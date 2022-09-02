Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Opens as 5-Point Underdog at Home Against Tennessee
The new AP Poll will be released Monday afternoon, and there’s a good chance that Pitt’s home matchup against Tennessee will be a battle of two ranked teams. While Pitt will host Tennessee at Acrisure Stadium, as the higher ranked team in the AP Poll, Pitt has opened as an underdog against the Volunteers. Pitt is a 5-point underdog against Tennessee, according to Circa Sports, and the over/under has been set at a robust 69.5 points.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pat Narduzzi rants about being home underdog to Tennessee: 'We're in the pee-wee league'
Pat Narduzzi is going to play “disrespect” card this week as the Pitt Panthers prepare for a visit from Tennessee. The way the Panthers coach sees it, there’s no way his piddling ACC squad can line up against a program from the mighty SEC. The Volunteers are...
elizabethton.com
Rollins tabbed as USA South Rookie of the Week
MARYVILLE – Maryville first-year quarterback Bryson Rollins made quite a debut for the Scots in Saturday’s football opener against Berry. Rollins totaled 266 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, with two of those coming through the air and one on the ground. For those efforts, the Elizabethton native earned USA South Rookie of the Week honor.
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Basketball Target De-Commits From Ohio State
Four-star shooting guard George Washington III de-committed from Ohio State Monday morning after spending 10 months as a Buckeye commit. “At this time, after much thought, prayer and deep discussion with my family, I would like to announce that I’ll be de-committing from The Ohio State University and reopening my recruitment,” Washington wrote in a Tweet. “Thank you OSU for the opportunity and understanding – I will always love Buckeye Nation. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
Vols Open as Road Favorite Ahead of Likely Top-25 Matchup with Pitt
Part two of the Johnny Majors’ Classic is set to take place in six days, and Tennessee is currently the favorite heading into the matchup against the defending ACC champions. Below are the opening lines. FanDuelTennessee -4.5, -215 Moneyline, total points O/U 59.5 Action NetworkTennessee -6.5, -265 ...
atozsports.com
How Alabama’s win over Utah State erased one major concern for the Tennessee Vols
There wasn’t much to nitpick after the Tennessee Vols‘ 59-10 win against Ball State in the season-opener this past Thursday night. One concern that came from the win, however, was the Vols’ inability to consistently get pressure against Cardinals quarterback John Paddock. Tennessee finished the night with...
Everything Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Said on Monday Ahead of Tennessee
Pitt is coming off of a thrilling 38-31 victory over West Virginia on Thursday night. Tennessee is set to travel North for part two of the Johnny Majors Classic, and the Vols are looking for revenge. On Monday, Panthers Head Coach Pat Narduzzi met with the media to discuss the Vols and more. The ...
Maryville, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Maryville. The Farragut High School football team will have a game with Maryville High School on September 05, 2022, 07:00:00. The Farragut High School football team will have a game with Maryville High School on September 05, 2022, 08:30:00.
Kingsport Times-News
Racing roundup: Thompson outduels Maupin at The Gap
A classic motorsports battle emerged between the 24 and 3 cars Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap. Knoxville’s Philip Thompson, driver of the No. 24, held off former track champion Tim Maupin in the No. 3 machine for the Crate Late Model win. It was Thompson’s third win of the season at the four-tenths-mile, high-banked dirt track. Maupin, a Johnson City racer, scored his best finish of the past three seasons.
Johnson City Press
Thompson outduels Maupin for Crate Late Model win
BULLS GAP — It was the classic motorsports battle between the No. 24 and No. 3 cars Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway. Philip Thompson from Knoxville, driver of the No. 24 car, held off former track champion Tim Maupin in the No. 3 machine for the Crate Late Model win. It was Thompson’s third win of the season at the 4/10-mile high-banked dirt track. Maupin, a Johnson City racer, scored his best finish over the last three seasons.
'It's necessary that their stories be told': Lab talks about helping solve decades-old TN mystery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Breakthroughs in forensic science can't bring a homicide victim back to life. But they can give that person a name. Like Tracy Sue Walker, who at age 15 in 1978 disappeared from Lafayette, Ind. Seven years later, her bones turned up 400 miles away in steep woods above the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
middlesboronews.com
Just off the Wilderness Road – in Cumberland Gap
In the spirit of exploring local regional history, attractions, and folklore through song – on Saturday, The Olde Church in Cumberland Gap will be hosting a live performance of Just off the Wilderness Road — Songs of the Cumberland Gap Region. The show will start at 8 p.m. and tickets will be $10. All proceeds raised will go to flood-relief efforts here in eastern Kentucky.
wvlt.tv
TWRA: Boating fatalities up this year, compared to last
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said at this time last year there’d been 21 boating fatalities. This year there’s been 24 to date. Matthew Cameron, a TWRA spokesperson, continues to remind boaters and swimmers in open bodies of water to use...
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
arizonasuntimes.com
Leftist Author Jon Meacham Named to Board of University of Tennessee’s Institute for American Civics
Author and former MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham was named to the Board of Fellows of the University of Tennessee’s newly established Institute for American Civics last week by University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd. German-owned Politico reported that Meacham helped President Joe Biden “frame” his now infamously divisive “speech...
WATE
List: 2022 Labor Day events in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Labor Day, most workers focus on celebrating their accomplishments and contributions to the community. The holiday falls on every first Monday of September. Knoxville. Location: 6221 Riverview Crossing Dr., Knoxville, Tenn. Time: 4-9 p.m. $45 car entry fee, proof of insurance required. Location: Knoxville...
A flight through the ages: a look back at the Smoky Mountain Air Shows
Air shows at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base have been dazzling fans since 1995. The Thunderbirds. Stealth Bombers. The Blue Angels. These are just a few of the magnificent aircrafts that have made their way to East Tennessee for the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base air shows.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
