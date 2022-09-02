How to Watch the 2022 Emmys on TV and Streaming

The 74th Emmy Awards are almost upon us.

The biggest night for television will be broadcast on NBC, plus available to live-stream on Peacock, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from Los Angeles on Monday, September 12. “Saturday Night Live” staple Kenan Thompson is hosting the 74th annual awards show, which marks a huge year for returning Emmy award winners like “ Succession ,” “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Ted Lasso.”

“Succession” continues to lead the pack with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” with 20 nods each.

Rookie shows like “ Severance ” and “Only Murders in the Building” ride high with double-digit nominations, including recognition in their respective Best Drama and Best Comedy categories. Limited series “The Staircase” and “Dopesick” also are among fan favorites “The White Lotus,” “Pam and Tommy,” and “Inventing Anna” for top acting awards.

“Yellowjackets” continues the awards season buzz thanks to Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, and Juliette Lewis vying for Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress wins in the Drama banner. Murray Bartlett from “The White Lotus” is also in the running against co-stars Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, along with three “Dopesick” actors, Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

The overlaps continue with Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Alexandra Daddario also recognized in the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “The White Lotus,” alongside “Dopesick” co-stars Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham. Martin Short and Steve Martin also go head-to-head in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category for “Only Murders in the Building,” while both stars dunked on the Emmys for not recognizing co-star and producer Selena Gomez as part of their trio.

The final seasons of “Ozark” and “Better Call Saul” also are marked by Emmy nods for leading men Jason Bateman and Bob Odenkirk.

Television Academy Chairman Frank Sherma previously reflected on the 2022 nominees, saying, “I couldn’t be prouder of all the work that is being done in our industry.”

The Creative Arts Emmys will also take place on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4. However, you’ll only be able to watch an edited version of the broadcast on FXX on Saturday September 10. Categories include Outstanding Animated Program, Outstanding Variety Series, casting, and crafts.

Among the must-see nominees for the 2022 Emmys include “ Euphoria ” and “The White Lotus” star Sydney Sweeney landing her first Emmy nominations , along with co-star Zendaya already making history as the youngest two-time Emmy acting nominee. Zendaya previously took home an Emmy in 2020 for portraying drug-addicted high schooler Rue on the viral HBO series.

The predictions for who will win at the 2022 Emmys have also only highlighted just how close of a race lies ahead. Could “Abbott Elementary” school “Ted Lasso” and take over the top prize for Best Comedy Series? Is Netflix’s “Squid Game” competitive enough to succeed over “Succession” ? And while “The White Lotus” seems like a lock for Best Anthology or Limited Series (despite its upcoming Season 2 order…), you never know if the Internet love for Hulu’s true crime biopic “Pam and Tommy” could win out.

And we haven’t even mentioned the highly anticipated red carpet appearances yet. As the cast of “Euphoria” will no doubt take over the fashion spread of the evening, ensemble casts like “Squid Game” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” consistently dress to impress. “Russian Doll” creator Natasha Lyonne never ceases to steal the sartorial spotlight, as “The Girl from Plainville” and “The Great” star Elle Fanning, “The Dropout” frontrunner Amanda Seyfried and “Atlanta” actress Zazie Beetz (and, for that matter, series creator Donald Glover) will also grace the carpet.

And nothing is off-limits for the evening’s master of ceremonies, host Kenan Thompson. The longest-tenured cast member on “SNL” doesn’t have any plans to leave the legendary sketch series , and therefore will no doubt leave everything out on the Emmys stage.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a press statement. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

An Emmy winner himself, Thompson was previously double-nominated for “SNL” and the sitcom “Kenan.” This is his first time hosting the awards ceremony.

The 74th Emmy Awards air Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC with simultaneous streaming on Peacock.