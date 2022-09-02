Read full article on original website
Healthy Recipe: Mexican Black Bean Salad
I love cilantro. This easy, flavorful Mexican Black Bean Salad is heaven to me since it features both cilantro leaves and seeds. Yes, in case you didn’t know, coriander is cilantro seed. Cilantro has mildly antiseptic properties, not a bad thing when you’re in treatment, but what I love is that the spiciness and taste of this delicious black bean salad will help you blast away the taste blues.
Healthy Recipe: Healthy Yogurt Ranch Dressing
Greek yogurt is the key to this delicious version of Healthy Yogurt Ranch Dressing. It has more protein and a lot less fat thanks to the yogurt. Best yet, it sacrifices none of the taste we know and love. 8 servings. 8 ingredients. 15 minute prep. Ingredients. 1 tablespoon dried...
Pasta with vegetables recipe
BY's Recipe: Pasta with vegetables can work for healthy eaters, vegetarians, and vegans. It's easy to prepare, and no cooking experience is required. Pasta with veggies is a plant-based meal for healthy eaters, vegans, and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required.
Greek Lemon Rice Recipe
One of my favorite things about getting Greek takeout is the incredible lemon rice that it comes with. I always want more of it! It’s creamy, savory, and packed with the best lemony flavor! You can easily recreate those flavors at home with just a few simple ingredients. And if you’re not convinced already, it only takes 5 minutes to prepare!
The Healthiest Brands Of Yogurt You Can Eat
Yogurt is versatile and can be tasty and nutritious, but not all yogurts are created equal. We've rounded up a list of the healthiest brands to look for.
8 best air fryers for cooking up a storm in the kitchen
Healthy chips might sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air like a powerful mini convection oven to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep fat fryer.Not only can they potentially help you to knock up healthier dishes, but research by energy provider Utilita also suggests that they’re more energy efficient than using a cooker. An electric cooker, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer will set you...
Weekly Spotlight: Using Peaches to Create End-of-Summer Recipes!
The summer is ending and that means it’s last call for summer produce! Peach season is here and it’s the perfect time to be enjoying this delicious stone fruit. The best part about using peaches is that you can use them in both sweet and savory recipes. If...
Aldi fans in love with £89 Specialbuy that is 'half the cost of using an oven'
Aldi rarely misses with its Specialbuys, and this time round is no excepetion. The budget supermarket has impressed fans with its latest kitchen device, which is handy during the cost of living crisis. Its Ambiano Multi Cooker grabbed the attention of shoppers, with some claiming it is much cheaper than...
I tried 6 different brands of syrup, and it's totally worth paying a little extra for the big names
I tried Mrs. Butterworth's, Kroger, Market Pantry, Pearl Milling Company, Hungry Jack, and Log Cabin to see which brand of pancake syrup is best.
Why You Should Be Baking Your Bacon Instead of Frying It
International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
Must Make Apple Recipes
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Apple recipes are perfect for year-round deliciousness! Take your apples to the next level with these amazing recipes from breakfast, salads, main dishes to side dishes and even desserts!. Apples...
Nigel Slater’s recipe for summer bean and tomato soup with gochujang
Peel and roughly chop 1 medium-sized onion. Peel and finely slice 1 fat clove of garlic, or 2 smaller ones. In a medium-sized saucepan, warm 2 tbsp of olive oil, stir in the chopped onion and garlic. Cook over a moderate heat until pale gold and soft. You can expect this to take a good 15 minutes. Stir regularly, so the onion and garlic don’t burn.
Crispy Fried Green Tomatoes with Crab Salad and Hot Butter Sauce
While in Savannah last winter, we ate at Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar, a highly rated restaurant in the heart of the city. Being that we were firmly rooted in the tomato off-season, I was surprised to see fried green tomatoes on the menu. But as New Yorkers in the South, we felt an obligation to try it. Plus, the menu description sold me: “Fried Green Tomatoes, crab salad, hot butter sauce”— how could that not be good?
Banana Health Benefits Worth Noting That You Should Take Seriously
The banana is one of the one popular of our fruits that nearly went extinct due to Panama disease. The reason we almost lost the banana was because basically only one variety was grown since it was the most favorite type for people around the world. Fortunately, the agricultural experts studied the problem of how to adapt the banana for climate change and become more disease resistant. Otherwise, we could have lost more than just delicious banana taste, but the many health benefits that this one fruit provides.
Hasselback Chicken Casserole
The famed Hasselback potatoes originated in the 1940s in Sweden at a restaurant named the Hasselbacken. Their take on potatoes, slit crossways and covered in herbs and butter, allowed the flavors of the toppings to seep into the potatoes for added flavor. This is not only a delicious way to...
After Dinner Mints
This Homemade After Dinner Mints recipe is a delicious no-bake recipe that whips up in just a few minutes. A perfect after meal sweet treat!. These little mints make a perfect gift. Not only are they easy to make but they can be all be made and ready to go within an hour! I love to give these as gifts. They are so beautiful and are often an unexpected gift as most people don't know they can make their own mints! I will usually wrap these up and print the recipe out to give along with the after dinner mints.
“Everything Bagel” Buttermilk Biscuits
Savory, crunchy, soft, buttery, and utterly delicious. There’s nothing quite as good as homemade biscuits. Done right they’re flaky, buttery, and full of flavor. These everything bagel seasoning biscuits have a great crunch and taste from the seasoning blend. But, even if you’re not a fan of this type of spice mix let me assure you these biscuits are some of the most tender you can make- with or without the spices!
Nigel Slater’s recipes for beetroot and pomegranate salad, and rice pudding and damson sauce
The tail end of a long summer, and one of my favourite points in the year for food shopping. The last of the damsons sit in a cardboard punnet on the table alongside the green leaves of bunches of beetroot. The purple plums are destined for both breakfast treat and as a sauce for chilled rice pudding; the beetroot is for a late-summer salad.
6 Easy Ways to Upgrade Your Chicken Pot Pie Recipe
Is there anything cozier than a hot, flaky chicken pot pie for dinner? Covered in golden pastry and filled with tender vegetables and chicken, pot pie is comfort food at its best. We're all for your family's classic recipe, but if you're looking to get creative with your pot pie game, keep reading for our advice.
Sausage-and-Spinach Breakfast Casserole with Cornmeal Biscuits
Instead of spooning sauce on top of biscuits, this breakfast casserole bakes the biscuits right on top of the sausage-studded gravy. Smoked sausage, such as Conecuh, adds a rich smokiness to the white gravy. You can use regular sausage if you have it on hand, but consider sprinkling in a bit of smoked paprika to amp up those smoky flavors. For a bit of color, add handfuls of spinach; it'll wilt into silky threads that help give the gravy body.
