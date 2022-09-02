Sheriff warns of phone scam posing as Kanawha County deputies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of a telephone scam impersonating their office.

According to the KCSO, deputies have received reports of individuals getting a call from a scammer claiming to be with the KCSO. The scammer then tells the victim they’ve missed jury duty and owe several hundred dollars in fines, claiming the victim will be arrested if they do not pay the fine.

The KCSO says the scammers provide deputy names and badge numbers then request debit or credit card information. Deputies will never request this type of information over the phone or ask residents to obtain gift cards, wire transfers or bank routing information to pay a fine, the KCSO says.

Anyone who receives a call requesting this information should hang up and should not provide any personal information. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this scam should contact local law enforcement.

