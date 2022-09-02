Read full article on original website
UW Football turns their focus to Northern Colorado ahead of Saturday’s matchup
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming Head Football Coach Craig Bohl took to the podium on Monday following a close victory over Tulsa that ended 40-37. After that win, he said players get about 24 hours to enjoy the win before it’s time to focus on what’s ahead.
mwcconnection.com
Wyoming completes comeback, takes down Tulsa in 2OT thriller in Laramie
The Wyoming Cowboys beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in double overtime on Saturday afternoon by a score of 40-37. It was the Cowboys’ first victory of the season and it came in front of a packed War Memorial home crowd. The Cowboys thrived in nearly every facet of the game on Saturday, scoring on offense, defense, and special teams, seemingly shaking off every bit of rust from their opener against Illinois in Week 0. It was a day to remember that included plenty of standout performances from familiar and unfamiliar names alike.
TU drops heartbreaker in 2OT at Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. –– Wyoming claimed a 40-37 victory over Tulsa in a wild overtime game Saturday afternoon in front of 20,574 fans at War Memorial Stadium. In regulation the lead changed five times. Tulsa led by 10 points 34-24 after an early fourth quarter score but the Cowboys tied it on back-to-back scores within five minutes and then scored the game-winning touchdown.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Seriously: CSU reports 72% drop in email usage after Joyce McConnell’s departure
Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. While former Colorado State University President Joyce McConnell may...
Seeing smoky skies in Colorado? Here’s why
Record-breaking heat will settle into Colorado this week with temperatures near or at 100 degrees.
Colorado will remain on edge of historic September heat wave this week
Get ready for a hot week in Colorado with the potential to see several record highs fall from the western slope to the eastern plains. An unusual September heat wave is underway thanks to a massive ridge of high pressure anchored across the western United States.Highs will climb well into the 80s in the mountains with 60s and 70s above 10,000 feet. The lower elevations, including metro Denver, will climb well into the 90s. A few places could even hit the low 100s. Denver's daily record high for September 5 is 101 degrees set in 2020.The hot weather will stick...
A 40-degree Temperature Swing is Coming to Colorado This Week With Smoky Skies
It's been flat-out hot for the past several weeks. Over the past few, it seems like some of the relief from afternoon clouds and showers and thunderstorms have dwindled as well. And if your house is anything like mine, the air conditioning has been working overtime during this process. If...
Lakeside Speedway: The history of Denver's 'palace'
Lakeside Speedway, which now sits in ruins, was once known as “the palace” and drew visitors from across the West. Hear the the seldom-told stories of the track in this Denver7+ special presentation
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
Colorado's highways, interstates clogged after Labor Day
As hundreds of thousands of people make their way home from Labor Day weekend celebrations, Colorado's interstate and highway systems were logjammed at times with thousands of near-stopped vehicles. On Friday afternoon before the weekend began, I-70 westbound was seen at a crawling pace, which was the complete opposite situation on Monday as eastbound lanes were slowly moving throughout the day. "We saw cars completely backed up for miles," one driver said. "We thought maybe there was a big accident or something." However, the traffic was not a result of a crash or closure. Instead, it was caused by the rush...
Two years ago this week Denver went from 101 degrees to snow in just 3 days
Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
cpr.org
Financial woes loom large with faculty, staff and students as Colorado State University looks for its next president
Some community members asked for the next Colorado State University president to invest more in university resources for marginalized and underrepresented students. Others called for more transparency from their future leader. But, what was overwhelmingly at the top of many peoples’ minds was money. “We need a president who...
coloradosun.com
Vilified, sanctified, politicized, humanized: The Colorado prairie dogs controversy explained
Prairie dogs are such cute and anthropomorphized mascots that a constituent called a Longmont City Council member on her first day in office wailing about the death of “the babies.” Councilmember Marcia Martin whipped her car around, thinking she was responding to an accident at a preschool. Instead,...
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator Says Highway Patrol Improperly Released Info In Trooper Arrest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, wants to know why the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a press release announcing that it had arrested one of its troopers before he had officially been charged with a crime. Brown filed a complaint, which...
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
Severe storms drenches Denver metro area Friday night
DENVER(CBS)- A quick moving cold front helped spark severe thunderstorms across Denver and the Front Range on Friday night. The combination of heavy rain, dangerous lightning and damaging winds made for a wild night. Wind gusts up to 40 to 60 mph blasted thru with the thunderstorms. Prompting the National Weather Service to issue a rare nighttime severe thunderstorm warning for wind across the metro area. Enough wind to blow a tree down in SW Denver.Heavy rain produced some minor street flooding in some areas. As spots here and there around the greater Denver metro area received a half inch to an inch of rain in a very short period of time. Our CBS4 Weather Watchers sent in reports of significant rainfall on Friday night.
Massive Moth Mistaken For a Bird Rescued From Colorado Home
The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center plays an important part in the local community, coming to the rescue of animals both big and small whenever they are in need. Recently, an elderly Fort Collins resident reached out to the NCWC team after she thought a hummingbird was stuck in her house. She was unable to get the flying creature out due to the home's high ceilings.
9News
September is changing more than any other month on the Front Range
DENVER — September is a very dynamic weather month on the Colorado Front Range. There can be severe weather, flooding rains, extreme heat and even snow. That can make it difficult to get a feel for how the climate is really changing. That’s why climatologists use weather data in 30-year chunks to make comparisons and hone in on real change.
