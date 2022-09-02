ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthy Recipe: Warm German Style Potato Salad with Caraway Seeds

Everyone loves a good potato salad, and this Warm German Style Potato Salad with Caraway Seeds certainly falls into the ‘Ann’s Favorites’ category! First of all it’s made with a delicious caraway infused Dijon mustard vinaigrette, that gets sucked up into the warm spuds as they’re tossed together with it. Secondly, there’s the contrast of the crisp crunchy celery and the sharp sweet bite of scallions with the soft, warm mustardy potatoes. So yummy!
Healthy Recipe: Mexican Black Bean Salad

I love cilantro. This easy, flavorful Mexican Black Bean Salad is heaven to me since it features both cilantro leaves and seeds. Yes, in case you didn’t know, coriander is cilantro seed. Cilantro has mildly antiseptic properties, not a bad thing when you’re in treatment, but what I love is that the spiciness and taste of this delicious black bean salad will help you blast away the taste blues.
Cancer Health

Healthy Recipe: Healthy Yogurt Ranch Dressing

Greek yogurt is the key to this delicious version of Healthy Yogurt Ranch Dressing. It has more protein and a lot less fat thanks to the yogurt. Best yet, it sacrifices none of the taste we know and love. 8 servings. 8 ingredients. 15 minute prep. Ingredients. 1 tablespoon dried...
Mashed

Simple Tuna Salad Sandwich Recipe

We'll set the scene for you: You're 10 years old and just spent your Saturday morning playing outside with your neighborhood friends. You come inside and your mom has served up your favorite lunch: classic tuna salad sandwiches along with some apple slices and potato chips. Does life get any better than this?
Family Proof

Easy Mango Salsa: Recipes Worth Making

Flavorful, crunchy, 8-ingredient mango salsa! Perfect for dipping, bowls, tacos, and more. Just 20 minutes and 1 bowl are required. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients (Serves 4) 3/4 cup of Finely Chopped Ripe Mango...
BHG

How to Save Tomato Seeds in 8 Simple Steps

Homegrown tomatoes are hard to beat when eaten fresh off the plant, but they're also endlessly useful for making sauce, juice, salsa, salads, and so much more. The best tomatoes in your garden this year also can be your key to a delicious harvest next year when you know how to save tomato seeds. Collecting the seeds takes a little know-how and time but it's a simple process you can do with items you've likely already got in your kitchen. Follow our tips for picking out the best tomatoes for seeds, and then follow the 8 steps below for saving tomato seeds for next year.
thecountrycook.net

Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies

Bring back the nostalgia of your childhood with these Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies. Easy and tasty ingredients help these cookies come together quickly and will remind you of a simpler time!. A CLASSIC PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE. One thing that I miss about being in school is some of the...
therecipecritic.com

Simple and Easy Pavlova

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This pavlova has a light and crispy outside with a deliciously soft and chewy inside. Topped with a sweet cream topping and fresh fruit, it’s a dessert that will stand out at any gathering!
The Daily South

Smothered Pork Chops

Few recipes evoke home-cooked comfort the way a dinner of pork chops can. But these smothered pork chops take that comfort factor to the next level. Bone-in pork chops are seared to golden brown and then simmered with an umami-rich mushroom gravy. This gravy is so good you may decide to use it with other proteins, such as beef tips or chicken breasts. However, the pork chop works exceptionally well in this recipe, as it cooks to just done but stays plenty tender and juicy while simmering as the gravy thickens. All you need to finish this smothered pork chops recipe is a side of mashed potatoes or buttered egg noodles.
The Kitchn

Better-than-Mom’s Peach Crumble

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Peach crumble is the crown jewel of summer sweets. Whether you’re looking for a centerpiece for a slow summer breakfast, a decadent afternoon snack, or something to finish off a backyard BBQ, a peach crumble is the perfect treat to serve any time of day. Juicy, in-season peaches make the best bed for the simple ginger- and vanilla-flavored crumble topping. But, of course, frozen is fine if summer has already sped by.
Gin Lee

Pizza fettuccine

If you love pizza, try my pizza fettuccine. It's gooey delicious! It's fettuccine with all the flavors of a pizza. You can add mushrooms, black olives, as well as any of your other favorite pizza toppings. The possibilities are totally endless.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi fans in love with £89 Specialbuy that is 'half the cost of using an oven'

Aldi rarely misses with its Specialbuys, and this time round is no excepetion. The budget supermarket has impressed fans with its latest kitchen device, which is handy during the cost of living crisis. Its Ambiano Multi Cooker grabbed the attention of shoppers, with some claiming it is much cheaper than...
InsideHook

Why You Should Be Baking Your Bacon Instead of Frying It

International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
therecipecritic.com

How To Blind Bake a Pie Crust

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you have been wondering how to blind-bake a pie crust, you are in the right place! This pie crust is the perfect solution to any pie that you need a baked pie crust for (I’m looking at you, cream pies)! It’s perfectly flaky and delicious!
