Underappreciated Tom Cruise Movie Dominating Netflix Top 10
Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors working today, and his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, is thriving in theatres. The actor also has two more installments to the Mission: Impossible franchise in the works, which will mark his 7th and 8th time playing Ethan Hunt since 1996. Throughout his career, he has also been nominated for three Academy Awards for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia. Not to mention fan favorites ranging from Interview with the Vampire to Edge of Tomorrow and classics such as Eyes Wide Shut and Best Picture-winner Rain Main. The list goes on and on, and there's one movie that is sometimes left out of the conversation. Collateral was released back in 2004 and was helmed by iconic director Michael Mann. The movie also starred Jamie Foxx who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Now, 18 years later, the movie is dominating Netflix.
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Star Responds to Fans Surprised by Galadriel's Action Scenes
Down the list of goofy things that people are eager to complain about with regard to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is that the elf character Galadriel has her fair share of action scenes. Played by Morfydd Clark in the hit new Prime Video series, many fans still identify the character with Cate Blanchett's version from the feature films that doesn't lift a sword and spends the entire franchise pontificating on the likely failure of The Fellowship of the Ring. It's worth remembering that elves in Tolkien's mythology live for thousands of years and the one seen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been around for a long time, much longer than the one we see in The Rings of Power, and that's why she's out kicking ass the way she is.
New Thor: Love and Thunder Deleted Scene Shows Major Change to Zeus
Russell Crowe made his Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder, playing the Greek god Zeus. While the god of gods didn't have all too large of a role in the cut of the movie that hit theaters, one deleted scene released by Marvel Studios Saturday suggests there's a version of the film where Crowe played a much larger role.
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Taylor Simone Ledward "Honored" to Accept Emmy for Late Husband
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy Award Saturday night for voicing T'Challa in Marvel's What If...?. Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward picked up the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over, calling it an honor for the late actor to get his first Emmy award. "When I learned Chad was nominated, I...
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
Secret Invasion Trends as Fans Campaign for Daisy Johnson's Return
After She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wraps its nine-episode run later this fall, Marvel Studios will pivot and begin marketing its next live-action series. That comes in the form of Secret Invasion, a spy thriller featuring Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in the lead role. Throughout the past several months, increasing rumors have point towards the return of Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson, one of the leads from ABC's Agents of SHIELD. Chatter got so prevalent Tuesday afternoon, the series and character started trending on Twitter.
New Halloween Ends Image Turns the Table on Iconic Michael Myers Injury
Nearly 45 years after being stabbed by Laurie Strode with a knitting needle, Halloween Ends will see Michael Myers returning the favor, as confirmed by a new photo shared by USA Today. Back in the original Halloween, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) found herself being attacked by "The Shape," though her quick thinking saw her grab the nearest weapon available, using a knitting needle to stab her attacker. This new image confirms that audiences can likely expect a number of different homages to various parts of the Halloween franchise, given that it's set to be the final showdown between Laurie and Michael. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
Chris Pine's Rep Responds to Reports That Harry Styles Spit on Him
Regardless of what social media detectives might be saying, Chris Pine's reps confirm that no, Harry Styles did not spit on his Don't Worry Darling costar at the Venice International Film Festival. Speculation about the incident ignited when a video started making the rounds on social media in which Styles takes a seat next to Pine, yet Pine stops clapping right after Styles briefly leans over his costar before taking his own seat, with Styles' body language leading some to think he spit on Pine, which is why Pine stopped clapping. Unsurprisingly, this wasn't anything more than the Internet trying to spark more drama surrounding the film.
Michael K. Williams Fans Remember The Wire Star One Year After His Death
A year ago, The Wire star Michael K. Williams died at the age of 54, and now fans are gathering to celebrate his life on social media. The Boardwalk Empire actor was found in his apartment in Brooklyn, New York. Before become a common sight on the big and small screen, Williams found success as a background dancer and choreographer. As a fixture on law dramas and prestige television, his fingerprints are all over the last 30 years of television. However, his stint as Omar Little on The Wire is where a lot of fans connected with his performance the most. As you scroll Twitter, you can see profound sadness for a talent that had real wisdom when asked about any topic. Check out some of the best tributes down below.
Batman Reveals New Costume For the Newest Robin
Even in-universe, Batman's sidekick Robin is kind of a franchise. Every time you think you have them all accounted for, another one pops up, usually with a very minor variation or two on the original costume pioneered by Dick Grayson almost 80 years ago. And that's before you even get into alternate timelines, where anything can happen and just about anybody could end up in those little green booties. That's what has finally put Duke Thomas into a Robin suit -- and a really fancy one, at that, designed for the unique world of Sean Gordon Murphy's Batman: White Knight.
Top Gun: Maverick Crosses $700 Million at the Box Office
Top Gun: Maverick is a force to be reckoned with. The Tom Cruise movie previously passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and quickly became Paramount's biggest movie of all time. Just this week, the movie's digital release became the top week-one title of all time. Unsurprisingly, Maverick has been crowned the movie of the summer, and it just hit yet another milestone. The movie has officially passed $700 million at the domestic box office.
Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Adds The Umbrella Academy's Hazel
Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard are adding The Umbrella Academy's Hazle as a new playable operator. Call of Duty has been known for including some pretty wild crossovers. The series largely stayed in its own lane up until the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, only really featuring some Mountain Dew-themed gear in prior entries for cross-promotions. However, Activision saw a way to compete with Fortnite's IP-ification when Call of Duty: Warzone came out and has been loading it up with new characters ever since. To date, we've seen Rambo, John McClane, Ghostface, The Terminator, and there was even a giant event centered around Godzilla and King Kong.
Marvel's She-Hulk Soundtrack: Episode 3
Warning: this story contains spoilers about She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has got her twerk cut out for her on the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the face of law firm GLK&H's Superhuman Law Division, the media sensation hulk lawyer represents client Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) — a.k.a. the Abomination — in the seemingly rehabilitated former supervillain's high-profile parole case. In the "B" plot, colleague Pug (Josh Segarra) takes the case of Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), swindled by a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard who claimed to be multiple Grammy award-winner megastar Megan Thee Stallion.
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling: First Reviews Praise Florence Pugh
The worrying first reviews are in for director Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling. Wilde's followup to 2019's Booksmart couples Florence Pugh (Marvel's Black Widow, Dune) and Harry Styles (Dunkirk, My Policeman) as 1950s housewife Alice and husband Jack Chambers, who live in an experimental community called the Victory Project. Gemma Chan (Marvel's Eternals), KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), and Chris Pine (Wonder Woman) also star in the talked-about film, which held its world premiere Monday at the Venice Film Festival amid off-screen drama — including an alleged feud between Wilde and Pugh and claims that Shia LaBeouf was "fired" from Styles' role.
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shaves Off His Hair
Ever vocal about the overabundance of single-use plastics, Aquaman star Jason Momoa has taken another drastic step in raising awareness about the issue, shaving off his signature hair. The actor is mid-shave in the video, noting that he's doing it as a stunt to promote the elimination of single use plastics, in particular water bottles. "Aloha, everyone," Momoa begins in the video. "Hand me those braids. So, I'm shaving off the hair. Doing it for..." Momoa then notices how short the hair is on one side of his head, remarking that he's "never even felt the wind right there." The actor goes on to hold up his hair for the camera to see.
Rick and Morty: Who Is the Rick Prime Explained
Rick and Morty Season 6 has introduced a pivotal new (but long-awaited) character: Rick Prime. In a show like Rick and Morty, where the entire multiverse is the playground, keeping track of characters and their many variants (not to mention dimensions in which the show is set) takes guidance. In this case, there's already understandable confusion, as the name "Rick Prime" has already appeared in the series before (more on that later). Based on the characterization we saw in the Season 6 premiere, fans are also understandably running with nicknames like "Evil Rick" – which, again, is a name that previously appeared in the series.
Norman Reedus Promises Daryl and Carol Will Reunite: "Their Journey's Not Over"
The end of The Walking Dead is not the end of Daryl and Carol. In September 2020, AMC announced that longtime Walking Dead co-stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride would return in a spinoff following the eleventh and final season of the flagship series. The series, co-created by showrunner Angela Kang and TWD Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, would follow the friends on a road trip through the walker apocalypse. But in April, McBride dropped out of the Daryl & Carol show, which will now film and take place in France with Reedus riding solo as Daryl Dixon.
