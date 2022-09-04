ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County Man Wins $100,000 CT Lottery CASH5 Prize

A Connecticut man claimed an $825,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a tobacco shop in the area.

The unnamed resident of Wethersfield in Hartford County won the DIAMONDS & GOLD prize from a ticket purchased at Smokers Discount World, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

CT Lottery said the store is located at 636 Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield.

Two other Connecticut residents also claimed $100,000 prizes over the past few days.

Fairfield County resident Barry Moore, of Bridgeport, won a CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at East End Package Store in Bridgeport, the lottery reported.

New Haven County resident Judith Izzo, of Waterbury, claimed her Pinball Wizard XXVI prize from a ticket purchased at a Stop & Shop in Waterbury, CT Lottery said.

