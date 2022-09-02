Read full article on original website
NFL schedule, scores for Week 1 games
NFL schedule, scores for Week 1 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Bills at RamsThurs., Sept. 8 | 8:20 p.m. | NBCLine: Bills -2.5FPI pick: Rams 49.9% Saints at FalconsSun., Sept. 11 | 1 p.m. | FoxLine: Saints -5.5FPI pick: Saints 66.8% 49ers at BearsSun., Sept. ...
Deep Running Back Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are deep fantasy football running back sleepers to target in your 2022 drafts.
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs
Expectations are high for the hard-knock Lions and D'Andre Swift, ranked eighth vs. the Eagles in Week 1.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford Injury News
Matthew Stafford might be a bit banged up throughout the entire 2022 season. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Stafford's been dealing with an elbow injury and it could affect him throughout the year. Stafford didn't take a single snap during the preseason due to the injury and it's made some...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Eagles, Lions rising heading into 2022 season; Cowboys slipping
Football, at long last, is back. The time for endless speculation is over. No more training camp dispatches or preseason guesswork. It's time for the real thing. On Thursday night, the top two teams in the Power Rankings will square off at SoFi Stadium, and it will be glorious. Bills versus Rams. Gorgeous. Fourteen more games on Sunday and a corker of a Monday night matchup between the Broncos and Seahawks -- Russ Bowl I. Let's ride.
Steelers' Benny Snell: Buried on Week 1 depth chart
Snell is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Steelers' Week 1 depth chart, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports. Although Snell earned a spot on the 53-man roster over Anthony McFarland, undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren appears poised to begin the season as the team's top backup behind starting running back Najee Harris. Snell rushed just 36 times for 98 yards while securing two of four targets for 13 yards despite appearing in every game for the Steelers last season, and he's unlikely to have a significant fantasy role in 2022 as long as Harris remains healthy.
Jaguars' Mario Edwards: Signs with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Edwards to their practice squad Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Edwards recorded 25 tackles and six sacks across 27 appearances during two seasons in Chicago but was let go ahead of Tuesday's initial 53-man roster deadline. The veteran defensive end will look to work his way back to NFL action through the Jaguars' practice squad.
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Sheds non-contact jersey
Poyer (elbow) fully participated in Sunday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer hyperextended his elbow during a practice at the beginning of August and missed all of the Bills' preseason games, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into the regular season. The veteran safety and his coach have both expressed confidence in his availability for Thursday's season-opening game, so all signs point to Poyer suiting up against the Rams.
Zonovan Knight: Waived by the Jets
The Jets waived Knight on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent out of NC State, where he rushed 140 times for 753 yards and three scores during his final collegiate campaign. He impressed during training camp and rushed 15 times for 53 yards across three preseason contests. Knight initially made the team's 53-man roster, but he's been waived to make room for the Jets to re-sign veteran offensive lineman Conor McDermott.
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Chance to play Week 1
The Colts Leonard (back) progresses during practice this week before making a decision about his status for Sunday's season opener against the Texans, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Leonard plans to practice Wednesday through Friday and will likely come down to a game-time decision Sunday. There's a chance he...
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Will be inactive Week 1
Rudolph (coach's decision) will be inactive for Sunday's season-opening matchup against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. After initially being labeled as the No. 2 quarterback on the Week 1 depth chart, Rudolph has since been moved to the third spot behind expected starter Mitch Trubisky and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he doesn't anticipate dressing three quarterbacks Sunday, leaving Rudolph as the odd man out. Barring injuries, Rudolph figures to be a regular on the inactive list.
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Return getting close
Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Thibodeaux (knee) is considered day-to-day, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft sustained a sprained MCL during the team's second preseason contest against the Bengals, putting his status for Week 1 against the Titans up in the air. Thibodeaux's timetable for a return to game action was previously set at 3-to-4 weeks, and New York's first exhibition on September 11 marks exactly three weeks since the injury transpired. Expect to hear more regarding the 21-year-old's medical status throughout the week, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the team proceeds cautiously with their young pass rusher.
Scottie Phillips: Receives tryout with Colts
Phillips (ankle) worked out with the Colts on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Phillips sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 9 last year and was placed on injured reserve by the Texans in early May. However, he was let go with an injury settlement in mid-June and appears to be healthy since he's now working out for other teams.
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Loses positional battle
Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Jamel Dean is expected to start over Murphy-Bunting for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Throughout training camp, Murphy-Bunting and Dean competed for a starting role opposite of fellow cornerback Carlton Davis. The 2019 second-rounder is still expected to receive rotational snaps in the team's secondary, but he could see an uptick in usage if Dean struggles early on. In 41 career games played, Murphy-Bunting accumulated 157 tackles and four interceptions in that span.
Rose Bowl attendance hits all-time low in first game for UCLA since announcing move to Big Ten
UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years. The previous low point for the Bruins at...
Look: Peter King Reveals His 2023 Super Bowl Prediction
The 2022 NFL season is almost here and longtime football writer Peter King is revealing his picks. In his latest Football Morning in America column, King made his prediction for Super Bowl LVII, and a couple of smaller market fanbases should be pretty happy with it:. I’m picking an Arctic...
George Kittle makes bold prediction for 49ers teammate
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle predicted that pass rusher Nick Bosa will have a huge 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers have a huge year in front of them, as they were just one win short of making the Super Bowl last year. The team is moving forward with Trey Lance as their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being an insurance policy at the position. Let’s not forget that their defense will still be relatively strong on paper. And there is someone to keep an eye on throughout the season.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Still recovering from injury
Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Ojulari (calf) is considered day-to-day, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. Ojulari has been considered day-to-day with a calf issue since the last week in August, so this news doesn't give much clarity regarding the 2021 second-rounder's injury status for Week 1 against the Titans. Expect the Giants to provide more insight on that front once the team's first practice/injury report is posted this week.
Andrew Erickson’s Favorite Picks for Every Round (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it's time to prepare for your fantasy football draft.
Andrew Erickson’s Bold Predictions (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my five bold predictions of the 2022 fantasy football season.
