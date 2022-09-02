Could it happen again? There are some similarities between SU football’s magical 1987 team and this year’s

Read full article on original website
Syracuse football grabs handful of votes in USA Today Coaches Poll after Week 1 win
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football caught a small number of college football coaches’ attention Saturday. The Orange received four votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll released Tuesday. It did not earn any votes for the Associated Press Top 25. Syracuse kickstarted its 2022 season with a 31-7...
sujuiceonline.com
2026 QB Marco Green describes ‘amazing’ atmosphere at Syracuse
2026 quarterback Marco Green was among a large group of recruits on hand for Syracuse’s 31-7 win over Louisville on Saturday, and left with a great impression of the Orange. “The atmosphere was amazing, you could tell all the fans love the team and players,” Green said in an interview with The Juice Online. “The Dome was loud, it was the kind of environment every kid dreams of playing in. I’m glad I got to experience that.”
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Drew Fielder, Efeosa Oliogu
We’re still several months away from basketball season, but recruiting is a year-round sport. With that in mind, we have some notes from the Syracuse basketball recruiting world…. As expected, JP Estrella committed to Tennessee last week. The 2023 Brewster Academy (NH) big man is rated the 54th best...
Former Syracuse WR Taj Harris steps away from football after lackluster Rutgers debut
Rutgers wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from the football program for personal reasons, sources with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media. In a statement released on Twitter, Harris said he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself. Please respect my privacy. I will have no further comment at this time.”
Chris Elmore, Stefon Thompson both out for season following Saturday injuries
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football fullback Chris Elmore and linebacker Stefon Thompson are both out for the season with injuries they suffered in SU’s season-opening 31-7 win over Louisville. Orange coach Dino Babers announced the news during his Monday press conference. “You’re talking about a guy who’s been...
Bad news for Syracuse
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers delivered some bad news on the injury front during his press conference Monday following the Orange's 31-7 home win over Louisville on Saturday in the two teams' season opener. (...)
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Syracuse football shows promise, and flaws, in debut
Syracuse defeated Louisville, 31-7, in the 2022 season opener. Here are some quick hits from the game:. Garrett Shrader was very accurate coming out of the gate, connecting on 7-of-8 passes in the first quarter, then had seven straight attempts in the second period bookended by incompletions. He finished the opening half 14-of-17 through the air for 185 yards and a touchdown. While Shrader finished with a very nice stat line, it could have been better, as both Isaiah Jones and Damien Alford dropped passes that were on target.
localsyr.com
The biggest SU tailgate in town gets a new name thanks to NIL rules
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Football season means tailgate season and for over a decade Mark Cupelo and his friends have organized the biggest tailgate in town. Cupelo said it began on a website called Syracusefan.com, where ‘Cuse fans can chat about sports and organize tailgates, and from there the “Fine Mess” tailgate was born.
Chris Elmore, SU football’s 6th-year senior captain, leaves Louisville game with injury
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse captain and sixth-year senior. left Saturday’s game against Louisville in the first quarter with an apparent lower-leg injury. Elmore was injured midway through the opening quarter on a short gain by Sean Tucker. Chris Elmore returned to the sideline wearing street clothes. He was...
Section III football poll (Week 0): Offensive fireworks solidify F-M as top team in Class A
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 31-7 Loss at Syracuse
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, offensive guard Caleb Chandler, quarterback Malik Cunningham and middle linebacker MoMo Sanogo said after their loss to the Orange:
Syracuse football box score vs. Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lou_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Garrett Shrader looked sharp;...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
Section III girls soccer rankings (Week 1): New No. 1 in Class A
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girl’s soccer poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls soccer polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Mets allow late runs in 5-1 loss to RailRiders on Sunday afternoon
Moosic, PA – The Syracuse Mets lost their fourth straight game with a 5-1 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. All six runs were scored from the seventh inning onward. With the win, the RailRiders won five games in the six-game series against the Mets.
HS football roundup: Holland Patent cruises to win with first-half offensive explosion
Syracuse, N.Y. — Holland Patent put up 44 points in the first half of Saturday’s matchup with Herkimer and never looked back. The Golden Knights defeated the Magicians 51-7 in a non-league contest in Holland Patent.
Meet the ‘Creek Rats’ as they try to turn a stinky Syracuse stream into an attraction
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After Steve Seleway’s first trip into Onondaga Creek, he came home smelling so bad that his wife made him hose off in their backyard. Two decades later, he can’t recall if she threw his clothes out or burned them. He has returned every year since...
localsyr.com
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival
(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
16 CNY schools with cool new things students should check out the first day of class
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Several schools across Central New York are making it more exciting than ever to return to campus this fall. Syracuse.com polled CNY school administrators asking for one cool new thing that their students just have to check out upon their return, along with a brief description. Here are the responses we got:
wesb.com
Watch: JASON NEWSTED And THE CHOPHOUSE BAND Play Free Concert In Skaneateles, New York
Former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted and his CHOPHOUSE BAND headlined the village volunteer fire department’s annual Field Days this past Saturday, September 3 at Austin Park in Skaneateles, New York. Video of his appearance can be seen below. Newsted, who bought and moved into a $6 million home o…
