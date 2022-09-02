(WKBN) — Severe weather, including a tornado warning and flash flooding, hit the Valley hard Sunday night. “We’ve been here for 46 years and at least once a year we get a storm that comes through, a big storm and this was probably one of the worst as far as flooding,” said Stephen Puhalla, who lives on Red Fox Drive in Boardman.

STRUTHERS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO