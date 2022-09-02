Read full article on original website
Saints' Trevor Penning: Could return in November
Penning (toe) has a chance to be return to practice by early November, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After being placed on injured reserve Thursday, there was some concern that Penning would miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign, but the Saints received good news Monday. The offensive lineman could return in November, providing the team an extra boost down the stretch. It's hard to predict so far out in advance, but New Orleans has to be satisfied that 2022 isn't expected to be a complete loss for their first-rounder.
Steelers' Benny Snell: Buried on Week 1 depth chart
Snell is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Steelers' Week 1 depth chart, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports. Although Snell earned a spot on the 53-man roster over Anthony McFarland, undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren appears poised to begin the season as the team's top backup behind starting running back Najee Harris. Snell rushed just 36 times for 98 yards while securing two of four targets for 13 yards despite appearing in every game for the Steelers last season, and he's unlikely to have a significant fantasy role in 2022 as long as Harris remains healthy.
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Sheds non-contact jersey
Poyer (elbow) fully participated in Sunday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer hyperextended his elbow during a practice at the beginning of August and missed all of the Bills' preseason games, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into the regular season. The veteran safety and his coach have both expressed confidence in his availability for Thursday's season-opening game, so all signs point to Poyer suiting up against the Rams.
Fantasy Football running back draft prep: Bust picks to avoid plus expectations for every backfield
In an ideal world, every player would live up to our wildest expectations and there would be no such thing as busts. But that's not the world we live in. We know some number of our favorite players are going to disappoint us this season -- it's not a question of "if," it's a question of "who."
Zonovan Knight: Waived by the Jets
The Jets waived Knight on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent out of NC State, where he rushed 140 times for 753 yards and three scores during his final collegiate campaign. He impressed during training camp and rushed 15 times for 53 yards across three preseason contests. Knight initially made the team's 53-man roster, but he's been waived to make room for the Jets to re-sign veteran offensive lineman Conor McDermott.
Patriots signing former first-round draft pick who will start season on team's practice squad, per report
Apparently, Bill Belichick's master plan is to sign as many former first-round picks as possible at receiver. The Patriots already have two former first-round wide receivers on their roster, and it appears they are going to add another one this week. According to ESPN, the Patriots are signing Laquon Treadwell...
Jaguars' Mario Edwards: Signs with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Edwards to their practice squad Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Edwards recorded 25 tackles and six sacks across 27 appearances during two seasons in Chicago but was let go ahead of Tuesday's initial 53-man roster deadline. The veteran defensive end will look to work his way back to NFL action through the Jaguars' practice squad.
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Will be inactive Week 1
Rudolph (coach's decision) will be inactive for Sunday's season-opening matchup against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. After initially being labeled as the No. 2 quarterback on the Week 1 depth chart, Rudolph has since been moved to the third spot behind expected starter Mitch Trubisky and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he doesn't anticipate dressing three quarterbacks Sunday, leaving Rudolph as the odd man out. Barring injuries, Rudolph figures to be a regular on the inactive list.
Ben Roethlisberger offers his opinion on which Steelers QB should be the Week 1 starter
Ben Roethlisberger has an opinion on who should be his heir apparent as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has yet to announce a starting quarterback for the Steelers' season-opener against the Bengals, but the expectation is that Mitchell Trubisky will get the starting nod over rookie Kenny Pickett.
Rose Bowl attendance hits all-time low in first game for UCLA since announcing move to Big Ten
UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years. The previous low point for the Bruins at...
Fantasy football 2022 rankings, draft prep: QB, WR, RB, TE picks, cheat sheets, ADP, tiers by proven model
Fantasy football strategy evolves on a year-to-year basis and will change with the depth of 2022 Fantasy football QB, RB and WR picks. One theme that influences where players belong in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings is whether your league features points per reception or half-PPR scoring. That can make a significant difference at the running back position since players who are involved in their team's passing games hold a significant edge over early-down hammers. When Christian McCaffrey was on top of the Fantasy football rankings in 2018 and 2019, he compiled 4,357 total yards and 32 total touchdowns. After two injury-riddled seasons, can he get back to that level of production and reclaim his RB1 status in the 2022 Fantasy football tiers? If you're looking for 2022 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Return getting close
Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Thibodeaux (knee) is considered day-to-day, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft sustained a sprained MCL during the team's second preseason contest against the Bengals, putting his status for Week 1 against the Titans up in the air. Thibodeaux's timetable for a return to game action was previously set at 3-to-4 weeks, and New York's first exhibition on September 11 marks exactly three weeks since the injury transpired. Expect to hear more regarding the 21-year-old's medical status throughout the week, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the team proceeds cautiously with their young pass rusher.
Scottie Phillips: Receives tryout with Colts
Phillips (ankle) worked out with the Colts on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Phillips sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 9 last year and was placed on injured reserve by the Texans in early May. However, he was let go with an injury settlement in mid-June and appears to be healthy since he's now working out for other teams.
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Loses positional battle
Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Jamel Dean is expected to start over Murphy-Bunting for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Throughout training camp, Murphy-Bunting and Dean competed for a starting role opposite of fellow cornerback Carlton Davis. The 2019 second-rounder is still expected to receive rotational snaps in the team's secondary, but he could see an uptick in usage if Dean struggles early on. In 41 career games played, Murphy-Bunting accumulated 157 tackles and four interceptions in that span.
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Chance to play Week 1
The Colts Leonard (back) progresses during practice this week before making a decision about his status for Sunday's season opener against the Texans, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Leonard plans to practice Wednesday through Friday and will likely come down to a game-time decision Sunday. There's a chance he...
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Still recovering from injury
Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Ojulari (calf) is considered day-to-day, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. Ojulari has been considered day-to-day with a calf issue since the last week in August, so this news doesn't give much clarity regarding the 2021 second-rounder's injury status for Week 1 against the Titans. Expect the Giants to provide more insight on that front once the team's first practice/injury report is posted this week.
Aaron Rodgers raves about Packers rookie Christian Watson: 'He's a different type of receiver than we've had'
There's always a rookie gem when it comes to fantasy football, particularly at receiver. Ja'Marr Chase, for example, thrilled the fantasy football owners who drafted him last year after he won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens seems to be the popular choice among fantasy football players to possibly fall in Chase's footsteps, while others feel that fellow second-round pick Skyy Moore will find a quick rapport with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.
Giants' David Villar: Goes yard in win
Villar went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers. Villar drew the start at first base in this contest, his third start in the last four games since he was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. He had gone 0-for-7 since the call-up before delivering a third-inning single and a two-run blast in the fourth. The 25-year-old infielder's had some trouble translating his success from the minors to the majors, as he's slashing just .181/.326/.319 with two homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored, two doubles and a triple through 89 big-league plate appearances.
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Called up by Baltimore
Cano was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Cano had been with Norfolk since being acquired by the Orioles at the trade deadline, and the club is now ready to let him show what he can do at the top level. Cano allowed 14 earned runs over 13.2 innings in 10 appearances out of Minnesota's bullpen earlier this year, so Baltimore will no doubt be hoping for better results this time around.
Fantasy Football Week 1 Running Back Rankings: Antonio Gibson, Dameon Pierce headline players to watch
If you were charting the trajectory of every running back in Fantasy since the start of training camp, I'm not sure you could find two players moving in opposite directions faster than Antonio Gibson and Dameon Pierce. Gibson seemingly lost his grip on the Commanders starting job during camp while Pierce emerged from camp as the no-doubts-about-it lead rusher for the Texans.
