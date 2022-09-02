ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bayer settles kickback and fraud allegations for $40 million

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u39zR_0hg2KBtS00

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Bayer has agreed to pay $40 million to settle alleged violations of the False Claims Act, according to the Department of Justice. The settlement announced Friday arose from two lawsuits filed by a former Bayer employee.

Lauri Simpson's lawsuit charged that Bayer Corp. and related corporate entities paid kickbacks to hospitals and physicians to get them to use the drugs Trasylol and Avelox in treating patients.

Her suit alleged that Bayer caused false submissions to Medicare and Medicaid, breaking the law in 20 states and District of Columbia.

Simpson will receive some $11 million from settlement proceeds, according to the Justice Department.

"Simpson diligently pursued this matter for almost two decades," said Department of Justice' Civil Division head Brian M. Boynton in a statement. "Today's recovery highlights the critical role that whistleblowers play in the effective use of the False Claims Act to combat fraud in federal healthcare programs."

U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger said in the Justice Department statement that as alleged in the lawsuit, Bayer engaged in a series of unlawful acts, including kickbacks and marketing the drugs off-label while downplaying their safety risks.

Simpson's second suit against Bayer related to the statin drug Baycol. That civil action accused Bayer of downplaying the drug's risks and committing fraud by inducing the Defense Logistics Agency to renew contracts for Baycol.

Baycol and Trasylol were withdrawn from the market for safety reasons, according to the Justice Department.

Comments / 8

One Justified Patriot
4d ago

A Pharmaceutical company Committing fraud? Say it isn’t so!

Reply(1)
8
Related
UPI News

Former California congressman arrested on fraud charges

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Former California Democratic Rep. T.J. Cox was arrested Tuesday morning by the FBI on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Cox allegedly obtained a $1.5 million construction loan to develop a recreation area, by falsely claiming that he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know

(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickbacks#Drugs#Lawsuits#The Department Of Justice#Bayer Corp#Medicare#Medicaid#The Justice Department
Daily Mail

Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht

Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
TaxBuzz

IRS Wants $2.1 Million From Grandmother Who Failed to File Paperwork

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is seeking a $2.1 million payment from a grandmother who accidentally failed to file specific paperwork. Boston-based Monica Toth, 82, is facing the seizure of a multi-million dollar endowment -- left to her by her father who fled Nazi Germany and later became a successful U.S. businessman -- because she failed to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) annually prior to the year 2010.
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Company Tells Employees: Work ‘Voluntary’ Overtime or Go to Jail

Last week, AlumaSafway, a Canadian scaffolding company, sent workers a memo demanding they accept "voluntary" overtime shifts or face termination, a hiring ban, legal action, and possible fines or jail time. According to the Alberta Labour Relations Board (ALRB), on August 22 an anonymous letter was shared among scaffolders at...
ECONOMY
CBS Detroit

Feds: Nurse removes vials, syringes of hydromorphone at Detroit hospital

(CBS DETROIT) - A nurse has pleaded guilty after federal officials say she tampered with vials and syringes of liquid painkillers at a Detroit hospital where she worked.Federal officials say between March 2020 and August 2020, Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, worked in a critical care unit at the hospital when she allegedly removed vials and syringes of injectable hydromorphone and then "replaced the saline-filled vials and syringes into the unit's medication dispensing machines.""Patients entering a hospital must have confidence they will receive the treatment they are promised," United States Attorney Ison, stated. "Cheatham violated that trust and potentially exposed...
DETROIT, MI
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
441K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy