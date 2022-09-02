Read full article on original website
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
Bronny James, LeBron in attendance for Ohio State's marquee matchup with Notre Dame
Bronny James and his father – LeBron James – are in attendance for Saturday’s Week 1 game between Ohio State and Notre Dame. The elder James and NBA superstar grew up in Ohio and spent a large portion of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, his sons are budding into elite basketball prospects of their own.
Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1
Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
FOX CFB analyst lists 1 B1G team as team to worry about following Week 1
Most of Week 1 is in the books, and every B1G game of the weekend is behind us. That slate included some thrillers but also a couple of duds. As for the duds, Iowa’s offense was a big issue with the Hawkeyes scrapping to a 7-3 win over South Dakota State without scoring a touchdown.
College football player dies following sudden collapse, university says
Clark Yarbrough, a senior defensive lineman who played for Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas, tragically passed away Sunday morning following a sudden collapse, the university announced on Twitter. Yarbrough was a Sports Management major and played in all 11 games last season for the Tigers. He was 21 years old.
Anthony Grant's breakout performance leads to shift on Nebraska's depth chart
Anthony Grant has been a bright spot for Nebraska so far this season. His play has forced Nebraska to make some changes to the running back depth chart per Luke Millin of the Lincoln Journal Star. Grant has rushed for 100+ yards in 2 games for the Cornhuskers and is...
Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame
Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
Multiple LSU WRs scrub social media accounts following loss to Florida State
LSU wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers scrubbed their social media accounts of any LSU affiliation after the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. It was a heartbreaking loss that ended on a blocked extra point try for LSU. If the extra point was good, the game would have been extended into overtime and LSU would have completed a 14-point comeback.
Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano explains decision to take out Josh Proctor vs. Notre Dame
Perry Eliano decided to pull safety Josh Proctor following the 1st defensive series against Notre Dame, and put in Lathan Ransom. He gave his reasoning for the decision. Eliano stated that the move was purely to calm Proctor down per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch. Ransom played a lot of snaps after he decided to take Proctor out of the game. Proctor is the more experienced of the 2, as he is in his 5th year with Ohio State. Ransom is now in his 3rd year.
Paul Finebaum Reveals His New College Football Playoff Prediction
Paul Finebaum's new College Football Playoff picks are in. The ESPN college football analyst has updated his College Football Playoff picks following Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Finebaum is going pretty chalk with his picks. The ESPN college football analyst is going with Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and...
Scott Frost makes key change to Nebraska practices ahead of Week 2
Scott Frost addressed the media ahead of his Nebraska’s Week 2 bout with Georgia Southern. He said he’s made some changes in how the Cornhuskers practice. Moving forward, the 1s will practice against the 1s more often. You read that correctly. Are we absolutely sure this is Year...
Iowa football trolled by Iowa newspaper following lackluster offense in Week 1
Iowa football was not treated kindly on Sunday morning by a local Iowa newspaper following the inefficient offensive performance in Week 1. Iowa held on to a 7-3 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday. The margin of victory was expected to be much greater for the Hawkeyes. It was a dissatisfying performance for an Iowa team that just appeared in the B1G Championship Game in December.
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 following Week 1 action
The college football rankings AP Top 25 will not be released until after Labor Day this week due to an ACC game scheduled for Monday night. However, ESPN has released the updated rankings to its top 25 after all the Saturday action. Unsurprisingly, Alabama reman No. 1 overall after a 55-0 shutout against Utah State with Georgia at No. 2.
Ryan Day addresses Week 1 absence, outlook for WR Julian Fleming
Ohio State rolled to its first win of the season, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame, 21-10. The Buckeyes managed a win without the help of WR Julian Fleming but struggled offensively during the game. On Tuesday, head coach Ryan Day briefly addressed Fleming’s injury during his weekly press conference....
Julian Fleming update: Report details wide receiver's status for Notre Dame
Julian Fleming is hoping to get on the field in Ohio State’s opener vs. Notre Dame Saturday night, but that may not happen. The talented wide receiver will be a game-time decision, according to 11W’s Griffin Strom. Emeka Egbuka would likely start in place of Fleming if he...
The B1G 10: Scott Frost isn't the answer and never will be. So why is he still Nebraska's coach?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten. This is why you don’t deal in emotion, you strike amid the reality of the moment. This is why you don’t hope for the best, you move to find what works. At the very least,...
Scott Frost comments on Mark Whipple, play-calling in Week 1
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Nebraska’s coaching staff had to learn to be a bit more creative following the Huskers’ Week 0 loss to Northwestern. He’s humming a completely different tune after saying he didn’t want to discuss the comment Saturday, despite saying the creativity comment was not aimed at Whipple.
Jim Harbaugh updates injury status of 3 key players ahead of Hawaii game
Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media about the status of 3 of his players. Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News posted his comments on Twitter. Michigan was without OL Ryan Hayes and LB Nikhai Hill-Green for the season opener. Hayes missed the opener with an undisclosed injury, but Harbaugh expects him to be back. Hill-Green is dealing with a soft-tissue injury and more about his status will come out closer to game time.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: WR sidelined early in Ohio State's game vs. Notre Dame
Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed one series with Ohio State’s offense after taking a shot to the head early in the game. During the first drive of the game, Smith-Njigba recorded a catch and was running near the sideline. While going to the ground, Smith-Njigba took a shoulder to the back of the head and his helmet went flying.
