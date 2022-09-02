ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are sharing a cautionary tale about speeding, posting a photo of a ticket one driver received over the Labor Day weekend when he was clocked going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police say the driver was stopped as he was coming over...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man took his own life Tuesday morning on a U.S. 41 bridge crossing the Peace River. In a notice on Twitter Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit had shut down all but one southbound lane on the bridge.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Sarasota, FL
Bradenton, FL
Sarasota, FL
Bradenton, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Fire breaks out at Beach Harbor Club on Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are on the scene of a fire in a three-story condo building on Longboat Key. The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. at the Beach Harbor Club, in the 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, in a unit on the third floor, according to Longboat Key Assistant Fire Chief Michael Regnier.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

All-clear given after Sarasota City Hall evacuated

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials have given the all-clear after Sarasota City Hall was evacuated. The evacuation occurred after a suspicious package was reported. Officials say an employee was handed the envelope and the building was evacuated as a precaution. The Explosives Material Unit was called to the scene and searched the area. The all-clear was given just after 4 p.m.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after an alligator attack in a gated Florida community. The incident happened Saturday at a gated community in Bradenton, Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County EMS responded around 6 p.m., WWSB reports.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Teen is laid to rest after hit-and-run crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13-year-old, Lilly, who was hit by hit-and-run driver David Chang was laid to rest in a private closed-to-the-public service. Lilly’s family had a celebration of life remembering her. The celebration had family and close friends with flowers on display. There is still no update...
SARASOTA, FL

