pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Opens as 5-Point Underdog at Home Against Tennessee

The new AP Poll will be released Monday afternoon, and there’s a good chance that Pitt’s home matchup against Tennessee will be a battle of two ranked teams. While Pitt will host Tennessee at Acrisure Stadium, as the higher ranked team in the AP Poll, Pitt has opened as an underdog against the Volunteers. Pitt is a 5-point underdog against Tennessee, according to Circa Sports, and the over/under has been set at a robust 69.5 points.
elizabethton.com

Rollins tabbed as USA South Rookie of the Week

MARYVILLE – Maryville first-year quarterback Bryson Rollins made quite a debut for the Scots in Saturday’s football opener against Berry. Rollins totaled 266 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, with two of those coming through the air and one on the ground. For those efforts, the Elizabethton native earned USA South Rookie of the Week honor.
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Basketball Target De-Commits From Ohio State

Four-star shooting guard George Washington III de-committed from Ohio State Monday morning after spending 10 months as a Buckeye commit. “At this time, after much thought, prayer and deep discussion with my family, I would like to announce that I’ll be de-committing from The Ohio State University and reopening my recruitment,” Washington wrote in a Tweet. “Thank you OSU for the opportunity and understanding – I will always love Buckeye Nation. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
Kingsport Times-News

Racing roundup: Thompson outduels Maupin at The Gap

A classic motorsports battle emerged between the 24 and 3 cars Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap. Knoxville’s Philip Thompson, driver of the No. 24, held off former track champion Tim Maupin in the No. 3 machine for the Crate Late Model win. It was Thompson’s third win of the season at the four-tenths-mile, high-banked dirt track. Maupin, a Johnson City racer, scored his best finish of the past three seasons.
Johnson City Press

Thompson outduels Maupin for Crate Late Model win

middlesboronews.com

Just off the Wilderness Road – in Cumberland Gap

In the spirit of exploring local regional history, attractions, and folklore through song – on Saturday, The Olde Church in Cumberland Gap will be hosting a live performance of Just off the Wilderness Road — Songs of the Cumberland Gap Region. The show will start at 8 p.m. and tickets will be $10. All proceeds raised will go to flood-relief efforts here in eastern Kentucky.
wvlt.tv

TWRA: Boating fatalities up this year, compared to last

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said at this time last year there’d been 21 boating fatalities. This year there’s been 24 to date. Matthew Cameron, a TWRA spokesperson, continues to remind boaters and swimmers in open bodies of water to use...
arizonasuntimes.com

Leftist Author Jon Meacham Named to Board of University of Tennessee’s Institute for American Civics

Author and former MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham was named to the Board of Fellows of the University of Tennessee’s newly established Institute for American Civics last week by University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd. German-owned Politico reported that Meacham helped President Joe Biden “frame” his now infamously divisive “speech...
WATE

List: 2022 Labor Day events in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Labor Day, most workers focus on celebrating their accomplishments and contributions to the community. The holiday falls on every first Monday of September. Knoxville. Location: 6221 Riverview Crossing Dr., Knoxville, Tenn. Time: 4-9 p.m. $45 car entry fee, proof of insurance required. Location: Knoxville...
