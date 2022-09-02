ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

mwcconnection.com

Wyoming completes comeback, takes down Tulsa in 2OT thriller in Laramie

The Wyoming Cowboys beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in double overtime on Saturday afternoon by a score of 40-37. It was the Cowboys’ first victory of the season and it came in front of a packed War Memorial home crowd. The Cowboys thrived in nearly every facet of the game on Saturday, scoring on offense, defense, and special teams, seemingly shaking off every bit of rust from their opener against Illinois in Week 0. It was a day to remember that included plenty of standout performances from familiar and unfamiliar names alike.
LARAMIE, WY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TU drops heartbreaker in 2OT at Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. –– Wyoming claimed a 40-37 victory over Tulsa in a wild overtime game Saturday afternoon in front of 20,574 fans at War Memorial Stadium. In regulation the lead changed five times. Tulsa led by 10 points 34-24 after an early fourth quarter score but the Cowboys tied it on back-to-back scores within five minutes and then scored the game-winning touchdown.
LARAMIE, WY
CBS Denver

Colorado will remain on edge of historic September heat wave this week

Get ready for a hot week in Colorado with the potential to see several record highs fall from the western slope to the eastern plains. An unusual September heat wave is underway thanks to a massive ridge of high pressure anchored across the western United States.Highs will climb well into the 80s in the mountains with 60s and 70s above 10,000 feet. The lower elevations, including metro Denver, will climb well into the 90s. A few places could even hit the low 100s. Denver's daily record high for September 5 is 101 degrees set in 2020.The hot weather will stick...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado's highways, interstates clogged after Labor Day

As hundreds of thousands of people make their way home from Labor Day weekend celebrations, Colorado's interstate and highway systems were logjammed at times with thousands of near-stopped vehicles.  On Friday afternoon before the weekend began, I-70 westbound was seen at a crawling pace, which was the complete opposite situation on Monday as eastbound lanes were slowly moving throughout the day.  "We saw cars completely backed up for miles," one driver said. "We thought maybe there was a big accident or something." However, the traffic was not a result of a crash or closure. Instead, it was caused by the rush...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Two years ago this week Denver went from 101 degrees to snow in just 3 days

Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Severe storms drenches Denver metro area Friday night

DENVER(CBS)-  A quick moving cold front helped spark severe thunderstorms across Denver and the Front Range on Friday night. The combination of heavy rain, dangerous lightning and damaging winds made for a wild night. Wind gusts up to 40 to 60 mph blasted thru with the thunderstorms. Prompting the National Weather Service to issue a rare nighttime severe thunderstorm warning for wind across the metro area. Enough wind to blow a tree down in SW Denver.Heavy rain produced some minor street flooding in some areas. As spots here and there around the greater Denver metro area received a half inch to an inch of rain in a very short period of time. Our CBS4 Weather Watchers sent in reports of significant rainfall on Friday night.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Massive Moth Mistaken For a Bird Rescued From Colorado Home

The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center plays an important part in the local community, coming to the rescue of animals both big and small whenever they are in need. Recently, an elderly Fort Collins resident reached out to the NCWC team after she thought a hummingbird was stuck in her house. She was unable to get the flying creature out due to the home's high ceilings.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9News

September is changing more than any other month on the Front Range

DENVER — September is a very dynamic weather month on the Colorado Front Range. There can be severe weather, flooding rains, extreme heat and even snow. That can make it difficult to get a feel for how the climate is really changing. That’s why climatologists use weather data in 30-year chunks to make comparisons and hone in on real change.
DENVER, CO

