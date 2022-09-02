Fox Narrowly Escapes Death After Golden Eagle Swoops In & Tries To Take It Away

This is what they call in my neck of the woods, a fight to the death.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that eagles are incredibly graceful, yet also incredibly vicious at the same time. Basically majestic, flying dinosaurs.

The strength of eagles’ talons are so strong, that they can swoop in and fly off with any small mammals when they want to, and they have dinner on the table for the night.

In this video, we see a golden eagle attempt to swoop in and take hold of a fox.

Luckily enough, the fox caught a glimpse of the eagle swooping in from the sky, and had enough time to react and defend itself.

The eagle tries multiple times to grab the fox with its talons, but the fox is able to avoid them with its quick reflexes.

Sure enough, the fox escapes, and the golden eagle goes home empty handed.

Perhaps the wildest part, is that foxes aren’t even the biggest creatures that golden eagles hunt. These killers will hunt bighorn sheep, deer, bobcats, and even coyotes.

It’s pretty wild to imagine an eagle taking down a brutal predator like a bobcat, but it’s a testament to just how strong these creatures are.

Check it out:

