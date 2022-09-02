ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College man pleads guilty to assaulting Capitol officer on Jan. 6

By Rian Bossler, The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — A State College man pleaded guilty Thursday for his involvement in assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

During a video plea agreement hearing, Julian Khater, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, according to the U.S. District court for District of Columbia. Khater is now scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13. He faces over six years in prison.

George Tanios, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was also charged in the 2021 assault. He pleaded guilty in July to misdemeanor offenses and is also scheduled to be sentenced in December.

State College man charged in police assault on Jan. 6, to remain behind bars State College man charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot Feds release videos of Jan. 6 riot showing police assault Man tied to officer's attack pleads guilty to lesser charges Ex-NYPD officer gets record 10-year sentence for Jan. 6 riot

The FBI reportedly obtained video of both men as they used bear spray against 42-year-old Sicknick and other officers.

“Give me that bear (expletive), Khater said to Tanios on the video, according to court papers. Officers were standing guard near metal bike racks, the papers say.

Khater then says, “they just (expletive) sprayed me,” as he’s seen holding a white can with a black top that prosecutors said “appears to be a can of chemical spray.”

Khater reportedly walked through the crowd toward the bike rack barrier. Rioters began pulling on one of the racks, and Khater was seen with his arm in the air and the canister in his hand while standing just 5-to-8 feet from the officers, authorities said.

While it was initially theorized Sicknick died from being sprayed, the Washington medical examiner’s office found he suffered a stroke and died from natural causes . Sicknick died at a hospital on Jan. 7.

After the FBI published photos of Khater and Tanios, they say they received a tip that the two knew each other and had grown up in New Jersey.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan said the chemical irritant helped the mob breach the police line that had been guarding the Capitol. Hogan denied a pretrial release for Tanios and Khater, calling them threats to the community.

Khater was discovered to be the former co-owner of Frutta Bowls in downtown State College, after the FBI was directed to Khater’s LinkedIn by a former Frutta Bowls employee. The smoothie bowl restaurant closed it’s doors in June of 2020.

Khater was arrested after he disembarked a plane at Newark Airport in New Jersey, and Tanios was arrested at his home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

