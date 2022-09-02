ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Spruill Center launches ‘Art for Alzheimers’ program

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45OX25_0hg2HMUo00

Dunwoody’s Spruill Center for the Arts has started an art education program aimed at helping those affected by alzheimers and their caretakers.

The program is called “Art for Alzheimers,” and will be offered this fall for free, according to an emailed announcement. Teacher and artists Amanda Williams will teach those living with memory loss and their caretakers about a variety of artists and their works. The class, which takes place from September through December, will focus on one artist a month.

“This first pilot program is part of a larger series of community-based engagements that Spruill intends to bring forward in the coming year,” said Alan Mothner, Spruill CEO, in the email. “With no other current type of programming of a similar nature being offered in the Perimeter area, we felt it important to be able to extend the healing power of the arts to our senior community and others suffering from memory loss. We hope to expand the program even further in 2023 to fulfill the needs of the community.”

The class begins on Sept. 14 and will be held every second Wednesday until Dec. 14. Interested parties can enroll online .

The post Spruill Center launches ‘Art for Alzheimers’ program appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Taste of Buckhead to raise funds for childhood cancer research

The 17th annual Taste of Buckhead, Atlanta’s premier food and beverage tasting event, is set to return on Oct. 6. “Taste of Buckhead has always been an exciting event that showcases the best our community has to offer,” says Buckhead Business Association (BBA) president, Rizwan Peera. This annual event offers foodies unlimited samples of Buckhead’s […] The post Taste of Buckhead to raise funds for childhood cancer research appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Wesley Woods announces all-female lineup of honorees

Wesley Woods, the United Methodist Church non-profit with ten retirement communities throughout North Georgia, has announced their Heroes, Saints & Legends Awards. The Foundation of Wesley Woods will present the awards at their Heroes, Saints & Legends Gala on September 15, 2022. The annual event honors individuals who have transformed Atlanta’s community through a lifetime […] The post Wesley Woods announces all-female lineup of honorees appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Worth Knowing: Dunwoody Preservation Trust offers adult history education for free

History is the glue that holds us all together. Yet, when it’s presented as lists of mere names, facts and dates in a textbook, it can seem lifeless and meaningless, even to curious adults. The Dunwoody Preservation Trust (DPT) is committed to delivering history in ways textbooks can’t. Though DPT got its start restoring and […] The post Worth Knowing: Dunwoody Preservation Trust offers adult history education for free appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Local organizations urge water safety

Even experienced swimmers should wear personal flotation devices and practice water safety in the Chattahoochee River, warn local officials. “It’s imperative that individuals have the skills to keep themselves safe in and around water,” said Becky Shipley, group vice president of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. The Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area, YMCA of Metro […] The post Local organizations urge water safety appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Local
Georgia Society
City
Dunwoody, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Society
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia Audubon will celebrate native birds and plants all September

Georgia Audubon will observe the fifth annual Georgia Grows Native for Birds Month in September, a celebrating the connection between native plants and birds. This year’s celebration will include a variety of workshops and events designed to help Georgians learn more about gardening for birds and other wildlife using native plants. “When it comes to […] The post Georgia Audubon will celebrate native birds and plants all September appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

UGA certificate program aims to foster interest in native plants

A University of Georgia certificate program aims to foster broad interest in Georgia’s native plants. The State Botanical Garden of Georgia’s Certificate in Native Plants focuses on ecological impact. It typically attracts lifelong learners, professionals who work with plants and college students. Cora Keber is the director of education at the State Botanical Garden, a division of […] The post UGA certificate program aims to foster interest in native plants appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATHENS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

‘Open Spaces’ is the theme for ELEVATE 2022 art festival

ELEVATE 2022: OPEN SPACES will take place on weekends from Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 9 at venues across Atlanta. All festival events will be free and open to the public. “We invite you to join us for ELEVATE 2022 as we explore some of Atlanta’s most interesting and beautiful spaces this fall,” said […] The post ‘Open Spaces’ is the theme for ELEVATE 2022 art festival appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Neuroscience Institute launches new fundraising arm

In an effort to improve access to quality healthcare for patients facing neurological illness, the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute is launching a new fundraising arm – the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation (AFN). “We want to ensure that all patients with chronic neurological illnesses have access to the complex health care services they and their family need,” said […] The post Atlanta Neuroscience Institute launches new fundraising arm appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Williams
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Local realtor earns recognition for community contributions

Every year, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) honors a realtor who is making a difference in their community through volunteer work. This year, Brookhaven’s Jennifer Barnes has been selected as a finalist for NAR’s 2022 Good Neighbor Awards program. “Jennifer has gone above and beyond to help build stronger communities and improve the lives […] The post Local realtor earns recognition for community contributions appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Residents worry about multi-use path at Dunwoody neighborhood meeting

Multiple residents came out to a neighborhood meeting to discuss their concerns about a future multi-use path along Tilly Mill Road.  Over the course of the past few months, multiple residents have spoken against the proposal, which would be a 12-foot-shared-use path running from Womack Road to Mt. Vernon Road. The city’s website shows two […] The post Residents worry about multi-use path at Dunwoody neighborhood meeting appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Holy Innocents’ opens new lower school building

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Sandy Springs recently opened a new lower school building, the final project of a $32.5 million capital campaign. Called the Dorothy Sullivan Lower School, the new 39,000-square-foot building replaced a 1970s classroom facility. It includes classrooms, a science center, large common area, a library and media center, and playground.  The […] The post Holy Innocents’ opens new lower school building appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Act3 Productions back on stage with new artistic director

Act3 Productions introduces a new season and a new artistic director as Zach Stutts has a homecoming of sorts in his return to Sandy Springs. Act3 Productions announced its tenth anniversary season, which revolves around family themes. The season opens Sept. 23 with Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “Lost In Yonkers.” The schedule includes a […] The post Act3 Productions back on stage with new artistic director appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Education#Alzheimers#Education Program#Charity#Senior Health#Spruill Center
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

A writer at 79: ‘Pursue the skinny little dream cavorting in your head’

Doris Reidy doesn’t like to waste time, and she hopes other people feel the sameway. “I think this is the place where I say it’s never too late, but let’s face it. Sometimesit is too late. Bodies wear out, brains blow a fuse, and sorrow whittles a person down to a nub.So, if you want […] The post A writer at 79: ‘Pursue the skinny little dream cavorting in your head’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Conference to focus on Atlanta’s impact on commerce

This year’s TiECON will see keynote speeches from a former CEO of The Home Depot and the sibling founders of up and coming payment technology provider Stax.  Organizers of the event for entrepreneurs say registration is now open for TiECON 2022, which is set to take place Sept. 30 at the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center. […] The post Conference to focus on Atlanta’s impact on commerce appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Tour tickets on sale soon for the Atlanta stop of Harry Potter experience

Harry Potter: The Exhibition will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia. The exhibit will open downtown on Friday, October 21, at 200 Peachtree Street. Tickets for this touring exhibition about the Wizarding World will go on sale Wednesday, September 28, but fans who are a part of the Harry […] The post Tour tickets on sale soon for the Atlanta stop of Harry Potter experience appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Charities
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend to feature entertainment, parties

Atlanta Black Pride kicks off tonight with a slate of entertainment, special guests, parties, and more throughout Labor Day weekend. The weekend actually kicks off tonight, Sept. 1, with Mayor Andre Dickens hosting the sold out “Welcome Reception” from 7 to 9 p.m. at city hall. Activities for Atlanta Black Pride are divided into “Male” […] The post Atlanta Black Pride Weekend to feature entertainment, parties appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Butterfly Experience returns to Dunwoody Nature Center in September

This year, the Dunwoody Nature Center’s Butterfly Experience will be a cooler experience — in a lot of ways. Normally held in early August, the two-day event is now being held Sept. 10-11 to take advantage of cooler weather and is continuing the tradition of being spread over a two-day period, according to Darcy Johnson, […] The post Butterfly Experience returns to Dunwoody Nature Center in September appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Behind the Food: Jack’s Poppin’ Pho

When Jack Louneoubonh launched @jacks_poppin_pho earlier this year, he wanted to showcase the simple, yet flavorful and versatile nature of Lao cuisine. He also wanted to bring along great hospitality. Having come to America from Laos during the early 1980s, he remembers that even with the little that his family had, food was always a […] The post Behind the Food: Jack’s Poppin’ Pho appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy