Healthy Recipe: Mexican Black Bean Salad
I love cilantro. This easy, flavorful Mexican Black Bean Salad is heaven to me since it features both cilantro leaves and seeds. Yes, in case you didn’t know, coriander is cilantro seed. Cilantro has mildly antiseptic properties, not a bad thing when you’re in treatment, but what I love is that the spiciness and taste of this delicious black bean salad will help you blast away the taste blues.
Healthy Recipe: Warm German Style Potato Salad with Caraway Seeds
Everyone loves a good potato salad, and this Warm German Style Potato Salad with Caraway Seeds certainly falls into the ‘Ann’s Favorites’ category! First of all it’s made with a delicious caraway infused Dijon mustard vinaigrette, that gets sucked up into the warm spuds as they’re tossed together with it. Secondly, there’s the contrast of the crisp crunchy celery and the sharp sweet bite of scallions with the soft, warm mustardy potatoes. So yummy!
Weekly Spotlight: Using Peaches to Create End-of-Summer Recipes!
The summer is ending and that means it’s last call for summer produce! Peach season is here and it’s the perfect time to be enjoying this delicious stone fruit. The best part about using peaches is that you can use them in both sweet and savory recipes. If...
I Made the Pioneer Woman’s Mashed Potatoes, and They’re the Creamiest Ever
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Ree Drummond knows how to make crowd-pleasing recipes, including some of our...
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Roasted Cauliflower Salad Recipe Is a Healthy Side Dish
Ree Drummond combines roasted cauliflower and salad in one delicious side dish that's so healthy. The Pioneer Woman star has a Tex Mex roasted cauliflower recipe, too.
6 Easy Ways to Upgrade Your Chicken Pot Pie Recipe
Is there anything cozier than a hot, flaky chicken pot pie for dinner? Covered in golden pastry and filled with tender vegetables and chicken, pot pie is comfort food at its best. We're all for your family's classic recipe, but if you're looking to get creative with your pot pie game, keep reading for our advice.
After Dinner Mints
This Homemade After Dinner Mints recipe is a delicious no-bake recipe that whips up in just a few minutes. A perfect after meal sweet treat!. These little mints make a perfect gift. Not only are they easy to make but they can be all be made and ready to go within an hour! I love to give these as gifts. They are so beautiful and are often an unexpected gift as most people don't know they can make their own mints! I will usually wrap these up and print the recipe out to give along with the after dinner mints.
Zhug – Spicy Green Sauce [Vegan]
4 cups lightly packed cilantro, long stems removed, rinsed and patted dry*. 1 (4 ounce) can green minced chiles, mild or hot -OR- 1/3 to 1/2 cup seeded and roughly chopped green chilies, mild or hot. 1 to 2 tablespoon fresh lime juice or lemon juice. 2 to 4 garlic...
Crispy Fried Green Tomatoes with Crab Salad and Hot Butter Sauce
While in Savannah last winter, we ate at Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar, a highly rated restaurant in the heart of the city. Being that we were firmly rooted in the tomato off-season, I was surprised to see fried green tomatoes on the menu. But as New Yorkers in the South, we felt an obligation to try it. Plus, the menu description sold me: “Fried Green Tomatoes, crab salad, hot butter sauce”— how could that not be good?
Chocolate Polenta Pudding Cake
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This chocolate polenta pudding cake is a creamy, chocolatey, gluten-free dessert, made with polenta, dark chocolate, butter, cocoa powder, and eggs. Adapted from Emma Zimmerman | The Miller’s Daughter | Hardie Grant, 2022...
Simple and Easy Pavlova
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This pavlova has a light and crispy outside with a deliciously soft and chewy inside. Topped with a sweet cream topping and fresh fruit, it’s a dessert that will stand out at any gathering!
Nigel Slater’s recipes for beetroot and pomegranate salad, and rice pudding and damson sauce
The tail end of a long summer, and one of my favourite points in the year for food shopping. The last of the damsons sit in a cardboard punnet on the table alongside the green leaves of bunches of beetroot. The purple plums are destined for both breakfast treat and as a sauce for chilled rice pudding; the beetroot is for a late-summer salad.
Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
A long simmer in the slow cooker creates the tastiest broth for chicken noodle soup and is a more hands-off way to enjoy this classic comfort food. It also results in an extra-big batch that can be stored in the fridge or freezer for a rainy day. Chicken soup starts...
Nigel Slater’s recipe for summer bean and tomato soup with gochujang
Peel and roughly chop 1 medium-sized onion. Peel and finely slice 1 fat clove of garlic, or 2 smaller ones. In a medium-sized saucepan, warm 2 tbsp of olive oil, stir in the chopped onion and garlic. Cook over a moderate heat until pale gold and soft. You can expect this to take a good 15 minutes. Stir regularly, so the onion and garlic don’t burn.
Butter Mochi
This golden, sesame-crusted treat has roots in Hawai'i. As chef and writer Kiki Aranita writes: "Butter mochi is purely an invention of the islands and it is borne from the multicultural roots of Hawai'i's first potlucks and the mystical union of rice flour, butter, coconut milk and sugar." The edges of the mochi get slightly crispy and caramelized as they bake, and the resulting dessert is chewy, buttery, firm-yet-gooey, and sweet, yet perfectly balanced by the nutty toasted sesame. Make sure to coat the baking pan with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper, so you can easily lift the mochi out after they cool. Read more about why Aranita says that Butter Mochi Will Help You Win Every Potluck.
Shepherd’s Pie Soup
Meat and potatoes at its finest. Shepherd’s Pie is like the ultimate meat and potatoes recipe. A meaty base full of beef and savory veggies topped with a layer of creamy mashed potatoes? Yes, please! It’s one of my go-to dinner dishes because meat and potatoes always pleases and Shepherd’s Pie is no exception. This soup takes its inspiration from that very same dish and it has all the meat and potatoes glory you know and love — it’s just tucked into a soup! That means it’s brothier and a little lighter, sure, but there are also mashed potatoes stirred right into that broth. (Seriously!)
How to Store Garlic So It Stays Potent and Fresh
We'd argue that most people would feel lost without some healthy garlic in their kitchens. So many recipes from cuisines worldwide begin by sautéing garlic in oil, and just the scent is enough to make you hungry for dinner. Since no one likes to reach for their garlic only...
The true benefits and drawbacks of eating eggs
Eggs have been used in cuisines around the world for many years because of their incredible versatility. You can have them sweet in a custard, or salty in a fried rice dish; you can have them boiled, scrambled, poached, sunny-side up, baked in a cake, whipped in a cocktail, and so on. It’s very possible to have eggs at every meal of the day. But how healthy is it, really?
CHICKEN AND STUFFING CASSEROLE
Creamy chicken and stuffing casserole recipe has great flavor & is a warm, comforting chicken dinner everyone loves! Made with chicken, stuffing & pantry ingredients, this hearty dish is a family favorite!. Enjoy your creamy chicken casserole with stuffing as a great way to use up holiday dinner leftovers or...
Banana Health Benefits Worth Noting That You Should Take Seriously
The banana is one of the one popular of our fruits that nearly went extinct due to Panama disease. The reason we almost lost the banana was because basically only one variety was grown since it was the most favorite type for people around the world. Fortunately, the agricultural experts studied the problem of how to adapt the banana for climate change and become more disease resistant. Otherwise, we could have lost more than just delicious banana taste, but the many health benefits that this one fruit provides.
