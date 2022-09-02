Read full article on original website
David Murray, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Murray passed on Saturday, July 31, 2022. He was 61. He was married to Jan Goins. They were best friends and the love of each other’s lives for 24 years. Although a native of Ohio, David resided in California for 38 years during...
James “Moe” Meissner, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Moe” Meissner, 82, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully with family members at his side, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, of congestive heart failure at Assumption Village, North Lima. Mr. Meissner was born January 12, 1940, in Salem, Ohio, the son of Henry L....
Antonio DiTommaso, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonio DiTommaso Sr., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Tony lived an amazing life. He was born August 5, 1943 in Baia e Latina, Italy a son of Gemma Condi & Giovanni DiTommaso. He...
Margaret “Peg” Ann Binsley, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peg” Ann Binsley, 84, of New Middletown, passed away peacefully at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Masternick Memorial. She was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Dunkirk, New York, to the late John and Catherine Abersold Smith. Peg and her...
Irmgard “Irma” Emma Emrich, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irmgard Emma Emrich, 88, was called home to the Lord after a brief illness on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Irma, as she was fondly known, was born July 13, 1934, in Zeysen Kreis Lyck, East Prussia, Germany. She was the daughter of August and Emma Kowalczik.
Elmer Waller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elmer Waller, 74, of Youngstown, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Elmer was born December 15, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Thomas Waller and Betty Dixon. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was honorably discharged in...
Gary John Heid, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary John Heid, 77, of Boardman, earned his angel wings surrounded by family, on Friday, September 2, 2022. Gary, the youngest of three, was born on September 15, 1944, in Youngstown, to the late William F. and Mary Therese (nee McNally) Heid. He graduated from...
John J. Patterson, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Patterson, 62, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. Born September 28, 1959, in Youngstown, Ohio, John was the son of the late John K. Patterson and Carole J. (Turner) Patterson. John was a...
Linda D. Morgan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda D. Morgan, 82, passed away Thursday evening, September 1, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. Linda was born on August 5, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul and Lavina Davis. She was a Champion High School graduate. She...
Annabelle J. Mink, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annabelle J. Mink, 92, of Warren, passed away Saturday evening, September 3, 2022 at O’Brien Memorial Healthcare Center in Masury. Annabelle was born on February 24, 1930 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Phillip and Margaret (Galmish) Binko. Annabelle was a 1948 graduate of...
Helen Mae Martin, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Mae Martin, 90, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 3, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren. Helen was born on May 2, 1932 in Fowler, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thad and Marian Barker. She was a graduate of Fowler High School. She...
Janice “Janni” L. (Lesher-Davis) Borroni, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice “Janni” L. Borroni, age 68, of East Palestine, died on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center with her husband by her side. She was born on February 23, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Roy and...
Ralph A. Cascarelli, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph A. Cascarelli, 82, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, August 29, 2022. He was born November 12, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Carmen and Josephine (Franco) Cascarelli. Ralph was proud to have grown up on...
Leo F. Gratz, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leo F. Gratz, 98, of Poland, passed peacefully Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Inn at Poland Way with his family by his side. Leo was born on April 19, 1924, the son of Oscar and Anna Simon Gratz. He was a South High School...
Demetrio “Demi” J. Francisco, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Demetrio “Demi” J. Francisco, 92, of Struthers, took his last earthly breath Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022. He was born July 16, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of Gaspar and Isidora (Vela) Francisco and had been a lifelong area resident living 65 years in Struthers.
Thomas L. Snyder, Sr., Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Snyder, Sr., age 79, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Thomas was born January 17, 1943, in St. Petersburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Standish and Anna Marie (Altman) Snyder. He married...
Ronald Maloney, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Maloney, 77, of Sharon, passed away Friday afternoon, September 2, 2022, in Quality Life Services, Grove City. Mr. Maloney was born April 12, 1945, in Sharon, a son of Harold Maloney and Twilla (Sowash) Maloney. He attended Sharon High School. He enjoyed playing bingo...
Rosemarie Scarmack, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Scarmack, 90, of Farrell, passed away Sunday morning, September 4, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. Obituary information is not complete. Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.
