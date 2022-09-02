ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, MA

RAAC to revisit financial estimates for potential COVID-19 hazard bonuses

READING - After a productive meeting last week in which it produced two potential models to award Reading’s essential workers with premium pay as compensation for the risks they took early in the pandemic, the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee is expected to finalize actual dollar figures and potentially vote on how much everyone should receive at its next meeting on Tuesday.
READING, MA
WCVB

Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch

BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
BOXFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts health officials announce second human case of West Nile Virus

Residents urged to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced the second human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the state this year. The individual is a male in his 70s who was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County in an area already known to be at moderate risk. The risk of human infection with WNV is moderate to high in the Greater Boston area.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

4 people killed in New Hampshire crash near Maine state line

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people are dead following a crash Sunday night in New Hampshire, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
NECN

Higher Education: WPI Offering Cannabis Certificate Programs This Fall

Worcester Polytechnic Institute is going green for the new semester. The university in Worcester, Massachusetts, is partnering with cannabis education company, Green Flower, to offer four cannabis qualification certificates for those interested in pursuing a career in the growing industry. “The Massachusetts market is growing so fast from a cannabis...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
MELROSE, MA
WCVB

Efforts underway to revive the largest salt marsh in New England

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Trustees on the Coast is working to heal the Great Marsh. Old farmers’ ditches have weakened the marsh by impacting the natural draining process. The idea is to remediate the ditches so the ecosystem can heal and be more resilient. Marsh land is great at storing carbon. Also, healing the marsh will help maintain biodiversity and protect the coastline from sea level rise.
NEEDHAM, MA
97.5 WOKQ

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Children suspected of burning dog to death in Lynn

DORCHESTER – Police are investigating after a small dog was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lynn after being burned to death. It happened at a housing complex on Curwin Circle, which is where the dog's owner lives.The WBZ-TV I-Team has also learned that the suspects and witnesses police are questioning are young children from 9-11 years old.Police are waiting for a necropsy to be performed on the dog. Children under 12 cannot be charged with a crime in Massachusetts.
LYNN, MA
homenewshere.com

Woburn Public Schools welcome 40 new teachers

WOBURN – Superintendent Matthew Crowley is pleased to share that Woburn Public Schools welcomed new teachers to the District during an orientation program this week. In total, 40 new teachers attended the orientation on Aug. 29 and 30. The new teachers learned about Woburn Public Schools and the community,...
WOBURN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two police officers from same department in Massachusetts resign within days of each other after investigation

ACTON — Town Manager John Mangiaratti and Police Chief Richard Burrows report that two members of the Acton Police Department, who were placed on leave earlier this year, have resigned from the department. The Town of Acton has, as a matter of procedure, informed The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission about both employees’ statuses and the ongoing investigations into their conduct.
ACTON, MA
MassLive.com

Flash flood warning issued to parts of northeastern Massachusetts; heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to continue till Tuesday

On Monday morning, meteorologists issued a flash flood warning to parts of Middlesex County, towns and municipalities above Boston, as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue on through Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologists issued the early Monday morning flood warning for residents of Waltham, Malden, Medford, Woburn, Reading...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
NECN

House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers

The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
NASHUA, NH
homenewshere.com

Woburn volleyball team has the pieces in place

WOBURN — After its incredible run last season, the Woburn High girls volleyball team returns eight seniors with the hopes of another competitive season. The Tanners welcome back a core group with a lot of varsity experience as they prepare for another tough season in the Middlesex League. Last...
WOBURN, MA

