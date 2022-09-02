Read full article on original website
Related
ClarkCountyToday
Body recovered from Columbia River identified as missing Vancouver man
Brandon Majors had been missing since May 12, 2021. The body of a Vancouver man missing for more than a year has been identified by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office. On July 7, the body of a male was recovered from the Columbia River by the Multnomah County...
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: ‘Families are being destroyed and parents stripped of their parental rights’
Vancouver resident Dawn Seaver shares her thoughts to the proposed changes to Title IX. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. If Joe Biden has his way, women will once again...
ClarkCountyToday
Motorcycle operator killed in collision in North Clark County
The name of the motorcycle rider is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The operator of a motorcycle involved in a collision in North Clark County Saturday was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the rider was not available at the time of this report. On Saturday...
ClarkCountyToday
Suspect arrested after carjacking and kidnapping
After the victim provided the man some water, he got into her vehicle and used the threat of violence to take control of the car. The suspect in a carjacking and kidnapping incident was taken into custody Saturday after attempting to elude law enforcement officers. On Saturday (Sept. 3) at...
Comments / 0