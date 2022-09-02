Read full article on original website
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Recruiting updates from week one
While much of the attention was on the game itself this past weekend as the Badgers knocked off Illinois State in their home opener, plenty of attention was also paid to the recruiting circuit as the Badgers hosted multiple players in Camp Randall this past weekend. If you follow recruiting...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Injury report and depth chart vs Washington State Cougars
The Wisconsin Badgers released their weekly depth chart on Monday ahead of their Week two matchup against the Washington State Cougars. While a majority of the two-deeps remained the same, injuries and opportunities have caused a shift at certain positions. After relieving Graham Mertz of his duties in garbage time...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football offensive grades: Graham Mertz efficient in opener
The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Illinois State Redbirds 38-0 to begin their 2022 campaign, cruising to victory after a sluggish start in which Graham Mertz and the offense did not see much action early. Here are the offensive grades for Saturday’s game. Quarterbacks: B+. Starting quarterback Graham Mertz had...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
QUICK RECAP: No. 18 Wisconsin blanks Illinois State, 38-0
MADISON — The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0, 0-0 conference) opened the 2022 season, 38-0 over the Illinois State Red Birds (0-1, 0-0 conference). Wisconsin’s first two scores of the game set school records, first with John Torchio returning an interception, 100 yards for a score, ending a 15-play, 71-yard, Illinois State drive.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
FULL RECAP: Wisconsin overcomes early issues, shuts out Illinois State, 38-0
MADISON — The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0, 0-0 conference) overcame early issues, to shut out the Illinois State Red Birds (0-1, 0-0 conference), 38-0. Wisconsin’s only offensive drive in the first quarter of the game was a three-and-out, that ended on a dropped pass and the Wisconsin defense was uncharacteristic, allowing Illinois State to convert back-to-back third downs, just after giving up automatic first downs on back-to-back third downs, due to penalties, to open up the Red Birds’ second drive of the game.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
GAME NOTES: No. 18 Wisconsin 38, Illinois State 0
“Certainly proud of the effort the guys put in all week. And then any time we get to play this game to get a chance to win, it involves a lot of contributions. And we had that. And as a coach, you always appreciate that. And it was certainly a game where there are so many things that we look at that are positive and we can build off of. And then, you know, automatically there are things that you know during the game and I’m sure there will be when we take a look at the film areas where we’ve got to clean up. You know, it’s one of those games.”
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Three things we learned from week one
Beating Illinois State isn’t much of a surprise for Wisconsin, but shutting them out entirely? It’s not a surprise either but it is a positive sign to kick things off and a good omen of what can potentially come from this season for the Badgers. So what did we learn from this week one blowout? Well, that’s precisely what we aim to review in this article.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Chryst climbs Wisconsin's all-time wins list following Week 1 shutout
Paul Chryst and the Badgers have been one of the most consistent programs in the country under his leadership, and Chryst continued his climb up Wisconsin’s all-time wins list Saturday evening. In Week 1, the Badgers steamrolled past Illinois State with a 38-0 shutout. Wisconsin was dominant on both...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 366: Illinois State Takeaways + Week Two Lookahead
Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a week one recap to get to as well as a quick look ahead into week two. To start, we recap the Badger's season-opening win and dive into what we thought looked good, and what we thought needed some work heading into the second week. After that, we touch on some injury news before handing out some game balls and putting a bow on all things week one.
nbc15.com
Season opener is first Badger game featuring the new South End Zone
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first UW Badger football game featured a completed South End Zone at Camp Randall for a VIP fan experience. The recently completed construction project features a seating section with new views and an indoor lounge area with accessible food and beverage. UW Athletics senior associate...
WATCH: Tim Brando, Co-Broadcaster Completely Forget They’re on Live TV During Wisconsin’s ‘Jump Around’
Sometimes, when college football games get a little boring, you’ve got to create your own energy in the booth. Apparently, FOX Sports’ play-by-play man Tim Brando and analyst Spencer Tillman already knew that. Brando and Tillman shared a broadcast booth in Madison for Saturday’s Week 1 matchup between...
