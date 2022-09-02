BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery, in Bellows Falls, Vt., is pleased to present Alissa Buffum, the first artist to participate in the new Working Artist Program. This program is an artist’s studio and exhibition space within the Gallery, and is open during the Gallery’s regular hours. Beginning in September, the Gallery will now be open Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on 3rd Friday Gallery Nights, from 5–7 p.m. The Working Artist Program is located on the canal, behind the front gallery at 23 Canal Street.

TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO