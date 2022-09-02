Man arrested after storing child pornography on Google Photos account

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on three counts of child pornography today.

On August 18, an officer with CCSO received several Cyber-Tip Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported by Google Inc. The reports contained 14 files believed to be explicit sexual content of children.

CCSO obtained a search warrant and Google Inc. provided the content of the accounts. A full investigation was conducted and it was determined that the accounts belonged to Jeffrey Fontenot.

Fontenot was storing several images and videos on his Google Photos account of sexual content with children as young as 6 years old.

Once located, Fontenot was placed under arrest. He is charged with one count of compiling or transmitting computer pornography involving a minor and two counts of possession of child pornography.