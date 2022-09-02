Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
County Sued for Park Project — “Arlington County withheld nearly $1 million from a contractor that renovated a popular park in the East Falls Church area, the company has alleged. McDonnell Landscape, which filed the suit against the County Board in Arlington Circuit Court on Aug. 17, had been hired to carry out long-awaited upgrades to Benjamin Banneker Park, a 12.5-acre facility along Four Mile Run that includes a major trailhead, a dog park and athletic facilities.” [Washington Post]
arlnow.com
Chicago-based Veo is bringing 400 e-bikes to Arlington
Hundreds of additional e-bikes are arriving in Arlington. The Chicago-based Veo is in the process of deploying 400 new e-bikes across the county. It’s the latest e-bike company to move into Arlington, joining Lime. Next month, Veo will also launch 300 e-bikes in Alexandria. “Arlington and Alexandria have long...
arlnow.com
More Honda airbag thefts and a bizarre brandishing along the Pike
Just days after the last reported series of airbag thefts in Arlington, police are investigating another. Arlington County police say a thief or thieves smashed windows on and stole airbags from three Honda vehicles on the 900 block of S. Rolfe Street, near Towers Park. Dozens of similar thefts —...
thezebra.org
Havin and Christina Baucom, Fashion Trendsetters in Northern Virginia
Alexandria, VA – September is the month to usher in a new fashion season, so I took this opportunity to meet with Alexandria residents stylist Havin Baucom II and his wife, lifestyle and style influencer Christina Baucom. Both federal employees, the Baucoms are also fashion aficionados immersed in the industry by creating digital content and curating one-of-a-kind looks for their clients. Their philosophy is to wear what makes you feel good. In this edition of the Alexandria Noir, I dive into the Baucoms’ fashion aesthetic to learn what inspires them.
thezebra.org
Goings On in Mt. Vernon This Summer and More to Come
Alexandria, VA – Taking the Next Step at the Workhouse Arts Center. Early this summer, former chair of the Fairfax Board of Supervisors, Sharon Bulova (in red jacket), joined current chair Jeff McKay (to her left) and Mount Vernon Supervisor Dan Storck (to his left), and other members of the board and county staff broke ground on the refurbishment of two buildings, streetscape improvements, and landscaping of the courtyard on the Workhouse Campus in Lorton. The interior renovations of Buildings W-13 and W-15 are for future tenant use as a restaurant, craft beverage production or tasting room, or other approved use that supports the campus’s art and cultural center goals and assists in activating the project site.
mocoshow.com
House Party With Over 600 Tickets Sold Prevented From Taking Place Sunday in Laytonsville
A large house party that had sold over 600 tickets and was scheduled to take place Sunday night in Laytonsville was cancelled after the owners of the home became aware of the event and alerted Montgomery County Police. According to a Tiktok video that was promoting the event, it promised to be the “DMV’s Biggest Mansion Pool Party” and was taking place on over “3+ acres of land” with “10+ security guards.” MCPD sent out a notice to the community on Sunday afternoon, stating “An event scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 in the 5900 block of Sundown Rd. in Laytonsville, has been cancelled. Montgomery County Police will be present and are advising attendees to stay away from the area and contact event organizers for a refund.”
thezebra.org
Don’t Miss Art on the Avenue!
Alexandria, VA – Over 350 artists will descend on Mount Vernon Avenue in the heart of Del Ray on Saturday, October 1, for Art on the Avenue, the region’s top multicultural arts festival. While the artists’ backgrounds are diverse – this year’s artists include a firefighter, a former zookeeper, teachers, scientists, veterans, and more – many have a common link: they thrived in the Del Ray Artisans’ supportive arts community.
MetroAccess car flips; residents of D.C. neighborhood want safer roadway
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People living in the Petworth neighborhood of D.C. are fed up with drivers speeding down Rock Creek Church Road. A WMATA spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. on Saturday a MetroAccess vehicle operated by National Express hit two parked cars before flipping on its side. It happened on Rock […]
thezebra.org
Alexandria Presbyterian Church Opens Doors to Its New Home
Alexandria, VA – The Alexandria Presbyterian Church has opened the doors to its new home at 1300 W Braddock. After years of renting space borrowed from or shared with other churches, the APC now has a building to call its own. In 1986, APC started by renting space in...
fox5dc.com
14-year-old boy shot in the head in DC's Shaw neighborhood: police
WASHINGTON - A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the head Monday night in northwest D.C. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of 7th Street in the Shaw neighborhood. A woman was also shot in the shoulder but refused medical treatment.
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the country
Perhaps it was fated that Aracosia McLean would turn into a local favorite. After all, restaurant owner Omar Masroor and his wife, Head Chef Sofia Masroor, already had two other successful restaurants in neighboring areas. Masroor reports McLean locals enjoyed his nearby eateries so much they asked him "more than 100 times" to open a restaurant in their city.
mocoshow.com
Miller’s Ale House To Close Permanently on Sunday, September 25th
Back in July we let you know that Miller’s Ale House would be closing permanently on Sunday, September 25th, after approximately a decade at 1471 Rockville Pike in Rockville. This evening we were told that the restaurant expects to operate at 100% until the last day. The location was previously home to Hooters before it moved across the Pike (and later closed) and Shakey’s before that. Miller’s Ale House is a Florida-based American restaurant and sports bar chain that was founded in 1988. The restaurant serves steaks, chicken, burgers, salads, seafood, and more. Though most of their locations are in Florida (over 50), there are over 30 other locations open across the east coast. Miller’s Ale House has nearby locations in Hyattsville and Sterling, VA locations.
Girl, dog die in Virginia house fire
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters said a girl died in a fire in a home in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County early Tuesday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it received the call about the fire in the 600 block of Barrett Rd. around 1:45 a.m. Crews were able to […]
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police conducting apparent death investigation in Ballston
(Updated at 10:20 p.m.) Arlington County police are conducting a death investigation after an apparent fall from a high-rise condo in Ballston. Numerous police units could be seen Monday afternoon and evening around The Continental condo building at 851 N. Glebe Road, near the Westin hotel and the P.F. Chang’s restaurant. A photo sent by a reader shows a tent set up by police in an alley next to the building.
thezebra.org
MV’s Running Strong Holds Powwow in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA – Running Strong for American Indian Youth®, headquartered in Mount Vernon, hosted its 2022 Running Strong Powwow this summer in Alexandria’s Ben Brenman Park, featuring emcee Dennis Zotigh and host drum the Zotigh Singers as well as special guests from the Udall Foundation Internship Program.
WJLA
Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
luxury-houses.net
Classic American Colonial with Every Single Gracious and Tasteful Feature in Potomac Listed at $8.995M
The Estate in Potomac is a luxurious home embodying familiarity and warmth now available for sale. This home located at 11400 Highland Farm Ct, Potomac, Maryland; offering 09 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 22,950 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (Phone: 202 234-3344, 703 785-7820) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Potomac.
arlnow.com
Arlington and immediate D.C. area under Flood Watch overnight
Arlington County, D.C. and its immediate neighbors are under a Flood Watch starting early Monday morning. Heavy rain is expected overnight and during the morning commute. The soaking rainfall may cause isolated flooding. More from the National Weather Service:. …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...
theburn.com
Farm & Fork Kitchen opens this week in Ashburn for reservations only
The first restaurant from a well-known DC-area chef is getting ready to make its debut in Ashburn this week. But Chef Jorge Chicas is going to roll his new creation out nice and slow. As The Burn has been reporting ever since last September, Chicas has been working to bring...
alxnow.com
Several injured running out of AMC Hoffman Center movie theater on Saturday night
Several people were injured Saturday evening (September 3) after a man allegedly threatened to harm someone, leading to a stampede out of the AMC Hoffman Center 22 movie theater (206 Hoffman Street). The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. and the suspect was gone by the time officers got to...
