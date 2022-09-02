Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Highway Department Announces Road Closures
Effingham County Highway Department will be performing pavement preservation treatments along the following roadways the next two days, weather permitting. Wednesday, September 7th, (from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm) – South Altamont (300th Street) from Mill Road (frontage road) south 4 miles to 475th Avenue (Runge Corner). Thursday, September...
WTHI
CSX to fix rough railroad crossing on State Road 32
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After many phone calls and emails expressing concerns -- Vermillion County Commissioner RJ Dunavan -- says he has good news concerning a rough railroad crossing. Dunavan received confirmation on Friday that CSX has plans to fix the crossing on State Road 32. Work is expected...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Westville Area Chlorine Leak Keeps Emergency Crews Busy
A small chlorine leak at a moth-balled water treatment facility along Illinois route one in Belgium forced traffic to be detoured off a segment of that highway for several hours Sunday. Assistant Westville Fire Chief Mark Ames explained what happened…. {AUDIO: ‘’We were contacted by Westville Gas and Water...
Effingham Radio
City Of Newton Announces Upcoming Road Closure
Indiana Railroad has requested a road closure to do some necessary maintenance work to the IL 130 crossing in Newton. Anticipated dates are September 12 – 17, 2022. Please follow the designated IDOT detour routes of Martin/Foster/Hutton and Wilson/Scott. For this reason, there will be NO PARKING on Wilson...
Danville Police announce “slow down” campaign
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department announced on Tuesday that it is launching a “slow down” campaign for the month of September. The campaign is meant to slow traffic in the City of Danville and make the streets safer to travel on day and night. Deputy Chief Terry McCord said the campaign is […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Labor Day Parade Brings Huge Crowd Despite Overcast Skies
The sun refused to shine, but it was a comfortable day and a great turnout for Monday’s Labor Day Parade in Danville. Before it all stepped off, Neuhoff Media had the chance to chat with Mike Wombles of Operating Engineers Local 841, and Shane Dowers from Champaign. AUDIO: (Mike...
HAZMAT team responds to chlorine leak at water treatment facility
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – People in the village of Westville are now able to go back to their homes after having to evacuate becuase of a chemical leak. Westville’s Assistant Fire Chief Mark Ames said Westville Gas & Water notified them of a chemical leak at their water treatment facility around 4:30 Sunday evening, and […]
WTHI
Popular Terre Haute restaurant reopens under new ownership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular restaurant is celebrating its re-opening in downtown Terre Haute. J Gumbo's is under new ownership. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The menu offers authentic Louisiana specialties. You can stop in for lunch Monday thru Thursday and...
Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
WTHI
One person killed in Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
Illinois athletic dept. announces gameday changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it will be implementing a series of changes in gameday operations at Illini football games in order to improve fan experience. These changes come after thousands of fans were left waiting in long lines to enter Memorial Stadium and get concessions […]
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
WTHI
Annual Casey Popcorn Festival underway
35th annual Popcorn Festival gets underway in Casey, Illinois. The Labor Day holiday brings events to the Wabash Valley throughout the entire weekend. This year, the popcorn festival in Casey, Illinois is celebrating its 35th anniversary.
Paxton man’s body recovered in Sullivan Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway after a Paxton man’s body was recovered from Sullivan Lake Monday. According to Indiana DNR, at approximately 3:55 p.m. first responders were sent to the beach area of the Sullivan County Park and Lake for reports that a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Sullivan […]
Man shot early Saturday morning in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Tennessee Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Once officers arrived, they found shell casings in the roadway, police said. While on the scene officers said a 30-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with two gunshot wounds to his […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
2022 Westville Labor Day Parade Photo Gallery
A Huge crowd on hand for the 2022 Labor Day Parade in Westville. If we took your picture, you can find it here. Click the picture to see the full size image on your PC, or swipe on your phone.
WTHI
The Blues hit the stage in downtown Terre Haute this weekend - here's what you need to know
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can enjoy some live music this weekend in downtown Terre Haute. Blues at the Crossroads is taking place Friday and Saturday. There will be three stages this year. You can enjoy more than 20 performances across the two days. The acts feature several different...
WTHI
Few details as THPD executes search warrant
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are not releasing much information after a pretty large police presence in the northern part of the city. It happened Monday night near the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. Police say they were executing a search warrant. They would only say it's...
WTHI
Victim dead as police continue the search for Terre Haute shooting suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The victim in a weekend Terre Haute shooting has died as police continue their search for the suspect. The shooting happened on 8th Avenue on Saturday night. Police haven't identified the person killed in the shooting, but they do say they have a person of...
