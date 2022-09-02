ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Theater wall joins Glens Falls mural project

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6Ntb_0hg2DgNk00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This week, two murals have been in the works in downtown Glens Falls. One, on the side of the home of a Domino’s location on Bay Street, was finished as of Friday, while another on Warren Street has a couple weeks to go. Now, the organization behind the project is seeking an artist for one more mural.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The Glens Falls Arts District has put out a call for artists interested in painting the alleyway wall of Charles R. Wood Theater, opposite Spot Coffee on Glen Street. The mural will be funded by Downtown Revitalization Initiative money originally intended to fund a third previously-announced mural on Warren Street. However, the city said that the location was not “downtown” enough, and so a new canvas had to be found.

Interested artists can apply by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Submissions can be sent to artsdistrictgf@gmail.com. All submissions should include:

  • Resume with contact information
  • List of public art experience
  • Photos of public art and other artistic work; up to 20 photos accepted, at least 1,000 x 1,000 pixels
  • Sketches of concepts for the wall
  • Written description of artistic process
  • Expenses and total funding needs
  • Availability
  • Artist’s signature
Witches Dance comes to Lake George this fall

Artists can submit more than one proposal. A proposed budget should not exceed $30,000 in total cost, and should be designed to last for at least the next five years. The city is looking for murals that don’t involve wildlife, a theme already echoed between the existing Bay and Warren Street murals. Subjects should be related to Glens Falls history, and artists should keep in mind that the mural should look good up close.

The artist to win the wall will have the first half of the payment awarded on Friday, Sept. 9. The rest will follow upon completion. The city and arts district are looking to have a mural finished by Oct. 31, pending approval by the City of Glens Falls.

The Glens Falls Arts District is also seeking artists to paint electrical boxes in the city. Three new boxes will join seven that were painted by local artists last year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkalmanack.com

Call to Artists for Glens Falls Electrical Boxes

Launched in 2015, the Arts District of Glens Falls was created by the nonprofit arts and cultural organizations of Glens Falls to build a connection between member organizations, attract tourists and residents to arts and culture offerings throughout the City, and engage in public art. This program will enhance the cultural experience of the art-centered district.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Stewart’s ice cream honors SUNY Adirondack

SUNY Adirondack has teamed up with Stewart's Shops to ring in the start of another school year in the tastiest way possible. A special flavor celebrating academia will be available behind the counter at select locations around Queensbury and Saratoga Springs, for a limited time - and will be served on campus on the first day of school.
QUEENSBURY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Sports
Glens Falls, NY
Government
City
Glens Falls, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Entertainment
City
Lake George, NY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Historic Troy (NY) Firehouse Needs More Repairs Than Planned

The City of Troy, NY will have to pay 45 percent more that it expected to repair its 133-year-old Troy Fire Station 6 at Canal Avenue and Third Street after the contractor discovered that water damage requires extensive structural work, TimesUnion.com reported Monday. The renovations at the firehouse, also known...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rainy Lake George Labor Day doesn’t spoil the fun

On Labor Day, the rain sprinkled down slow and steady over the village, from a stony grey sky. It wasn't exactly the most beautiful weather to end a holiday weekend and summer season - but the rest of the weekend was plenty busy in its own right, according to the local chamber of commerce that keeps a close eye on its streets, sidewalks and - pivotally - businesses.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Murals#Public Art#The Wall#Spot Coffee#Availability Artist
NEWS10 ABC

Record track season big for local businesses

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A record-breaking season at Saratoga Race Course concluded Monday, helping to bring crowds of people into the Spa City. The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce says the influx of tourists was great news for businesses across Saratoga. “Oh my god, what a crazy summer right? It was like the roaring […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
Hot 99.1

One Lucky Take 5 Grand Prize Winner Sold at Stewart’s in Mechanicville

The winning numbers for Monday's Take 5 midday drawing were 3,12,16,20, and 30, and one grand prize winner cashed in on $17,782 from a ticket sold in Saratoga County!. It was one lucky Labor Day for someone in the Capital Region on Monday afternoon after it was announced by the NY Lottery that a grand prize-winning ticket for "Take 5" was sold at the Stewart's in Mechanicville located at 2 Vosburgh Road in Mechanicville.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Annual Iroquois Festival Held at Howe Caverns, NY Labor Day Weekend

Written by Roger Chambers | Utica Phoenix Columnist. The 39th annual Iroquois Festival was held on Labor Day weekend at the Iroquois Museuem in Howes Cave, Schoharie County, after being canceled for two years due to Covid-19. The museum has one of the largest collections of Iroquois artifacts in the world. These include clothing, baskets, pipes, weapons and other items used in daily life. Inside the main building, built to represent a traditional longhouse (home to several families), there are many art works by the Iroquois, including paintings, photographs, jewelry, and sculptures of stone, wood and deer and moose antlers.
HOWES CAVE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Nourish Designs

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Started in 2019, Nourish Designs creates apparel and gift items featuring original hand-drawn mandala designs by Betsy Seplowitz.  Every purchase made through Nourish provides meals for kids through the Regional Food Bank of Northeast New York. In November, the business moved into its first storefront. From t-shirts to totes, each item […]
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls

Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you'll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals - a bear and an owl, to name two - were well on their way.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy