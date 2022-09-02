Idris Elba slams ‘annoying’ debate over Black British actors taking American roles: An ‘unintelligent argument’

I can't stand those who complain about certain races portraying certain races. By far Robert Downey Jr nailed his black character in Tropic Thunder. He was just a dude playing a dude..
I say who cares it's called acting for a reason . Scarlett Johansson got cast to play a transgender man in some movie there was so much backlash about it she back out of the role . saying it should go to a transgender actor well I didn't know Hollywood had tons of transgender actors to choose from like give us break it's acting that's why we like it if you find the exact person who's exactly like the role they're playing then it's not acting
Says the gentleman who has capitalized from playing such roles. Afro British actors have no real heroes to play from their history so they have no problem learning an American accent and come over and play ours. Some as well as Daniel Kaluaha playing Fred Hammond to as terrible as Cynthia Erivio murdering the portrayal of Harriet Tubman. Or David Oyelowo stinking up his role of Martin Luther King. Jr. it may mean nothing to "most folks" but it means something to Black American people who want people to play our heroes who know what their sacrifices mean...
Comments / 48