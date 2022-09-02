On August 25, Adriana Chechik — a former adult star and fledgling Twitch streamer — revealed that she been blocked from participating in the recent Twitch Rivals No Build Event for "Fortnite" an hour before it was set to begin. According to Chechik, there were two approval processes that she needed to pass in order to participate in the event — one from Twitch and another from Epic Games — and that she was ultimately turned away due to her history as an actress in the adult industry. Chechik was shown to be obviously distraught by the decision and said that she would be reaching out to Epic. Unfortunately, things would only go from bad to worse within the next 24 hours.

