Read full article on original website
Related
World Dog Surfing Champion from Santa Cruz living with heart tumor
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - A beloved Santa Cruz dog that has served as a therapy dog and won the World Dog Surfing Championship in Pacifica this year has been found with a tumor near her heart. Skyler the Surfing Dog's owner Homer Henard said she was recently found with a tumor just weeks after The post World Dog Surfing Champion from Santa Cruz living with heart tumor appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Low N' Slow Community hosts backpack drive
SALINAS, Calif. — The lowrider community came out to support the back-to-school effort in east Salinas on Saturday. Organizers with Low N' Slow Magazine held a backpack drive at Sherwood Park to benefit Alisal Community School. "There are lots of needs here in Salinas but that is the school...
benitolink.com
New San Juan School principal aims to address teacher shortage, student well-being
On July 14, the San Juan Aromas School District announced the appointment of Ethan Stocks, 41, as the new principal of San Juan School in San Juan Bautista. Stocks is a native of Gilroy and attended UCLA; University College London; and San Jose State University. In an introductory message to...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 6, 2022
GREENFIELD — A free tech workshop for seniors age 60 and up is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the Chambers Room at the Greenfield Civic Center, 599 El Camino Real. Participants can learn more about online safety, online threats, anti-virus protection, Google calendar, Zoom and more. Training materials are limited, so registration is recommended by calling 831-674-5591 and speak to Braulio Fabian to register.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Cruz beach sees influx of tourism during hot Labor Day Weekend
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION TV)- This long holiday weekend is wrapping up, and tourists are still looking to beat the heat. Some people say they are coming just for the day to enjoy the ocean breeze, like Victor and Robert Sandoval from Patterson, California. “We’re just here to enjoy the beach, fish, swim, do all The post Santa Cruz beach sees influx of tourism during hot Labor Day Weekend appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
COMMENTARY: Legacy of Cesar and Helen Chavez in SBC
This commentary was contributed by the resident Mickie Luna. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
KSBW.com
Thousands flock to Central Coast beaches to escape the extreme heat
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Thousands of people took to the Santa Cruz Main Beach Sunday to beat the heat and enjoy the cool water. Many visitors come from the Bay Area as well as the Central Valley. "I’m originally from Tracy. It's really hot out there. It's 107 I...
salinasvalleytribune.com
New lavender farm and wellness brand opens in Greenfield
GREENFIELD — Lavender Creek Co., a lavender farm and wellness brand that enhances everyday life with lavender’s healthful properties, has launched its first products on Amazon and has more than 4,000 young lavender plants blooming on Carmel Valley Road in the Arroyo Seco area of Greenfield. The co-founders,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
salinasvalleytribune.com
Regional drone program lands $1M grant
SALINAS VALLEY — University of California Santa Cruz’s CITRIS Initiative for Drone Education and Research (CIDER) along with several partners has received a $1 million, 15-month planning grant to support regional drone education and workforce development from the James Irvine Foundation. The funds will be used to develop...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales native joins Monterey Spine and Joint
GONZALES — Monterey Spine and Joint (MSJ), which provides musculoskeletal and neurosurgical care and injury treatment service to the Monterey Bay community, is growing its staff to meet increasing medical service demand and referrals. Dr. Nicolas Gularte, originally from Gonzales, joined the Monterey office in August as a Physical...
How much opposition will there be to a senior living facility planned along West Cliff Drive?
A bit different than some of the other recently proposed developments, the city of Santa Cruz initially received a pre-application in 2019 for an assisted living project adjacent to the Shrine of St. Joseph church. After the public raised concerns in 2020, the project's size was reduced; a presentation is scheduled for the planning commission's Oct. 6 meeting.
KSBW.com
Earthquake east of San Jose felt in Santa Cruz County
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit east of San Jose Sunday afternoon,according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake hit about 3:55 p.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose along the Calaveras Fault, USGS reported. Weak to light shaking was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
benitolink.com
Emergency responders say fentanyl overdoses increasing in San Benito County.
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Drug overdoses are a growing epidemic nationwide and San Benito County residents are experiencing it first hand. Overdoses have spiked in the county the last year. Emergency Services of San Benito County reported 48 overdose calls in 2021. As of Aug. 14, ambulance personnel have responded to 42 calls for overdose, EMS Manager Kris Mangano said.
Salinas Police looking for missing at-risk man
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A missing at-risk man went missing Sunday, and Salina Police are searching for him. Savas Reyes, 36, suffers from learning disabilities, according to police. He currently has long curly hair and a full beard. Anyone who spots Reyes is asked to call Salinas Police at 831-758-7321. The post Salinas Police looking for missing at-risk man appeared first on KION546.
Crazy Fire holding near San Juan Canyon
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE said they are holding multiple fires that began on Crazy Horse Canyon Road near San Juan Canyon Monday. The so-called Crazy Fire is holding at three to four acres and is 80% contained. CAL FIRE said they are releasing all aircraft assigned to this incident. This is a developing story. The post Crazy Fire holding near San Juan Canyon appeared first on KION546.
One dead in Watsonville shooting
WATSONVILLE, Calif: Watsonville PD confirmed to KION that a 19-year-old man died in a shooting on Sudden Street on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the scene around 11:16 a.m. where they located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers began performing lifesaving measures but the victim died at the scene. This is Watsonville's second The post One dead in Watsonville shooting appeared first on KION546.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Fire at Michael’s on Main
Michael’s on Main, a rustic restaurant known for live music and Grateful Dead Sundays, is closed for the foreseeable future after a major fire Thursday. The kitchen, fireside dining room and offices were badly damaged by the fire, reported at 4:28 a.m. Thursday, according to Central Fire, which responded.
Repairs being made for Highway 101 near Hollister for raised asphalt
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The number two and three lanes of southbound Highway 101 north of State Route 156 are closed today for immediate repairs to fix a section of raised asphalt, said the California Highway Patrol. "If you have to travel to Santa Clara County or beyond and then return, please be aware of the The post Repairs being made for Highway 101 near Hollister for raised asphalt appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroyan chosen for national film project
Herman Garcia and his crew of volunteers’ mission to clean up the watershed and save steelhead is well-chronicled in the local region. But now, the story of Gilroy-based Coastal Habitat Education and Environmental Restoration (CHEER) is going national. A crew from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries division...
KSBW.com
Toxic algae bloom detected at Lake San Antonio ahead of Labor Day weekend
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — With temperatures reaching triple-digits many are heading to Lake San Antonio, a popular spot for locals. “It’s nice and cool and the water is still nice and clean the fish are still biting and it’s just a great place, a great place for locals actually,” said Robert Fullington of Salinas.
Comments / 0