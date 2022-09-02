SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials have given the all-clear after Sarasota City Hall was evacuated. The evacuation occurred after a suspicious package was reported. Officials say an employee was handed the envelope and the building was evacuated as a precaution. The Explosives Material Unit was called to the scene and searched the area. The all-clear was given just after 4 p.m.

