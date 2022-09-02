Read full article on original website
Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are sharing a cautionary tale about speeding, posting a photo of a ticket one driver received over the Labor Day weekend when he was clocked going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police say the driver was stopped as he was coming over...
Driver busted going 99 mph in 35 mph zone, Sarasota police say
Officers with the Sarasota Police Department busted a driver who was caught speeding nearly three times over the speed limit late Sunday night.
Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man took his own life Tuesday morning on a U.S. 41 bridge crossing the Peace River. In a notice on Twitter Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit had shut down all but one southbound lane on the bridge.
Man drowns at Madeira Beach, deputies say
A man is dead after a drowning incident in Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Florida man threatens supervisor of elections office with grenade, police say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after he threatened the supervisor of elections office in Pinellas County last month, according to police.
Sleeping driver hits pickup on I-4 in Lakeland; 1 dead: FHP
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 at mile marker 26 in Lakeland.
VIDEO: Victim sliced in robbery at Holiday Shell station
Pasco County deputies are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery early Sunday morning.
FHP investigates deadly crash on I-75 in Gibsonton
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Gibsonton.
Hit-and-run driver hits bicyclist in Pasco County, leaves behind broken mirror: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is looking for a hit-and-run driver in a collision that happened Saturday. The FHP said a 55-year-old man from Hudson was riding his bicycle in the area of Lake Patience Road and American Plaza Boulevard at 10:17 p.m. when he was hit by an unknown […]
Bradenton man hid fentanyl in potato chip bag during search, police say
A Bradenton man faces several criminal charges and traffic citations after a search during a traffic stop revealed six different drugs were in his car, according to Sarasota police.
Fire breaks out at Beach Harbor Club on Longboat Key
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are on the scene of a fire in a three-story condo building on Longboat Key. The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. at the Beach Harbor Club, in the 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, in a unit on the third floor, according to Longboat Key Assistant Fire Chief Michael Regnier.
All-clear given after Sarasota City Hall evacuated
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials have given the all-clear after Sarasota City Hall was evacuated. The evacuation occurred after a suspicious package was reported. Officials say an employee was handed the envelope and the building was evacuated as a precaution. The Explosives Material Unit was called to the scene and searched the area. The all-clear was given just after 4 p.m.
Bradenton residents watchful after alligator attack leaves 77-year-old with serious injuries
A woman seriously injured during an alligator attack was hospitalized over the weekend.
Traffic stop leads to multiple felony drug charges in Sarasota
A Sarasota man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges after being pulled over for illegal window tint
Victim recovering from alligator bite in Bradenton
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating an alligator 'incident' in Bradenton.
Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station
HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after an alligator attack in a gated Florida community. The incident happened Saturday at a gated community in Bradenton, Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County EMS responded around 6 p.m., WWSB reports.
Teen is laid to rest after hit-and-run crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13-year-old, Lilly, who was hit by hit-and-run driver David Chang was laid to rest in a private closed-to-the-public service. Lilly’s family had a celebration of life remembering her. The celebration had family and close friends with flowers on display. There is still no update...
‘Everybody gonna die’: Florida juvenile arrested after allegedly making school shooting threat on Snapchat
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida minor accused of threatening to shoot up a school on social media has been arrested. According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received several tips through Fortify Florida, a suspicious activity reporting app, about a person making threats to commit a school shooting on Snapchat.
Sarasota father, daughter accused of burning raccoon alive in disturbing video
A Sarasota father and daughter were arrested Thursday for their alleged connection to a disturbing viral video that showed a raccoon being burned alive in a dumpster.
