Where do you find these people to be police? Do they ALL have extreme anger issues? It seems like you only pick people who have been bullied all through school and they want total control and revenge. Or military people who can only find a job in law enforcement but they have untreated PTSD. It's despicable to kill an innocent pet that belonged to someone you supposedly loved. Obviously this person was very angry with no impulse control. Next it probably would have been an innocent citizen. Look, these people have control over citizens and there needs to be a better system of testing these people. Innocent people are being degraded, beaten up and shot. Other countries have ZERO citizens killed while we have HUNDREDS every year so this is an American problem and it needs to change. Police NEED to have respect from people but with who you are hiring its not going to happen and more people are going to get killed. Citizens and police alike!
