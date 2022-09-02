ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Superyacht sinking off Italian coast caught on video

Footage captured the moment disaster struck off the Italian coast. The Italian Coast Guard released videos of 130-foot superyacht My Saga sinking into the Mediterranean Sea. The yacht was cruising from Gallipoli to Milazzo when it began taking on water at the stern Saturday evening. After receiving a distress call,...
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Missing Florida doctor's boat found abandoned offshore, crews continue search

The boat of a Florida doctor who has been missing since earlier this week was found, the Coast Guard said Thursday, but the doctor still hasn't been found. The United States Coast Guard Southeast said crews were searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross, whose 34-foot Crownline, "Vitamin Sea," was seen on Wednesday leaving Naples Bay Resort & Marina, about 40 miles south of Fort Meyers.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Cuban#Uninhabited Island#Border Patrol#The Border Patrol#The U S Coast Guard#Marine Operations
TheDailyBeast

Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat

A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
worldanimalnews.com

After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!

Still images posted from video shared on Instagram. Another shameful display of cruel and sickening acts by sub-humans was recently captured on video as two men callously dragged and ultimately stabbed a shark in the head with a knife while on a beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. A woman pleading with the men to stop hurting the innocent shark and return him back into the ocean can also be heard throughout the shocking footage. WAN posted the appalling video on social media over the weekend.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat

Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy