ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Rutherford Falls’ Canceled By Peacock After 2 Seasons

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nkqu3_0hg2DTrB00

Peacock will not be ordering a third season of Rutherford Falls , its comedy series co-created/executive produced by Sierra Teller Ornelas, Ed Helms and Mike Schur. The cancellation of the show, starring Helms and Jana Schmieding, comes two and a half months after the Season 2 premiere June 16. In a statement following the decision, Ornelas indicated that the series will explore finding a new home on another platform.

The critically acclaimed series, hailed for its Native representation both in front of and behind the camera, landed at Peacock in turnaround having been originally developed at Apple TV+. Its cancellation follows Peacock’s decision in late June to scrap Schur’s high-profile Field of Dreams TV series reboot a month before start of production.

Schur, creator/executive producer of The Good Place, co-creator/exec producer of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Parks and Recreation and executive producer of Hacks, is one of the biggest names on Universal Television’s talent roster.

TV Series Cancellations 2022: Photo Gallery

Rutherford Falls centers on lifelong best friends Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding). In Season 2, the two help each other tackle work, romance and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino CEO Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes). Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan also star.

The series had one of the largest Indigenous writer’s rooms on television with five Native writers staffed on the series including Teller Ornelas (Navajo), Bobby Wilson (Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota), Tai Leclaire (Kanien’kehá:ka [Mohawk Nation]/Mi’kmaq), Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux) and Tazbah Chavez (Bishop Paiute/Diné/San Carlos Apache) as well as Greyeyes ([Nêhiyaw (Plains Cree) from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation – Treaty Six Territory in Saskatchewan]) on screen.

“it’s been an honor to introduce the best of Indian Country to the masses,” Ornelas said in her statement. (You can read it in full below the post.)

Ornelas was showrunner and exec produced along with Helms and Schur. Mike Falbo, David Miner and Morgan Sackett also served as executive producers. Rutherford Falls was produced by Universal Television, in association with Schur’s Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Pacific Electric Picture Company.

It’s been a true joy to make these two seasons of Rutherford Falls . Mike Schur, Ed Helms and I set out to make something new, real, and smart—but also dumb—that made you cry and think, but also laugh when Reagan got kicked in the face or Nathan was stuffed into a coffin. Borrowing a line from Terry Thomas, played by the ridiculously talented Michael Greyeyes, before our show, “Native representation [was], for the most part, a hate crime.” Which is why it’s been an honor to introduce the best of Indian Country to the masses.

We remain overwhelmed by the critical response, garnering a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score in our second season, and while we’re sad that our time at Peacock has come to an end we are immensely grateful to them for picking us up and showcasing the talents of comedy legend Ed Helms and breakout stars like Jana Schmieding, Jesse Leigh, Dana Wilson, Dallas Goldtooth, Kaniehtiio Horn, and many others. We love these characters, the world we created, and the impact it has had, and will be exploring other platforms where, hopefully, the folks of Rutherford Falls can call home.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Nathan Lane Wins First Emmy For ‘Only Murders In The Building’ After Record 7 Career Guest Star Nominations

Nathan Lane, a three-time Tony Award winner, has been a guest-starring fixture on broadcast with scene-stealing roles on some of television’s most popular series over the past two decades. Heading into this year, he had earned six Emmy nominations, three for comedy Modern Family and one each for comedies Frasier and Mad About You and drama The Good Wife.  In July, Lane landed his seventh Guest Actor Emmy nomination, surpassing the late Fred Willard to become the most-nominated guest actor ever across comedy and drama. It was Lane’s first nom for a non-broadcast series, Hulu’s comedy Only Murders In the Building....
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Bay’ Heading To Peacock; Upcoming Season Featuring Maxwell Caulfield, Stephen Schnetzer, Joe Lando & More

EXCLUSIVE: Fans of The Bay can now find the digital sudser on Peacock. The multi-camera serial drama is currently in production on 20 all-new episodes that will be released later this year, marking the completion of its 100th episode. Today, the cast and crew will commemorate the milestone while on location in Sun Valley, CA. Filmed on location in Puerto Rico and Los Angeles, the new episodes star Daytime Emmy winners Kristos Andrews (Survive the Game) and Karrueche Tran (Claws, Bel-Air) as super couple Pete and Vivian Garrett, as well as Daytime Emmy winners Mary Beth Evans (Days of Our Lives) as Sara Garrett,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Succession’, ‘Abbott Elementary’ & ‘White Lotus’ Take Aim At Top Emmy Series Categories With Casting Wins

Night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards kicked off Sunday with Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Drama Series and Limited or Anthology Series, won by HBO’s Succession (casting directors Avy Kaufman and Francine Maisler), ABC’s Abbott Elementary (Wendy O’Brien) and HBO’s White Lotus (Meredith Tucker, Katie Doyle), respectively. Last year, the winners in the three casting categories all went on to triumph in the marquee scripted categories — Outstanding Drama, Comedy and Limited or Anthology Series — a week later. Creative Arts Emmys: Deadline’s Complete Coverage While Succession and White Lotus are leading most Emmy winners predictors in the Drama and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Pauley Perrette, Ex-‘NCIS’ Star, Reveals She Nearly Died From A Stroke

A very personal Twitter post by Pauley Perrette on Saturday revealed that the last year has been a tough one for the former NCIS actress. Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, detailed her struggle. Most surprising was that she had major health problems. “It’s 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy and then Cousin Wayne. “Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!” Perrette, age...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Mike Schur
Person
Dustin Milligan
Person
Ed Helms
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Andy Samberg
Person
Michael Greyeyes
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘RHOP’ Season 7 Cast Photos Revealed As Trailer Drops With Return Of OG Housewife

The cherry blossoms are blooming which means that The Real Housewives of Potomac are coming back to television. Bravo has confirmed that Season 7 of the franchise will premiere on October 9 at 8 p.m. ET with a 75-minute supersized episode. Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton are returning as full-time housewives with the cast remaining unchanged from the previous season. However, Season 7 will see the return of OG housewife Charisse Jackson Jordan as a friend of the cast, along with new friend Jacqueline Blake. The trailer for the new...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack

London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Breaks ‘SNL’s Directing Emmy Streak; Could Triumph Signal Main Variety Win?

Saturday Night Live has won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for the last five years and ten times since 2010. But its winning streak was broken by HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show after Bridget Stokes won in the category at tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy awards. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More The win could be a sign of things to come as A Black Lady Sketch Show is up against regular winner SNL in the main variety category at the Primetime Emmys next week. Could...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacock#Golden Lion#Apple Tv#Field Of Dreams Tv#The Good Place#Brooklyn Nine Nine#Universal Television#Native American#Tribal Casino#Indigenous Wri
Variety

Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award

Wakanda Forever. Chadwick Boseman’s spirit lives on. The Television Academy gave one last honor to the late actor’s greatness by bestowing him with an Emmy award. Boseman received a posthumous win for outstanding character voice-over for T’Challa in the animated series “What If…?” from Disney+ and Marvel Studios. The actor made an indelible mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe delivering stunning performances as T’Challa in “Captain America: Civil War” and “Black Panther” as well as “Avengers: End Game.” But his voice work as Star-Lord T’Challa in the animated series would be one of his last projects. The show aired on Disney+ almost a year...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Emanuele Crialese On How His Identity Shaped His Latest Film ‘L’immensità’ With Penélope Cruz — Venice

Emanuele Crialese put in a buoyant performance at the Venice Film Festival Sunday, during which he discussed how his identity informed his Golden Lion contender L’immensità. “The inspiration was my childhood and my story that is being transposed and reinterpreted,” Crialese said of the flick. “I tried to find the good interpretation in it. I didn’t want it to be self-referential. I didn’t want to talk about just me. As I try to do with every film I make, I’ve tried to somehow represent in a broader way the topics I really care for like migration. The migration of a soul....
MOVIES
Deadline

The Weeknd Loses Voice, Cancels SoFi Stadium Show After Three Songs

It wasn’t a long weekend for The Weeknd Saturday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The performer stopped his sold-out show during the third song of his set, abruptly walking off the stage. He came back out and told the audience he had lost his voice, and apologized for having to cancel. Many in the crowd reacted negatively to the news, and some remained seated even as the house lights came up. The Weeknd was in the middle of his song “Can’t Feel My Face” when he decided not to continue. “I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back,”...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Deadline

Anne Heche Was Trapped In Fiery Car For 45 Minutes After Crash

Anne Heche died following injuries sustained after a car crash into a home that resulted in a fire. A new report has revealed that the actor had been in the vehicle for about 45 minutes before lifesaving efforts began. According to LA City Fire Department recordings obtained by NBC4, firefighters were unable to access the car Heche was in for about 20 minutes. Once at the scene, it took about another 20 minutes to remove the car from the burning house to rescue Heche. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “I will say that that where the person was in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Dave Chappelle & Norm Macdonald Get Cold Shoulder As Adele Performance Scores Variety Special Emmy

Adele beat Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald to the Outstanding Variety Special Emmy. The CBS special, produced by Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, won the award at tonight’s Creative Arts ceremony. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More Adele: One Night Only featured the British songstress singing songs from her new album at Griffith Observatory in LA. Presented by Oprah Winfrey, it aired in November. Collecting the award was exec producer Ben Winston, who dedicated it to his mother Lira Helen Feigenbaum, who passed away...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Wonder’ Telluride Review: Florence Pugh In Sebastian Lelio’s Gothic Netflix Drama

The Wonder is Gothic without the architecture. Set in rural central Ireland in the wake of the Great Famine of the mid-1800s, director Sebastian Lelio’s adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel methodically moves the chess pieces around in telling the tale of an 11-year-old girl who has locals mystified as to what God is intending by letting her survive for four months without eating. Atmospheric and intriguing up to a point, it nonetheless feels like much ado about a mildly curious situation that’s been milked for rather more than it’s worth.   Lending the material an added dimension at the outset, Leilo...
MOVIES
Deadline

Joe Biden To Heckler During Rally: “Everybody’s Entitled To Be An Idiot”

Today in Wisconsin, President Joe Biden responded to the latest in a string of hecklers interrupting his public appearances. “As I said last week,” Biden told the crowd in an appearance broadcast on MSNBC, “we remain in the battle for the soul of America.” The heckler then began shouting out something unintelligible. Hollywood Democrats Pour Money Into Midterms With A Tinge Of Hope And A Lot Of Caution “All right. God love ya,” replied Biden directly to the man, who was then booed by other attendees and likely set upon by security. Biden was more magnanimous. “No, no, no … don’t — let him go....
WISCONSIN STATE
Deadline

Zazie Beetz To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max Limited Series ‘Full Circle’

Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz has been tapped as a lead in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio reteams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City. 2022 HBO Max Series & Pilot Orders Beetz is believed to be playing...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ & ‘High Heat’ Top English-Language Counterparts Led By ‘Echoes’ In Netflix Weekly Rankings

The success of monster hits such as Squid Game, Netflix’s most popular series ever, as well as Money Heist, All of Us Are Dead, Elite and Lupin, has proven that there is no language barrier for non-English-language series to become global phenoms. There has been more evidence of that over the last couple of weeks. After the latest Korean breakout, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, edged The Sandman to log the most viewed hours for any series — English or non-English language — for the week of Aug. 15, this past week two non-English-language show, Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Mexican drama High Heat,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’, Star Brendan Fraser Enthusiastically Embraced With Extended Ovation At World Premiere – Venice

In a triumphant world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale received a seven-minute standing ovation inside the Sala Grande on Sunday evening. Star Brendan Fraser was visibly moved as he was embraced by his director while extended applause rang throughout the auditorium. The psychological drama was met with strong response throughout the day with Fraser getting top notes for his leading turn. He plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity, who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Venice Film Festival 2022 Photo Gallery Aronofsky directs from a screenplay...
MOVIES
Deadline

The Weeknd Says His ‘Voice Is Safe’ After Canceling Concert, Rescheduled LA Appearance Is Being ‘Worked Out Soon’

The Weeknd is updating fans on the health of his voice after he was forced to cancel his concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles following three songs. The performer also said his presentations in Toronto would remain on track and his team was working on rescheduling the concert from this past Saturday. “Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for,” he shared on Instagram. “LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Broadway Plans Confirmed For ‘Sweeney Todd’ With Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford

As widely speculated, a new Broadway production of the Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler classic musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford will begin performances on February 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre with an official opening night of March 26, 2023. Directing will be Thomas Kail (Hamilton). The news was announced today by producer Jeffrey Seller, who is leading the revival. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. The production will mark the first time since 1980 that Broadway audiences will experience Sweeney Todd as it was performed in the original production, with a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

119K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy