A boater found 2 bodies in the ocean off the Florida Keys. It’s a mystery with some clues
Florida Keys detectives are investigating the discovery of two bodies found floating in the ocean off the island chain.
Superyacht sinking off Italian coast caught on video
Footage captured the moment disaster struck off the Italian coast. The Italian Coast Guard released videos of 130-foot superyacht My Saga sinking into the Mediterranean Sea. The yacht was cruising from Gallipoli to Milazzo when it began taking on water at the stern Saturday evening. After receiving a distress call,...
Missing Florida doctor's boat found abandoned offshore, crews continue search
The boat of a Florida doctor who has been missing since earlier this week was found, the Coast Guard said Thursday, but the doctor still hasn't been found. The United States Coast Guard Southeast said crews were searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross, whose 34-foot Crownline, "Vitamin Sea," was seen on Wednesday leaving Naples Bay Resort & Marina, about 40 miles south of Fort Meyers.
What the rescue scene looked like after deadly boat crash off the Florida Keys
Miami-Dade rescue crews swarmed to Black Point Marina Sunday evening to set up operations after a boat crash off the Upper Florida Keys that killed one student and injured several others.
Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat
A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
17-year-old girl dies from injuries sustained in Florida Keys boat crash. 10 others hurt
A 17-year-old girl died Monday from injuries she suffered as a result of a tragic boating crash off the Upper Florida Keys the night before.
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
"This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty," the local border patrol chief said.
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
A Texas ranch owner said President Biden has completely "destabilized the border" and he does not think the situation will get any better until he leaves office. Double M Ranch owner Mike Hayes joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday from El Indio, Texas to share what he has experienced as the border continues to see a surge of illegal crossings.
Motel manager pours muriatic acid in the swimming pool to get black swimmers out of the pool
In June 1964, James Brock dumped acid into the water at the Monson Motor Lodge in St. Augustine, Fla. He was trying to disrupt swimmers who were protesting the hotel's whites-only policy. Npr.
DeSantis comes to rescue an embattled Nuñez. Busing migrants to Delaware not all that urgent, it seems | Editorial
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez said what she said, without nuance or full knowledge, and set off a pre-Election Day tempest that, after three days, still is kicking up a lot of dust, that even Gov. DeSantis took steps to tamp down.
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil Fish
According to Wikipedia, the devil fish or giant devil ray (Mobula mobular) is a species of ray in the family Mobulidae. The average devil fish grows to a length of disk 3.5 metres (11 ft) and can be found in the Mediterranean Sea as well as the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean.
Early polls, tight races, collapsing fraud cases, and Rick Scott’s bad bet
It’s Monday, Sept. 5, and we hope you’re relaxing this Labor Day and honoring the value of hard work and good people.
Shocking Drone Video Shows Alligator Attacking Florida Man
The gator's bite was enough to crush a portion of the man's skull and break his jaw.
Florida man who died after eating oysters at restaurant had numerous drugs in his system: report
A South Florida man, who died after eating raw oysters and became infected with a flesh-eating disease, had various drugs in his system at the time of his passing, including cocaine and fentanyl, a report says. Roger Pinckney, a 44-year-old from Davie, died July 31 after a fever and abdominal...
worldanimalnews.com
After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!
Still images posted from video shared on Instagram. Another shameful display of cruel and sickening acts by sub-humans was recently captured on video as two men callously dragged and ultimately stabbed a shark in the head with a knife while on a beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. A woman pleading with the men to stop hurting the innocent shark and return him back into the ocean can also be heard throughout the shocking footage. WAN posted the appalling video on social media over the weekend.
A Keys boater spotted a suspicious package. Here’s what 70 pounds of cocaine looks like
This is the second large cocaine shipment found off the Keys in a week.
A Florida Keys man jumped in the water to retrieve a pool noodle. He soon needed help
He was found nearly one mile from his boat.
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone Project
Many people consider safety a factor when choosing a location to call home. And having plenty of green spaces and the ability to participate in healthy, outdoor activities may also be a plus. There's a city in Florida that may just check both those boxes.
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat
Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
