote on Archibald Yell Boulevard name change

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council will vote on renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard at their Tuesday night meeting. The road connects South College Avenue to South School Avenue. Yell was Arkansas' first congressman and second governor. Councilmember D'Andre Jones said he learned about Nelson Hackett from Caree Banton...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Movie filmed in Fayetteville to be released this month

A movie filmed in Fayetteville will be released in theaters and streaming services this month. The film, called House of Darkness, stars actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, and was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville in the spring of 2021. The movie was written and directed by Neil...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Sports
THV11

Community mourns loss of 11-year-old Arkansas boy

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Bentonville community mourns the loss of an 11-year-old boy after he drowned in Monday's storms. 5News reached out to the mother of Alexander "Cade" Law who understandably said she was not ready to speak about him yet. Cade's Aunt, Noelle Halterman, reached out and gave...
BENTONVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy