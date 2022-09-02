Read full article on original website
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn rushing attack displays creativity in Mercer win
The phrase was uttered a million times and a million different ways this offseason: Auburn wanted to establish the run this year. “A lot of people can say that,” offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said on Aug. 4. “‘We’re going to run the ball. We’re going to be physical. We’re going to be tough.’ And I get all that. But you really have to go kind of pick a lane on what you want to do and what your foundation needs to be offensively.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Bigger and faster, Cam Riley shows out in first career start
When Cam Riley got up Saturday morning, he went to put on his usual suit for Tiger Walk; the same one he’d worn last year. A year ago, though, Riley was playing slimmer, at around 219 pounds. This season, his offseason weight gain was well-documented, bulking up to 230 pounds.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn men's golf coach Nick Clinard signs extension
Auburn men’s golf head coach Nick Clinard has signed a five-year contract extension that will keep him at the helm of the Tiger golf program through the 2027 season. “I am extremely humbled and blessed to be given the opportunity to lead the program that I love for five more seasons,” Clinard said. “Thank you to our administration for believing in us and recognizing all of the hard work that goes into building a successful, uplifting culture. Everything we have accomplished thus far is a credit to each player that has entered our program and exited as a mature, well-rounded man, leaving it better than he found it. I am excited to continue to elevate the Auburn name to the highest of stages and hope to continue to make the entire Auburn family proud.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Depth chart updates: Two starter switches, two quarterbacks still expected to play
Auburn football will head into its second week of the season without much change in its core personnel, as only two changes were made on the Tigers’ Week 2 depth chart. Kam Stutts, who was listed as a co-starter with Kieondre Jones at right guard last week, is Auburn’s starting right guard on this week’s two-deep. Ja’Varrius Johnson is now Auburn’s starting wide receiver at the H position, jumping freshman Tar’Varish Dawson on the depth chart.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
Ashford shines in spots in Auburn’s opening win over Mercer
Robby Ashford knew six days ago. He was going to get to play against Mercer, offensive Eric Kiesau informed him when he arrived at the team facilities that day. “I appreciated it so much,” Ashford said. “I mean, I almost started crying.”. It was all Ashford could ever...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Harsin, Kiesau help Ashford help themselves
It was all making sense, early in Auburn’s win over Mercer. Robby Ashford peeled off a 49-yard run down the sideline to get the fans on their feet. Two plays later, TJ Finley threw a 39-yard pass to Ja’Varrius Johnson, then fired a quick TD to John Samuel Shenker.
Opelika-Auburn News
Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023
For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
Opelika-Auburn News
Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 78: A lightning delay and a quarterback controversy
Live from Jordan-Hare Stadium amid the lightning delay, the O-A News staff discusses Robby Ashford’s emergence with guest Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer. Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
RELATED PEOPLE
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's a list of Labor Day closings; oh, and parking's mostly free downtown Saturday through Monday
Most city facilities in Auburn and Opelika will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Auburn, Opelika and Lee County schools will be closed. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup on Monday, and collection will be delayed by one day during the week. Here’s a fun fact: Parking...
Opelika-Auburn News
Chicken Salad Chick founder opens new farm-to-table concept in Opelika
Recently, a local online message board posed a question to residents of Opelika and Auburn. “Which do you think will open first,” the poster asked. “Buc-ee’s or Botanic?”. Stacy Brown, the owner of Botanic, has given a definitive answer. Her new business opened its doors to...
Opelika-Auburn News
Three men arrested by Auburn police and charged with burglary and theft
The Auburn police department arrested three men on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree. On Monday police arrested Marquavion Armoney Hughley, 19, of Opelika, Jacobbi Denard Sterling, 19, of Montgomery and Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, 20, of Opelika. Police responded to a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for September 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Kay Phurrough AtchinsonFebruary 20, 1942 - August 28, 2022Kay was born to James Monroe and Alice Johnson Phurrough on February 22, 1942 and pa…
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika Police searching for person who stole 19 guns from local pawn shop
Opelika police are in search of a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of 19 guns from Colorvision Rent to Own & Pawn early Tuesday morning. The suspect fled on foot in the area of South Sixth Street after engaging in a high-speed car chase with police along Pepperell Parkway, according to a press release from Opelika PD.
Comments / 0