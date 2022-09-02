ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

This Bonkers All-Electric Catamaran Doubles as a Camper for Land or Water

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vxm08_0hg2CSwF00

The Caracat electric catamaran is so much more than just a watercraft.

That’s because the vessel, which is made by the German company of the same name, can easily be transformed into a dedicated camper. It’s packed with all the things you need to stay out on the water having a good time—even after the sun goes down.

The Caracat has a patented design that includes two pontoons that swing out or retract. This feature allows you to use the battery-powered craft in one of three ways: as a dedicated camper when towed atop a standard boat trailer, as a catamaran and as a floating camper. You won’t find many more versatile catamarans or campers.

The vessel’s design doesn’t scream out at you, but its GRP hull is sleek and modern. What really sets it apart are the amenities, though. Inside the elegant, teak-floored cabin, which stretches 28.2 feet from bow to stern, you’ll find two elegant sofa lounges. They’re split by a bathroom, which features a shower, toilet and sink, while the rear entertainment area has a galley with a diesel-electric cooktop, microwave, fridge, sink and cooler. Both lounges can be converted to sleeping areas when you’re ready to call it a night, whether you’re on land or water. The boat can sleep four adults, though a roof-mounted pop-up tent boosts capacity to six. There’s also a Dometic heating and A/C unit for days when the weather isn’t perfect, as well as an entertainment system that includes a retractable LED smart TV and a Bluetooth audio setup.

With its pontoons swung out, the catamaran has a width of 12.1 feet, as opposed to 8.2 when retracted. The added width gives the craft more stability out on the water. It is also equipped with an 8 hp Torqueedo electric motor that is connected to a 44.4-volt battery pack. The motor isn’t the most robust, but it’s good for a relaxing ride around a lake and was designed to operate cleanly and quietly. You can swap the powertrain if you need more oomph, though.

Caracat has yet to announce pricing for its watercraft, but you can reach out to the company through its website if you’re interested. We don’t imagine it will be cheap, but at the same time, you’re getting a catamaran and a camper.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 16

Related
Robb Report

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Rand’s Sporty New 22-Foot Powerboat Can Reach a Blistering 50 Knots at Full Tilt

Rand’s latest powerboat brings a whole new meaning to “versatile.” The sporty 22-footer, christened simply Source 22, has a flexible layout to accommodate all manner of ocean activities and can be equipped with either diesel or electric propulsion. Opt for the latter and you’ll also have the fastest electric boat on the market, according to the Danish yard. Inspired by high-end sports cars, Source 22 features a sleek hull designed for speed and efficiency. Like a race boat, it has a 4:1 ratio in length and width to improve performance. It promises 30 percent less consumption of fuel and electricity when traveling...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catamaran#Travel Trailers#Bonkers#Camper#Design#Vehicles#German#Dometic
CarBuzz.com

Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno

This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
CARS
SlashGear

The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Robb Report

Audemars Piguet Adds Two More Royal Oak 50th Anniversary Watches to the Party

Audemars Piguet leans into its ongoing 50th-anniversary celebration of the mighty Royal Oak with two new limited editions that reinterpret the model in up-to-the-minute livery and materials. There is a titanium Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon and another new all-black introduction in a ceramic chronograph with pink gold hands and markers. The Royal Oak anniversary lineup has so far been flush with tourbillons—in January, we saw a new Flying Tourbillon, followed by an openworked version of the complication, and then the Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Extra Thin RD#3 in the spring. The new ref. 26730TI.OO.1320TI.04 stands out because of two outstanding elements combined for the...
APPAREL
CarBuzz.com

Yet Another Small Van Is Being Killed Off In America

If you're the owner of a small business (a florist or plumbing company, for example), there's no need to get a large and expensive truck or van. A compact alternative like the Ford Transit Connect is a great buy. But there's a slight problem - the Blue Oval has elected to discontinue its affordable commercial vehicle.
SMALL BUSINESS
Robb Report

Robb Report

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy