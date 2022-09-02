Could it happen again? There are some similarities between SU football’s magical 1987 team and this year’s

Syracuse defeated Louisville, 31-7, in the 2022 season opener. Here are some quick hits from the game:. Garrett Shrader was very accurate coming out of the gate, connecting on 7-of-8 passes in the first quarter, then had seven straight attempts in the second period bookended by incompletions. He finished the opening half 14-of-17 through the air for 185 yards and a touchdown. While Shrader finished with a very nice stat line, it could have been better, as both Isaiah Jones and Damien Alford dropped passes that were on target.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO