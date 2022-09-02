Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Month long road closure in Mahoning County
SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A road in Springfield Township will be closed beginning Monday. Beard Road will be closed. This is because a culvert is being fixed between Columbiana and Garfield Roads. That work should take about a month.
WYTV.com
One dead in Mercer County head-on crash
DELAWARE, Twp, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a fatal crash in Mercer County late Saturday night. Multiple crews were called to State Route 58 in Delaware Township around 11:40 p.m. PSP said that a 2012 Ford Taurus entered the southbound lane, striking the other vehicle head on....
WYTV.com
Boardman Township roads flood
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — After a round of flash flooding and a tornado warning, Boardman Township administrator Jason Loree is warning people to stay off flooded roadways. The township is working with the state to help block affected roadways. Loree asked drivers to stay out of high waters. Video...
WYTV.com
Despite weather, concert at Canfield Fair continues
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Despite Sunday’s severe weather, the Sam Hunt concert is still going on as scheduled at the Canfield Fair. A representative with the fair confirmed doors open at 7 p.m. The fair had previously held doors until the weather died down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Boardman, Struthers residents frustrated by floodwater
(WKBN) — Severe weather, including a tornado warning and flash flooding, hit the Valley hard Sunday night. “We’ve been here for 46 years and at least once a year we get a storm that comes through, a big storm and this was probably one of the worst as far as flooding,” said Stephen Puhalla, who lives on Red Fox Drive in Boardman.
WYTV.com
Weekend rain impacts falls at Lanterman’s Mill
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The falls at Lanterman’s Mill are rushing from the heavy rain on Sunday and Monday. Over the summer, the falls had a slower trickle due to less rainfall. Many people think the falls look better with more water dropping over the rocks. Kevin Eagon...
WYTV.com
Man accused of assault at Boardman gas station
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested Saturday after police said that he assaulted another man in the GetGo parking lot in Boardman. Anthony Defrance, Jr., 22, is charged with felonious assault. Police were called to the GetGo gas station on Boardman Poland Road and saw a...
WYTV.com
1 taken to hospital, road reopens after rollover crash in Liberty
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The road is reopened and one person was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Liberty Sunday morning. According to Trumbull County Dispatch, Churchill Hubbard Road was closed in front of Belmont Pines Hospital for down wires and the remnants of the crash from 6:40 a.m. to 8:03.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Planned power outage to affect Hubbard customers
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A planned power outage from FirstEnergy will affect some Hubbard Township residents, according to trustee Rick Hernandez. The outage will be Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. until about 2 p.m. and will affect customers mostly on the east end of town. The outage...
WYTV.com
Niles pool to be demolished Monday
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The old pool at Waddell Park was once a staple for summertime fun in Niles until it closed eight years ago. Tuesday, crews began demolishing the pool house and the pool itself, to make way for a splash pad to keep kids cool in the summer heat.
WYTV.com
Building struck by tornado gets repairs
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Even though it’s Labor Day — there was plenty of work to do to start fixing the damage from the tornado. Most of the damage was near the corner of California and York avenues to a small shopping plaza. High winds ripped off shingles and plywood. Water damage caused drywall and insulation to fall onto the floor.
WYTV.com
NWS confirms tornado in Boardman Sunday
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a “brief” tornado touched down in Boardman Sunday. The EF0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down just east of the Southern Park Mall. The designation of an EF0 was based on evidence of a visible...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Local city to hold back to school bash
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, there’s a back to school bash in Salem. They’ll have refreshments, music, skating and a bounce house for the little ones. It’s free but you will have to buy tokens for the arcade games. If you wanna go, the event...
WYTV.com
Officials ask for info on weekend storm damage; how you can help
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman officials are still seeking a disaster declaration for the severe weather and storms that happened Sunday night. In a press release, Township Administrator Jason Loree says they are trying to gather information on the damage related to the flash flooding and EF0 tornado in Boardman.
WYTV.com
2022 Canfield Fair wraps up
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As the Labor Day weekend comes to a close, the last day of the Canfield Fair is just about to wrap up. Thousands of people came out – including Gov. Mike DeWine, a lot of John Fogerty fans and even one man all the way from Florida.
WYTV.com
New Details: Teen arraigned on gun charge for Canfield Fair incident, more info on fight
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city teen accused of having a gun Saturday at the Canfield Fair will be held in detention at least until his next court date. The teen, 14, was arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Juvenile Court on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, both fourth degree misdemeanors; resisting arrest, a second degree misdemeanor; carrying a concealed weapon, a first degree misdemeanor; and inducing panic, a fifth degree felony.
WYTV.com
DeWine makes appearance at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — After visiting a lemonade stand in Austintown, Gov. Mike DeWine made his way to the Canfield Fair. There, he interacted with other fairgoers, joined by his wife Fran. While there, First News caught up with him, asking about things that are important to people here...
WYTV.com
Hotline targets all services for those in crisis
(WKBN) – In July, 988 was launched as the three-digit National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number. Suicide is currently ranked 10th as the cause of death among all ages. The Help Network of Northeast Ohio has been around for over 50 years. It provides assistance for individuals in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. CEO Vince Brancaccio said the staff is trained to handle a crisis.
WYTV.com
What does Labor Day mean to the Valley? Locals weigh in
(WKBN) — The first Monday in September hasn’t always been a day for cookouts and fun in the sun. Labor Day honors the American labor movement, honoring the social and economic achievements of American workers. The first labor day parade was held in New York City in 1882,...
WYTV.com
Group looking for volunteers from Mercer County for Lyme disease study
(WKBN) – A new group is looking for people in Mercer County to take part in a study. Care Access wants to bring vaccine studies to rural areas dealing with Lyme disease. The group is testing new ways to prevent the disease and is interested in people who spend any amount of time outside.
Comments / 0