Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
California’s energy struggles could be Michigan's future
California’s energy struggles are a cautionary tale for Michigan. First, California issued a rule banning the sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The press spread the headline far and wide, as a symbol of progress. Then, as so-called extreme heat brought higher demand for energy, the state turned...
Macomb County GOP asks federal court to decertify the 2020 election
Six hundred forty eight days after the results of Michigan’s 2020 election were certified, a coalition of grassroots figures and the Macomb County Republican Party have asked a federal judge to undo that decision. The chair of the Macomb GOP, Mark Forton, appeared on a video posted to conservative...
See which Michigan airports fly the most passengers
About 8.3 million people flew out of Michigan airports in 2020 – just a fraction of the 21.2 million passengers who flew out of state airports the year before. Airports took a step toward rebound in 2021, per new data from the Federal Aviation Administration. About 13.9 million passengers flew out of Michigan airports last year, as air travel picked up nationwide with the cooling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black bear numbers are at historic levels in Michigan – just as the state planned
ST. IGNACE, MI – Wildlife officials estimate there aren’t too many and there aren’t too few, but just the right number of black bears in Lower Michigan. State Department of Natural Resources officials told members of Michigan’s bear forum they believe the number of bruins living in the wilds of the northern Lower Peninsula reached the desired population goal – a target for the last decade. Upper Peninsula bear numbers also remain strong.
Detroit News
For 48 years, Metro Detroit sisters out-foxed the competition as golf-course trailblazers
Plymouth — It was 1984, probably, and Kathy Aznavorian was calling up a local golf course, long since gone, to book a weekend tee time for herself, sister Sandy Mily and their husbands. "I think I asked for like 10:30 or 11 o'clock, and he says, 'Ma'am, are you...
Here’s who’s in the running for elected governing boards of 3 large Michigan universities
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan voters will have their pick of 23 candidates in the running for elected leadership roles on the governing bodies of the state’s three largest public universities in November. Two seats each on the leadership boards of the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and...
Fox17
Governor Whitmer directs Inflation Reduction Act provisions to Michiganders
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive harnessing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to reduce prescription drug prices for Michiganders. Senior citizens on Medicare will pay a maximum of $2,000 a year regardless of the number of prescriptions they are on, the governor explains. Insulin will also be capped at $35 per month.
RELATED PEOPLE
As federal free lunch program for all students ends, Michigan could spend $171M to keep it going
There was such a thing as a free lunch in Michigan – that was, until a federal program allowing for students to obtain meals through their district regardless of economic status ended July 30. Congress earlier this year neglected to renew a program initially instituted to help parents during...
Transcript: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on "Face the Nation," Sept. 4, 2022
The following is the transcript of an interview with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back. We turn now to Michigan's Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Madam Secretary, welcome to Face The Nation and good morning. I know you talk to lots of secretaries of state of both parties as well as election officials nationwide, what are they most worried about, as the midterms approach?
wxpr.org
RECOMPETE Act could bring new jobs to rural Michigan
A program approved by Congress aims to give rural communities a leg up when applying for federal dollars. The CHIPS Act, passed last month, aims to boost manufacturing in the United States. It includes a $1 billion pilot program, the RECOMPETE Act, to help distressed communities fund economic development. John...
It’s Michigan law to start school after Labor Day. So why are most starting earlier?
A state law in place for 16 years mandates that all Michigan public schools start after Labor Day, but only a quarter of the state’s districts plan to kick off their school year on Tuesday, Sept. 6 this year. Of Michigan’s 517 public K-12 districts, 388, or 75%, have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Editorial: Hold debates early enough to inform all voters
Seeking office in Michigan should come with the prerequisite that candidates agree to a reasonable number of debates with their opponents, at a time, place and in a format arranged by an impartial entity. Debates don't always happen in Michigan, even for major offices. In 2020, for example, Democratic Sen....
Thousands participate in 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk
MACKINAW CITY, MI — Since its inception in 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has grown to routinely attract thousands each year to Northern Michigan on Labor Day. This year was no different as the world’s fifth largest suspension bridge, opened in 1957 to connect Michigan’s two peninsulas, shut down to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5.
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Open jobs, a worker shortage, nurses needed and more mid-Michigan labor news
SAGINAW, MI — Monday, Sept. 5, is Labor Day, a holiday to recognize the American labor movement and celebrate workers, and the unofficial end of summer. Here’s some recent mid-Michigan labor news to catch up on this holiday weekend:. Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan Candidate Matt DePerno Boasts of Effort Showing How to Stuff Ballots
Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno is determined to undermine voter confidence in elections. Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News.
Crain's Detroit Business
Greek snack maker picks Michigan over Chicago for $42 million headquarters
GRAND RAPIDS — A Greek snack company is establishing its U.S. headquarters in West Michigan in a move that will create 185 new jobs. Unismack SA announced Thursday it will invest $41.75 million over five years to establish a factory, headquarters and "innovation center" for its subsidiary SnackCraft at the old Kerry Foods facility, located at 4444 52nd St. SE in Kentwood, a suburb of Grand Rapids.
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
Biden plans visit to Detroit auto show next week, White House says
President Joe Biden is coming to Michigan next week for the North American International Detroit Auto Show, according to White House officials. Biden will attend the show on Wednesday, Sept. 14, which is Media Day and the first of two Industry Tech Days. The show is open to the public...
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 8