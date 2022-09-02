Read full article on original website
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
Aussie bare knuckle boxer celebrates KO victory by flashing the crowd
After producing an impressive knockout in her debut, one bare knuckle fighter decided to celebrate by flashing her breasts to the crowd. Aussie star Tai Emery was making her first appearance for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion – and she certainly left a lasting impression with her boxing skills.
MMA Fighting
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights
Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights from their heavyweight bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz took place May 7 at the Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angles, Calif. Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2) and Luis Ortiz (33-3, 2 no-contests) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on FOX pay-per-view.
CBS Sports
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight results, highlights: Ruiz drops Ortiz three times en route to decision win
Every fight is dangerous in the heavyweight division and just a handful of punches can change an outcome. That's exactly how the fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz played out on Saturday night, with Ortiz technically winning more rounds on the three official scorecards but Ruiz taking a unanimous decision victory thanks to three knockdowns in the fight.
Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson has a pretty notable dating history, though the legendary boxer is currently a very happily married man. The all-time heavyweight champion has been married to his wife, Lakiha Spicer, since 2009. Tyson and Spicer reportedly met following one of his fights. The couple was reportedly inseparable. “It was...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder reacts to Ruiz Jr’s win over Ortiz
By Jim Calfa: Moments after Andy Ruiz Jr’s 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz last Sunday night, Deontay Wilder made it clear that he’s opponent to fighting Ruiz. Wilder was ringside to watch Ruiz defeat Ortiz in an exciting fight at the Crypto Arena in Los...
mmanews.com
Watch: Male Fighter Stops Transgender Woman In MMA Fight
A lightweight MMA bout at World Class Fight League 22 saw a male fighter defeat a transgender woman via strikes in the first round. WCFL 22 took place on June 4 in Tampa, Florida. The event featured an all-pro main card, but the array of amateur contests on the undercard included a fight between Shane Mistretta and Gita-Marie Figueroa, who is a transgender woman.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
SkySports
Claressa Shields lambasts Savannah Marshall: 'You let your whole country down in 2012!'
The showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall has been brewing for a decade. They fight on September 10, live on Sky Sports, in a contest for the undisputed middleweight title. But their clash is bitterly personal. When the fighters went head-to-head while filming The Gloves Are Off Shields contrasted...
Pros react after Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris
Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Tai Tuivasa. Gane (11-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss as a professional to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Gamin’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.
UFC・
Georges St-Pierre shares his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on this weekend’s UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, a blockbuster main event will take place as Nate Diaz battles Khamzat Chimaev in what will serve as the final fight on his UFC contract. The popular opinion is that Chimaev is the runaway favourite to take home the win and, all things considered, that’s probably an accurate statement to make.
Triple H Confirms Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown Following Vince McMahon's Retirement
Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE on July 22 hours before WWE SmackDown was set to go live. Shortly after Vince's announcement, it was reported that Lesnar had walked out of the building. He was pulled from advertising on WWE digital platforms. Lesnar ended up appearing at the end of the broadcast with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acting surprised.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Walks Out of Post-WWE Clash at the Castle Press Conference
WWE aired a press conference following the Clash at the Castle show with some of the wrestlers who competed at the event. The press conferences began with Triple H discussing the show and the economic boost that WWE provided to Cardiff, with more than 70% of the fans in attendance coming from outside the city.
Complex
Joe Rogan Reacts to Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA Video
Joe Rogan is clearly impressed by Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA skills. The Facebook founder shared an Instagram video of his recent training session with Khai “The Shadow” Wu—a 27-year-old fighter who will compete at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 5 on Saturday night. “One of my training...
UFC・
BBC
Andy Ruiz Jr knocks Luis Ortiz down three times in unanimous decision win
Former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr knocked Luis Ortiz down three times en route to a unanimous decision win in their WBC title eliminator. The 32-year-old American, who is of Mexican heritage, dropped Ortiz twice in round two before putting the Cuban, 43, down again in the seventh. Ruiz...
FOX Sports
Andy Ruiz beats Luis Ortiz by decision in heavyweight showdown
Andy Ruiz knocked down Luis Ortiz three times on the way to a victory by unanimous decision Sunday night, taking a key step toward a chance to become a heavyweight world champion again. Former three-division world champion Abner Mares also fought to a majority draw with Miguel Flores in Mares'...
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Reveals The Real Reason Why His Match With Riddle Was Pulled From SummerSlam
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle faced off on Saturday at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, but they were originally set to have a match at SummerSlam. WWE ended up writing Riddle out of SummerSlam with a storyline injury, and Seth Rollins recently explained to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport why the previously advertised match was pulled from the event.
