This Homemade After Dinner Mints recipe is a delicious no-bake recipe that whips up in just a few minutes. A perfect after meal sweet treat!. These little mints make a perfect gift. Not only are they easy to make but they can be all be made and ready to go within an hour! I love to give these as gifts. They are so beautiful and are often an unexpected gift as most people don't know they can make their own mints! I will usually wrap these up and print the recipe out to give along with the after dinner mints.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO