NHL
Slafkovsky, Wright take part in NHLPA Rookie Showcase
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Juraj Slafkovsky spent the day dressed in his Montreal Canadiens uniform, but it was for posing, not playing. Slafkovsky was one of 27 players who took part in the NHL Players' Association Rookie Showcase at Medstar Capitals Iceplex on Tuesday. The players spent their day on and...
NHL
Schachte, former NHL linesman, dies at age 64
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League released the following statement on the passing of former linesman Dan Schachte:. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of former linesman Dan Schachte, a consummate professional, mentor of young officials and devoted family man whose three-decade career set records for U.S.-born officials. The first American to work 2,000 NHL games, Schachte's elite officiating earned assignment to a Canada Cup, World Cup, Olympic Games and five Stanley Cup Finals. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Kim, and his children, Dan, Lauren, Ian and Madeline, and to his former colleagues and many admirers in the hockey community."
NHL
Sharks Sign Forward Evgeny Svechnikov
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Evgeny Svechnikov to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Svechnikov, 25, appeared in 72 games for the Winnipeg Jets scoring 19 points (seven...
NHL
NHL, HeadCount launch 'Good to Vote' to encourage midterm registration
Fans can check status online, enter random drawing for four premium tickets to 2023 Winter Classic. Washington, D.C. - Today, The National Hockey League (NHL®) and HeadCount announced the launch of their official "Good To Vote" partnership to encourage hockey fans nationwide to check their voter registration status and get out to vote this fall. Through October 10th, fans can check their registration status online at HeadCount.org/NHL and be entered into a random drawing to receive four premium tickets to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic® in Boston, along with hotel, airfare, signed NHL jerseys, and merchandise packages.
NHL
The NHL Draft: A team effort
MONTREAL -- Serge Boisvert sat down, seemingly relaxed after a busy day. The longtime Canadiens international crossover scout had wrapped up a long day of meetings with other team members. It was the first full week of July, just a few days before the 2022 NHL Draft was set to take place. The Canadiens' brain trust gathered at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Montreal to debate which prospects to select with the team's 14 picks.
NHL
Three questions facing Vegas Golden Knights
Replacing Lehner in goal, power play among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Vegas Golden Knights. [Golden Knights 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who will be the...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Roman committed to growth of sled game
Three-time U.S. Paralympic gold medal-winner remains active in sport. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Rico Roman, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist with the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team who is now working to grow the game.
NHL
Penguins Announce Training Camp and Rookie Camp Rosters
The Pittsburgh Penguins have invited 57 players to their 2022-23 training camp, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The training camp roster built by Hextall and his staff includes 30 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders. Training camp opens on Thursday, September 22 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
NHL
State Your Case: Can Matthews score 60 goals again?
NHL.com writers debate whether Maple Leafs forward will reach milestone for second straight season. Last season, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs became the first player in the NHL to score 60 goals since Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning reached the mark in 2011-12. Matthews finished with...
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs fantasy projections for 2022-23
Matthews ranked third in NHL, linemate Marner among top 20. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Toronto Maple Leafs. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Jake Bean
Two-way defenseman had some big moments in his debut campaign with the Jackets. Birth date: June 9, 1998 (age 24) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until RFA status) On draft day 2021, the Blue Jackets made a blockbuster trade that sent Seth Jones to Chicago for a...
NHL
Brannstrom signs one-year, $900,000 contract with Senators
Defenseman was restricted free agent, had 14 points last season. Erik Brannstrom signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Ottawa Senators on Monday. The 23-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, had an NHL career high in assists and points (14) in 53 games last season. He was also second among Ottawa defenseman in power-play points (six), and fifth on the team in average ice time per game (19:46).
NHL
Fiala talks starting over with Kings in Q&A with NHL.com
PARIS -- Kevin Fiala is approaching the start of the season as also the beginning of a new chapter in his career after he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on June 29. Unlike the first time Fiala was traded, by the Nashville Predators to the Minnesota Wild prior to the 2019 NHL Trade Deadline, he was prepared for the possibility. The 26-year-old forward was eligible to become a restricted free agent July 13 and, after a season when he set NHL career highs in goals (33), assists (52) and points (85), knew the Wild might not find space under the NHL salary cap to re-sign him.
NHL
Three questions facing Vancouver Canucks
Consistency of Pettersson, play in defensive zone among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 - Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Vancouver Canucks. [Canucks 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Which Elias Pettersson...
NHL
Inside look at Vancouver Canucks
Aiming to improve having Boudreau as coach from start of season, adding speed with Mikheyev. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Vancouver Canucks. The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2022-23 season with a feeling they...
NHL
2023 IIHF World Junior Championship begins Dec. 26 in Moncton, Halifax
United States opens against Latvia, reigning champion Canada faces Czechia; 10 teams will participate. The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled to begin Dec. 26 with four games split between Moncton, New Brunswick and Halifax, Nova Scotia. The tournament will run until Jan. 5, 2023. The United States begins...
NHL
NHL Top Players: Top 10 Goalies
From Stanley Cup champions to Vezina Trophy winners to All-Stars, the NHL has many great goalies. NHL Network producers and analysts chose the top 10 goalies in the League right now, and they were revealed Sunday in the fourth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. 10. Marc-Andre Fleury,...
NHL
Red Wings prospect William Wallinder focusing on personal growth
And for William Wallinder, being part of an Original Six franchise with such a strong connection to his native country is an exciting opportunity. "I know about all the Swedish guys who have been here," said Wallinder, who was Detroit's 32nd overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. "It's sick to be here as a Swedish guy."
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Elvis Merzlikins
Last season, the education of Elvis Merzlikins continued. The flamboyant fan favorite had plenty of professional experience when he first arrived in Columbus after starring in Switzerland for six seasons, but the world's highest level of hockey is a different animal. Merzlikins' first three years of NHL hockey have been filled with learning experiences, but none quite like a season ago.
NHL
Beyond the Box Score - An Intro to Hockey Analytics
Sport is about the joy of the game. In hockey that means the sound of a skate scratching ice, the awe of a pass that unbelievably connects from one stick to another, or the thrill of a last second goal. But how those events come to mean something always brings us back to numbers. At the most important level, that's the scoreboard. Whichever team puts more pucks in the net wins the game. But beyond that, there is a wealth of information being recorded, measured, and calculated that dig into what is happening and help us mathematically predict what might happen next. These data points that go beyond a traditional scoresheet are called analytics, and if you are looking to understand them a little bit more, this story is for you!
