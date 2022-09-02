ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Man arrested after storing child pornography on Google Photos account

By Kaitlyn Snook
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39B7it_0hg2K22A00

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on three counts of child pornography today.

On August 18, an officer with CCSO received several Cyber-Tip Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported by Google Inc. The reports contained 14 files believed to be explicit sexual content of children.

CCSO obtained a search warrant and Google Inc. provided the content of the accounts. A full investigation was conducted and it was determined that the accounts belonged to Jeffrey Fontenot.

Fontenot was storing several images and videos on his Google Photos account of sexual content with children as young as 6 years old.

Once located, Fontenot was placed under arrest. He is charged with one count of compiling or transmitting computer pornography involving a minor and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Charlotte County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Google Photos#Google Inc#Ccso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy