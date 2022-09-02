ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers.com

Dope Sheet: Packers open season at Vikings

The Green Bay Packers will travel a state over to take on the Minnesota Vikings in the regular-season opener. It is just the second time ever that Green Bay has played at Minnesota in Week 1 (2020). It is the fourth straight year and the eighth time in the last...
Packers.com

De'Vondre Campbell ready for Packers' defense to 'just line up and go'

GREEN BAY – A year ago, so much was new. Joe Barry was the Packers' new defensive coordinator, and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell was the new man in the middle, calling the signals. After some rough moments early, things melded together nicely. By season's end, the Packers' defense was playing...
Packers.com

Inbox: It should be a lot of fun to watch

Did you know the "Unscripted" episode talking about cutdowns and special teams was No. 666 when you recorded it? I hope that's not a bad omen. You're telling me we've recorded 666 episodes of "Unscripted?" Move over, "Gunsmoke." Kent from Anamosa, IA. Got to thinking, and I'm sure this is...
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: Minnesota musings

Mike and Wes take a look at the Vikings (3:31), including the new regime and defensive additions of former Packers Za'Darius Smith and Chandon Sullivan (10:07), plus the history of Green Bay-Minnesota openers (13:02). They also discuss some of the unknowns regarding Week 1 (21:00).
Green Bay, WI
Packers.com

Titletown, Packers welcoming Hy-Vee as new plaza partners

Titletown and the Green Bay Packers are kicking off the season by welcoming a new partner: Hy-Vee, the employee-owned grocery store with a growing presence in Wisconsin. Hy-Vee is teaming up with Titletown and the Packers for a variety of initiatives, including sharing the grocery store's name with Titletown's public plaza just west of Ridge Road, now officially named Hy-Vee Plaza.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: The potential benefits there would be tremendous

Did you know the "Unscripted" episode talking about cutdowns and special teams was No. 666 when you recorded it? I hope that's not a bad omen. Hey, if it exorcises some demons, all the better, right?. William from South Milwaukee, WI. Mike, you and Wes often reference lines from movies...
