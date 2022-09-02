Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Packers.com
Dope Sheet: Packers open season at Vikings
The Green Bay Packers will travel a state over to take on the Minnesota Vikings in the regular-season opener. It is just the second time ever that Green Bay has played at Minnesota in Week 1 (2020). It is the fourth straight year and the eighth time in the last...
Packers.com
De'Vondre Campbell ready for Packers' defense to 'just line up and go'
GREEN BAY – A year ago, so much was new. Joe Barry was the Packers' new defensive coordinator, and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell was the new man in the middle, calling the signals. After some rough moments early, things melded together nicely. By season's end, the Packers' defense was playing...
Packers.com
Inbox: It should be a lot of fun to watch
Did you know the "Unscripted" episode talking about cutdowns and special teams was No. 666 when you recorded it? I hope that's not a bad omen. You're telling me we've recorded 666 episodes of "Unscripted?" Move over, "Gunsmoke." Kent from Anamosa, IA. Got to thinking, and I'm sure this is...
NFL・
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Minnesota musings
Mike and Wes take a look at the Vikings (3:31), including the new regime and defensive additions of former Packers Za'Darius Smith and Chandon Sullivan (10:07), plus the history of Green Bay-Minnesota openers (13:02). They also discuss some of the unknowns regarding Week 1 (21:00).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Packers.com
Packers, Donald Driver team up with Sargento to celebrate 20 years of tackling hunger in Wisconsin
The Green Bay Packers and Sargento Foods Inc. are reaching a major milestone in their joint effort to fight hunger in Wisconsin this year, marking 20 years of partnership through the Sargento Touchdowns for Hunger™ program. Since 2002, when the program began, the Packers have scored 1,010 touchdowns in...
Packers.com
Titletown, Packers welcoming Hy-Vee as new plaza partners
Titletown and the Green Bay Packers are kicking off the season by welcoming a new partner: Hy-Vee, the employee-owned grocery store with a growing presence in Wisconsin. Hy-Vee is teaming up with Titletown and the Packers for a variety of initiatives, including sharing the grocery store's name with Titletown's public plaza just west of Ridge Road, now officially named Hy-Vee Plaza.
Packers.com
Inbox: The potential benefits there would be tremendous
Did you know the "Unscripted" episode talking about cutdowns and special teams was No. 666 when you recorded it? I hope that's not a bad omen. Hey, if it exorcises some demons, all the better, right?. William from South Milwaukee, WI. Mike, you and Wes often reference lines from movies...
NFL・
Comments / 0