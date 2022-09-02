Read full article on original website
Why Fortnite Apologized To Adriana Chechik Amid Twitch Ban
On August 25, Adriana Chechik — a former adult star and fledgling Twitch streamer — revealed that she been blocked from participating in the recent Twitch Rivals No Build Event for "Fortnite" an hour before it was set to begin. According to Chechik, there were two approval processes that she needed to pass in order to participate in the event — one from Twitch and another from Epic Games — and that she was ultimately turned away due to her history as an actress in the adult industry. Chechik was shown to be obviously distraught by the decision and said that she would be reaching out to Epic. Unfortunately, things would only go from bad to worse within the next 24 hours.
Ninja's Sudden Streaming Break Has Fans Freaking Out
It's not necessarily strange for streamers to take a break now and then, but Ninja's latest streaming break has fans freaking out. On Sept. 1, Ninja announced that he was live on Twitch, posting a link along with an ominous message: "Big things are coming." The stream started normally enough....
The Tragic Reason Why FaZe Cizzorz Left Streaming For Two Years
Established in 2010, FaZe Clan has grown into a hybrid organization that encompasses gaming, streaming, and esports. It has expanded to include its own fashion line and its current roster features dozens of members. Some of these members have changed over the years, with old ones leaving and new ones joining. Now it appears that after a two year hiatus, FaZe Cizzorz has returned to the fold.
Jacksepticeye Weighs In On Markiplier's YouTube Drama
The recent "YouTube: Game On" event showcased interactive videos from several prominent content creators on the platform. Those who took part watched videos made by the creators in which they were asked to make choices. They were then offered a selection of links that led them to different videos displaying the branching consequences of their decisions, sort of like a choose-your-own-adventure or a visual novel.
Pokimane Tells Fans What's Next In An Emotional Update
Pokimane has returned from her most recent break with an update that might not be what fans were expecting. The streaming star took an extended hiatus starting in July, where she stayed away from Twitch and social media. Fans were expecting her to return to streaming soon, as she announced her streaming setup was almost complete in late August. Now, Pokimane has released a YouTube video explaining why she took a break and what she is planning on doing moving forward.
Pokimane Reveals Surprising Update On Her Feud With Ninja
Popular streamer Pokimane has had her ups and downs over the years. While her career has skyrocketed, she's also faced controversy, personal attacks, and online abuse that led her to almost quit Twitch this year. Her recent return to the platform had fans going wild, but she's also updated her followers with the news that she'll be streaming less in the future. In addition to all these revelations, Pokimane has also shared new information regarding her ongoing feud with fellow streamer Ninja.
Valkyrae Reveals When She Thinks She'll Stop Streaming
Content creator, streamer, and 100 Thieves owner Valkyrae has become one of the most recognizable figures in the gaming community. "Rae is the fastest growing live streamer in the entire world, and now the biggest female gaming streamer in the world," gushed YouTube gaming division head Ryan Wyatt in late 2021 (via The New York Times). However, tragic moments in Valkyrae's life have also caused her to step away from streaming and content creation for prolonged periods in the past and to speak out against online harassment. This has led to some of her fans worrying that she'll retire from streaming altogether one day.
Borderlands Boss Randy Pitchford's New Auction Has Fans Scratching Their Heads
Do you like supporting charity? Are you a fan of eye-catching shirts? Do you like to wear used clothing that once belonged to a CEO of a major video game developer? Then Gearbox wants you to know that it's holding an auction that's right up your alley. Last week, the company announced an auction set to run until September 9 to support the Entertainment Software Association's scholarships for students pursuing a career in games development. While the cause is notable, what really has people talking are the items being auctioned off.
Sony Released A New PS5 And You Didn't Even Notice
Though the PlayStation 5 might not quite reach the peaks of its foremost competitor — Microsoft's Xbox Series X — in terms of power, Sony's latest console is a next-generation achievement that boasts an impressive library of exclusive titles. Unfortunately, despite its massive sales and positive critical feedback, the PlayStation 5 has been plagued by supply shortages since its launch.
Lady Gaga Fortnite Rumors Have Fans Buzzing
It would be inaccurate to define "Fortnite" as simply another video game at this point. Having sustained a massive amount of popularity over half a decade due to its ruthlessly addicting gameplay, Epic Games' battle royale title has largely transcended the gaming industry and become a staple of pop culture. Because of this, many celebrities and media franchises have used "Fortnite" as an advert, with massive properties such as "Marvel" offering exclusive skins for the game's players or huge stars such as Travis Scott hosting concerts within the game. And if recent discoveries are any indication, another huge star might be coming to "Fortnite" in some capacity in the near future: Lady Gaga herself.
PlayStation 5's New Covers Didn't Get The Reaction Sony Hoped For
PlayStation has announced the next colorway for the PS5 and fans aren't impressed. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, the next wave of PS5 accessories is the Gray Camouflage series, which features a PS5 DualSense, console cover, and Pulse 3D wireless headset. "The PlayStation design team reimagined our camouflage pattern to reflect a fresher, more contemporary feel," VP of Brand, Hardware, and Peripherals at Sony Interactive Entertainment Isabelle Tomatis said in the blog post. Sony has previously released a number of solid color controllers and console covers, featuring black, red, blue, pink, and purple previously. The Gray Camouflage accessories will go on sale October 14. PlayStation has not announced a price for any of the new camouflage products.
Dr Disrespect Breaks His Silence On Warzone's Character Clone
"Call of Duty" has gotten in trouble in the past for its suspiciously familiar Operator designs. One of its recent character clones mirrored fan art a bit too closely, depicting an anthropomorphic Samoyed operator. Another allegedly ripped off a copyrighted character, which could've turned into a big problem for Activision. Now, fans have speculated that "Warzone" is copying an even more obvious source. Instead of modeling operators off of fan art or obscure characters, it seems that the developers behind "Call of Duty" have taken a page from Dr Disrespect's book, adopting his style for a recent skin. Finally, the Doc has spoken out on the design, letting the world know what he really thinks about seemingly being copied by "Warzone" devs.
Mario Kart 64 Vs Diddy Kong Racing: Which Was Actually Better?
"Mario Kart" is one of the most popular gaming series on the market – "Mario Kart 8" sold nearly 50 million copies alone. While the series seems to hold a monopoly on Nintendo racing games now, it wasn't always like that, though. In fact, in the Nintendo 64 era, Mario was challenged by none other than Diddy Kong.
Will MultiVersus Ever Add Any Anime Characters?
The first season of "MultiVersus" is well under way. With an all-new battle pass, a host of character changes, and the promise of an even more massive character roster in the future, the free-to-play platform fighter is off to a strong start. Sure, some fans are up in arms over Iron Giant nerfs and Warner Brothers seems to be set on making "MultiVersus" mods become no more, but developer Player First Games stating that second party characters are possible makes the potential for future additions to the cast even more exciting.
How To Read Elden Ring's New Manga
Even though the game is less than a year old, "Elden Ring" has already left an indelible mark upon the video game industry. A passion project of FromSoftware, "Elden Ring" follows a player-created character known as the Tarnished, who sets out into the treacherous Lands Between to become Elden Lord and restore the titular Elden Ring. The game was critically acclaimed for its gameplay, boss battles, fantasy setting, and non-linear structure, and has since become arguably the gold standard of modern single-player games. The game's story was also developed with help from "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin.
Early Reactions To The Last Of Us Part 1 Are All Saying The Same Thing
The highly anticipated remake of "The Last of Us" is right around the corner. Set to release on Sept. 2, 2022, "The Last of Us Part 1" will deliver a reimagined version of Ellie and Joel's journey built from the ground up. Fans of the original series can look forward to the plot that made them fall in love with the game in the first place, plus dramatically improved combat, visuals, and beyond.
The PS2 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The PlayStation 2 was the most successful console Sony ever made, in terms of the number of actual units sold. More than that, it did better than any other console in gaming history, with Sony reportedly selling more than 155 million units worldwide. Of course, part of its success was due to massive hardware upgrades that occurred following the original PlayStation, featuring improved graphical capabilities and a sleek new DualShock controller. Still, another reason the console was so popular was the incredible library of games on offer.
Why We're Worried About Starfield
Bethesda promised some exciting things with the "Starfield" Summer Game Fest reveal, but that also came with its fair share of concerns. After years of the developer alternating between new entries within the "Fallout" and "The Elder Scrolls" franchises, "Starfield" has become one of the most anticipated releases in the industry. It was announced at Bethesda's E3 conference, and executive producer Todd Howard has even described it as "'Skyrim' in space" (via The Washington Post). The title was previously set for a fall 2022 release but has since been delayed to Q1 or Q2 2023.
Why Zelda Fans Might Want To Tune Into The Next Nintendo Direct
As the year rolls on and August turns to September, there has been speculation that Nintendo will be holding a Nintendo Direct event this month. Rumors began on Twitter based on Nintendo's pattern of holding these events every September. Since then, this speculation has been fueled by industry commentators, like NateTheHate2, who have predicted that an event will indeed be occurring this month.
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Fans Just Got Bad News
Team Reptile's "Bomb Rush Cyberfunk" is an upcoming stylized skating-action game for Nintendo Switch and PC. And from looking at the reveal trailer, it's easy to see where the game got its inspiration. Specifically, many have called "Bomb Rush Cyberfunk" a spiritual successor to the Sega Dreamcast classic "Jet Set Radio" due to its similar art style, skate mechanics, and music (via Kotaku).
