Michigan State

Detroit News

Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14

Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
Michigan Capitol Confidential

California’s energy struggles could be Michigan's future

California’s energy struggles are a cautionary tale for Michigan. First, California issued a rule banning the sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The press spread the headline far and wide, as a symbol of progress. Then, as so-called extreme heat brought higher demand for energy, the state turned...
The Flint Journal

See which Michigan airports fly the most passengers

About 8.3 million people flew out of Michigan airports in 2020 – just a fraction of the 21.2 million passengers who flew out of state airports the year before. Airports took a step toward rebound in 2021, per new data from the Federal Aviation Administration. About 13.9 million passengers flew out of Michigan airports last year, as air travel picked up nationwide with the cooling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Grand Rapids Press

Black bear numbers are at historic levels in Michigan – just as the state planned

ST. IGNACE, MI – Wildlife officials estimate there aren’t too many and there aren’t too few, but just the right number of black bears in Lower Michigan. State Department of Natural Resources officials told members of Michigan’s bear forum they believe the number of bruins living in the wilds of the northern Lower Peninsula reached the desired population goal – a target for the last decade. Upper Peninsula bear numbers also remain strong.
Fox17

Governor Whitmer directs Inflation Reduction Act provisions to Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive harnessing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to reduce prescription drug prices for Michiganders. Senior citizens on Medicare will pay a maximum of $2,000 a year regardless of the number of prescriptions they are on, the governor explains. Insulin will also be capped at $35 per month.
CBS News

Transcript: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on "Face the Nation," Sept. 4, 2022

The following is the transcript of an interview with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back. We turn now to Michigan's Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Madam Secretary, welcome to Face The Nation and good morning. I know you talk to lots of secretaries of state of both parties as well as election officials nationwide, what are they most worried about, as the midterms approach?
wxpr.org

RECOMPETE Act could bring new jobs to rural Michigan

A program approved by Congress aims to give rural communities a leg up when applying for federal dollars. The CHIPS Act, passed last month, aims to boost manufacturing in the United States. It includes a $1 billion pilot program, the RECOMPETE Act, to help distressed communities fund economic development. John...
Detroit News

Editorial: Hold debates early enough to inform all voters

Seeking office in Michigan should come with the prerequisite that candidates agree to a reasonable number of debates with their opponents, at a time, place and in a format arranged by an impartial entity. Debates don't always happen in Michigan, even for major offices. In 2020, for example, Democratic Sen....
The Ann Arbor News

Thousands participate in 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

MACKINAW CITY, MI — Since its inception in 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has grown to routinely attract thousands each year to Northern Michigan on Labor Day. This year was no different as the world’s fifth largest suspension bridge, opened in 1957 to connect Michigan’s two peninsulas, shut down to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5.
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Candidate Matt DePerno Boasts of Effort Showing How to Stuff Ballots

Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno is determined to undermine voter confidence in elections. Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News.
Crain's Detroit Business

Greek snack maker picks Michigan over Chicago for $42 million headquarters

GRAND RAPIDS — A Greek snack company is establishing its U.S. headquarters in West Michigan in a move that will create 185 new jobs. Unismack SA announced Thursday it will invest $41.75 million over five years to establish a factory, headquarters and "innovation center" for its subsidiary SnackCraft at the old Kerry Foods facility, located at 4444 52nd St. SE in Kentwood, a suburb of Grand Rapids.
The Ann Arbor News

CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan

Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

