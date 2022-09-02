ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Fox Narrowly Escapes Death After Golden Eagle Swoops In & Tries To Take It Away

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ik0QN_0hg2HDYH00

This is what they call in my neck of the woods, a fight to the death.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that eagles are incredibly graceful, yet also incredibly vicious at the same time. Basically majestic, flying dinosaurs.

The strength of eagles’ talons are so strong, that they can swoop in and fly off with any small mammals when they want to, and they have dinner on the table for the night.

In this video, we see a golden eagle attempt to swoop in and take hold of a fox.

Luckily enough, the fox caught a glimpse of the eagle swooping in from the sky, and had enough time to react and defend itself.

The eagle tries multiple times to grab the fox with its talons, but the fox is able to avoid them with its quick reflexes.

Sure enough, the fox escapes, and the golden eagle goes home empty handed.

Perhaps the wildest part, is that foxes aren’t even the biggest creatures that golden eagles hunt. These killers will hunt bighorn sheep, deer, bobcats, and even coyotes.

It’s pretty wild to imagine an eagle taking down a brutal predator like a bobcat, but it’s a testament to just how strong these creatures are.

Check it out:

Helluva shot:

Comments / 5

Ncnovembergirl
3d ago

There's always something bigger and meaner and hungrier😅

Reply
8
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Fox Puts Filthy Juke Moves on Enormous Golden Eagle to Avoid Getting Snatched Up

In the outdoors, it is a battle of instinct, skill, and sometimes a little bit of luck. This golden eagle was swiping at the air going after this fox. In a video straight out of a nature documentary, a red fox has to defend itself from one of the largest airborne predators in the United States. With sharp talons and keen eyesight, it isn’t often that these raptors miss.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Eagles#Foxes#Nature Is
Whiskey Riff

Man Captures Insane Footage Of Grizzly Bear Manhandling A Full Grown Cow Moose In His Driveway

What a beast. Grizzly bears are omnivores and will eat just about anything that will help them get energy and pack on some fat for the winter. What they’re known for though is being fierce predator that can take down just about anything. Feared by many, including hikers, hunters, and campers, they’re probably the most dangerous animal that roams North America. Any encounter with a grizzly is incredible. Their size, abilities and intelligence are almost shocking no matter how many […] The post Man Captures Insane Footage Of Grizzly Bear Manhandling A Full Grown Cow Moose In His Driveway first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Man Gets Obliterated by Charging Bull, Falls Off Top of Car After Getting Rescued

In this insane viral clip posted to Instagram, a man runs away from a charging bull only to get obliterated by the beast. He sprints down a dirt path in the opposite direction of the bull. However, as the bull catches up to the man, he slips and slides down a hill on the other side of the road. Once he’s on the ground, the colossal animal starts inflicting real damage.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Whiskey Riff

Swimming Cougar Gets Whacked With A Paddle Trying To Come Towards Fisherman’s Boat

Sometimes what goes on out there just doesn’t make sense. But, that’s part of why we all go out there.. to see something crazy happen, something unexplainable. Cougars are a vicious animal. An elusive predator that roams our lands. They’re known for their incredible stalking abilities, often with their prey, including the occasional human, not knowing they’re after them until the job is nearly done.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
ANIMALS
UPI News

Intoxicated bear rescued after eating hallucinogenic honey in Turkey

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Officials in Turkey said a young brown bear was rescued after being found disoriented and intoxicated from consuming a large amount of hallucinogenic honey. The Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said the bear was found disoriented in Duzce Province on Thursday and was captured by wildlife officials.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Moment terrified seals scramble off rocks and plummet into sea after being spooked by family on jet-skis - as experts warn holidaymakers to keep their distance

Wildlife experts have issued a warning to holidaymakers after a family of jet-skiers were filmed spooking a herd of seals off the Cornwall coast, endangering them. The jet-skiers terrified the seals, which were hauled-out on rocks by getting too close, causing them to scramble off the rocks and plummet into the sea in terror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

186K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy