BULLS GAP — It was the classic motorsports battle between the No. 24 and No. 3 cars Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway. Philip Thompson from Knoxville, driver of the No. 24 car, held off former track champion Tim Maupin in the No. 3 machine for the Crate Late Model win. It was Thompson’s third win of the season at the 4/10-mile high-banked dirt track. Maupin, a Johnson City racer, scored his best finish over the last three seasons.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO