Where You Can Find New COVID Booster Shots From Moderna, Pfizer in Chicago Area
NOTE: Scroll down for how to schedule your appointment. Chicago-area pharmacies are among the first offering up doses of the new "bivalent" COVID booster shots, with more availability expected to open up this week. CVS announced Friday, one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its recommendation...
If You've Already Had a Booster Shot, Can You Get the New COVID Vaccine?
The new COVID vaccines designed to specifically target the omicron variant and its highly contagious subvariants comes with plenty of questions, including some who are wondering if they can still get the updated booster even if they already had a booster vaccine?. The answer is yes, as long as your...
New COVID Boosters Available in Chicago Area. Here's Who Experts Say Should Get Them
The long-awaited COVID booster shots made to target the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants have arrived at pharmacies in the Chicago area, with more doses on the way headed to doctors offices and health clinics across Chicago and Illinois. According to a Friday announcement from the Illinois Department...
Watch Live: Chicago's Mayor, Top Doc to Give Update on New COVID Vaccine Boosters
NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the address beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the player above. Top Chicago officials are set to give an update on new COVID vaccine booster shots in the city Tuesday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr....
