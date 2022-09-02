Read full article on original website
Related
vermontjournal.com
Canal Street Gallery presents Alissa Buffum
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery, in Bellows Falls, Vt., is pleased to present Alissa Buffum, the first artist to participate in the new Working Artist Program. This program is an artist’s studio and exhibition space within the Gallery, and is open during the Gallery’s regular hours. Beginning in September, the Gallery will now be open Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on 3rd Friday Gallery Nights, from 5–7 p.m. The Working Artist Program is located on the canal, behind the front gallery at 23 Canal Street.
vermontjournal.com
Senior Solutions, Seasonal Fuel Assistance
September is here – which means it is time to sign up for Vermont’s Seasonal Heating Fuel Assistance Program, which can offset winter heating costs by anywhere from a few hundred to even a few thousand dollars. Senior Solutions is launching a two-month campaign to help residents apply for assistance through Vermont’s LIHEAP program, which could help lower your bills if you heat with oil, kerosene, propane, electric, coal, wood pellets, or cordwood.
Comments / 0