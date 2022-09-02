ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermitage, PA

Hermitage roads closing for Buhl Day parade

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qAws_0hg2I15100

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The annual Buhl Day Parade coming on Monday is expected to come with road closures.

The parade starts in the Hermitage Towne Plaza and travels west on East State Street onto Buhl Boulevard in Sharon. From there it will go to Buhl Park.

Coroner releases name of victim in Madison Ave. Expressway crash

Streets are expected to close starting at 9 a.m.

East State Street will be closed at Dutch Lane and Maple Drive to Buhl Boulevard.

Affected areas will include all side streets between those two roads as well as all areas between Highland Road and the Shenango Valley Freeway.

There will also be limited access to the Hermitage Towne Plaza.

The annual 5K run will start at 9:15 a.m., preceding the start of the parade, which will begin at 9:30 a.m.

All affected roads will reopen at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Month long road closure in Mahoning County

SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A road in Springfield Township will be closed beginning Monday. Beard Road will be closed. This is because a culvert is being fixed between Columbiana and Garfield Roads. That work should take about a month.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sharon, PA
Sharon, PA
Government
City
Madison, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Hermitage, PA
Hermitage, PA
Government
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls road to close for electrical work Thursday

Those who travel through Newton Falls on their daily commute may have to take a detour on Thursday. According to the Trumbull County Engineer, Ravenna Warren Road near the turnpike will temporarily close for electrical repairs. The work begins at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 8th, and will continue until...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WKBN

Niles pool to be demolished Monday

The old pool at Waddell Park was once a staple for summertime fun in Niles until it closed eight years ago. Tuesday, crews began demolishing the pool house and the pool itself, to make way for a splash pad to keep kids cool in the summer heat.
NILES, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#Dutch Lane#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash

A Mercer County man is dead, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck being driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
GREENVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFMJ.com

Flooding leaves parts of Boardman under water

Boardman township's administrator tells 21 News he will be asking the state for help after major flooding left parts of the township underwater Sunday. Jason Loree said there is major flooding throughout Boardman, and he's asking that people stay away from flooded areas and off the roads, as many have gathered to see the damage.
BOARDMAN, OH
explore venango

Oil City Man Injured in Head-On Collision in Cornplanter Township

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was injured and taken to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision in Cornplanter Township on Friday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Friday, September 2, along Rouseville Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
OIL CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

More Info Detailed On Rt. 68 Crash

We’re learning more information about an accident that happened over the weekend. The two vehicle crash happened Sunday around 3 p.m. on Evans City Road in Forward Township. Police say 64-year-old Pamela McKivigan of Butler was driving west on Evans City Road when she ran through a red light at the intersection to the entrance of Leslie Farms.
EVANS CITY, PA
explore venango

WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022:
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy