How Pete Davidson Is Coping with ‘Clean Break’ from Kim Kardashian After Being ‘Torn Up’ By Split

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson is doing “much better” now that he’s had some time to digest his shocking split from Kim Kardashian last month. “While Pete was torn up when the split first happened, he has had some time now and is in a much better place with it. He sees that they were clearly not meant to be,” a person close to the former Saturday Night Live comedian told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are from two different worlds, but more like two completely different universes. Pete does not talk to Kim now, and they pretty much had a clean break.”

As fans know, Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, first got together after she hosted NBC’s popular sketch comedy series in Oct. 2021. The two starred in a Jasmine and Aladdin-themed skit and locked lips while riding a magical carpet, which is when sparks initially flew. Just days later, they were seen holding hands at California’s Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park. They made their official debut as a couple at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August 2022 after nine months of dating (Photo: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock)

Although Pete is doing quite well, that doesn’t mean the breakup hasn’t taken a toll on him. “It’s particularly hard to move forward from a relationship when you literally can’t avoid your ex anywhere you go,” a second insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim is everywhere and it’s been a constant reminder for him.” To help distract himself, Pete focused on work. Kim and Pete’s hectic and often opposing work schedules are part of the reason their relationship met its demise.

“He’s been feeling much better about the whole thing lately and has relied heavily on his mom and sister for support,” HL‘s source continued. “They know him better than anybody and know the right things to say to help make him feel better. He learned a lot from his relationship and wouldn’t take it back for the world. He has no idea what the future holds in terms of his romantic life but right now that’s taking a back seat and his career is at the forefront of his mind.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson filmed ‘The Kardashians’ together before their split (Photo: Raw Image LTD/MEGA)

Another person Pete leaned on directly after his breakup from Kim is his Wizards co-star-turned-good friend, Orlando Bloom. “One of the first people who approached Pete about [the breakup] was Orlando while they were working in Australia together,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Orlando explained how he’s been in the same situation and to try and not take things too hard. He said whatever is meant to be, will be, and to focus on doing him for the time being.”

Meanwhile, another KarJennner source revealed to HL that Kim is ready to mingle following their breakup, but isn’t looking for anything serious. “Her feelings for Pete were so strong but she knows now that it was lust that she was driven by and not love. Love takes time and right now Kim doesn’t have the time to invest in anything serious,” they explained. “So, while she focuses on her billion-dollar empire, including the launching of her new ear pods brand, she is going to have fun. If this includes going on dates, so be it. But she is way too involved with her family and focused on herself right now to give away too much of this to anyone else.”

Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Reveals Health Update After Major Surgery

Following the news that she’ll be having major surgery on her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz gives her Instagram followers more details about the procedure. While speaking about her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter wrote about what led to the procedure. “Here’s the deal, the doctor I went to first when I had the injury, ordered an immediate MRI, wise, but before waiting for the results, said he would give me a cortisone shot in my knee to help me feel better.’ And it did.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

