World

SkySports

Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports

The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports

Wolves target Diego Costa did not qualify for a work permit due to lack of international appearances

Wolves expect a decision in the next 48 hours on Diego Costa's work permit after his application did not qualify due to a lack of international appearances. Costa's work permit has not been rejected, but his application will go to a panel to decide whether it will be granted. The 33-year-old is still expected to arrive in England on Tuesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

European football round-up: Raphinha scores first Barcelona goal in win over Sevilla, while AC Milan beat Inter

Raphinha scored his first Barcelona goal as the Catalans beat fellow LaLiga hotshots Sevilla 3-0 to move within two points of the top of the table. The former Leeds winger opened the scoring for Barcelona in the first half and Robert Lewandowski doubled the advantage before the break, with that goal being the Polish striker's fifth goal in four league games for his new club.
UEFA
SkySports

US Open: Cameron Norrie loses to Andrey Rublev in straight sets in New York

Cameron Norrie's best run at the US Open ended in disappointment as a straight-sets defeat to Andrey Rublev saw the British No 1 miss out on a quarter-final place. Norrie was looking to build on reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals earlier this year, but the No 9 seed was unable to find his usual consistency as Rublev overcame a late blip to win 6-4 6-4 6-4 on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
TENNIS

