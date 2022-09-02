Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Wigan's Liam Farrell set to miss rest of Super League season, doubt for England's World Cup campaign
The 32-year-old sustained his injury in the 30-10 victory over St Helens on August 26 and now faces a likely two months on the sidelines. The Super League Grand Final takes place on September 24, with Wigan's semi-final play-off a week earlier on September 16. The World Cup, meanwhile, runs...
SkySports
Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports
The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
SkySports
Hull City 0-2 Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie scores again as Blades return to top of Championship
Sheffield United moved top of the Sky Bet Championship with a professional 2-0 victory at Hull. Oli McBurnie had gone 43 games without scoring until he struck at Luton last month, but his third goal in as many matches put the visitors in control after 20 minutes. Sander Berge then...
SkySports
Kim Little exclusive interview: Arsenal captain says women's football has long way to go despite Euros success
Despite being Scottish, there was no stopping Kim Little from supporting England in their generation-defining Women's Euros triumph. "I'm loyal to my Arsenal team-mates!" the Gunners captain tells Sky Sports when asked if she had mixed feelings about watching the Lionesses in the final. "I will always support them no matter what."
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Champions League: Celtic and Rangers return to group stage and what it means for Scottish football
Gordon Brown was Prime Minister, 'What a Wonderful World' was Christmas No 1 and the first iPhone was released. Yes, 2007 feels like a long time ago, but that is the last time both Celtic and Rangers were together competing in the Champions League group stage. Although the Old Firm...
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
SkySports
Hallam Hope: Oldham player left 'seriously injured' by 'vicious assault' outside Boundary Park
Police are investigating claims an unnamed Chesterfield player was involved in a "vicious assault" which left Oldham forward Hallam Hope with "serious injuries". Hope was attacked in the staff car park outside Boundary Park following Saturday's Vanarama National League match between the two clubs. The 28-year-old required hospital treatment and...
SkySports
Chelsea Women: How nutritionist Matt Jones is helping to fuel the Blues' WSL title defence
When Matt Jones tore his cruciate ligament twice before the age of 20, any hopes of a career as an elite sportsman went out the window. Luckily for him, the silver lining was right before his eyes. The industry was not cut off to him forever. "During the second period...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Wolves target Diego Costa did not qualify for a work permit due to lack of international appearances
Wolves expect a decision in the next 48 hours on Diego Costa's work permit after his application did not qualify due to a lack of international appearances. Costa's work permit has not been rejected, but his application will go to a panel to decide whether it will be granted. The 33-year-old is still expected to arrive in England on Tuesday evening.
SkySports
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers manager still believes in his team despite the Old Firm defeat to Celtic
Giovanni van Bronckhorst still has faith in this Rangers team to compete despite their Old Firm defeat to Celtic at the weekend - as they prepare for their Champions League group-stage opener against Ajax. The Gers were well beaten by Ange Postecoglou's team on Saturday, succumbing to a 4-0 defeat...
SkySports
Brighton 5-2 Leicester: Brendan Rodgers vows to fight on as Foxes manager after heavy loss on south coast
Brendan Rodgers described his Leicester side as "a jigsaw with pieces missing" but vowed to fight on as manager after a 5-2 defeat at Brighton kept them bottom of the Premier League. Brighton deepened the crisis at Leicester with an emphatic victory at the Amex Stadium on Super Sunday to...
SkySports
Bayern Munich urge Harry Kane to stall on Tottenham contract ahead of 2023 bid - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Bayern Munich 'want Harry Kane to hold off signing a new contract at Tottenham' so they can offer him a transfer to Germany next summer. Former Liverpool youth star Bobby Duncan has hit out at Saif Rubie - the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Manchester United swap possession for points while Arsenal show 'immaturity'
The expectation when Erik ten Hag arrived at Manchester United was that he would attempt to implement the attacking, possession-based style of play that served him so well at Ajax. Download the Sky Sports App | Get Sky Sports. How much did your club spend in record-breaking window?. Big Six...
SkySports
European football round-up: Raphinha scores first Barcelona goal in win over Sevilla, while AC Milan beat Inter
Raphinha scored his first Barcelona goal as the Catalans beat fellow LaLiga hotshots Sevilla 3-0 to move within two points of the top of the table. The former Leeds winger opened the scoring for Barcelona in the first half and Robert Lewandowski doubled the advantage before the break, with that goal being the Polish striker's fifth goal in four league games for his new club.
UEFA・
SkySports
Kristian Woolf on his love for St Helens, the calibre of Super League the lure of Wayne Bennett
St Helens club has found consistent success under his tenure, with two Grand Final wins, a Challenge Cup and a League Leaders' Shield to their name but for Woolf, it is the "outstanding fans" and "terrific" players at the club who have made it such a difficult decision to make.
SkySports
Champions League: Which team is under the most pressure to win this season's competition?
Holders Real Madrid will launch their Champions League defence in Glasgow when this season's group stage gets under way on Tuesday evening. Real have won five of the last nine editions and, under the wily Carlo Ancelotti, are likely to be one of the teams to beat again. Having beaten...
SkySports
Leger Legends: Former champion jockey Seb Sanders reveals emotional drive behind Doncaster return for Injured Jockeys Fund
Former champion jockey Seb Sanders is making an emotional return to race riding in Wednesday’s Leger Legends charity contest in honour of the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) after they helped him off "rock-bottom". Sanders, 50, last made an appearance in the saddle in 2016, retiring nine years after finishing...
SkySports
US Open: Cameron Norrie loses to Andrey Rublev in straight sets in New York
Cameron Norrie's best run at the US Open ended in disappointment as a straight-sets defeat to Andrey Rublev saw the British No 1 miss out on a quarter-final place. Norrie was looking to build on reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals earlier this year, but the No 9 seed was unable to find his usual consistency as Rublev overcame a late blip to win 6-4 6-4 6-4 on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
SkySports
Gary Neville brands Erling Haaland as unfair and compares Man City striker to James Bond villain
On the latest Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit discusses why Erling Haaland will fire Manchester City to the title, and what comes next for Leicester and VAR after difficult weekends. Haaland is just unfair - he's like a Bond villain. There's things happening this season that are not...
SkySports
The Hundred: More than 500,000 people attend matches in second season with more families buying tickets
More than 500,000 people attended games across the second season of The Hundred with more families buying tickets than in the inaugural campaign, according to figures from the England and Wales Cricket Board. Families made up 41 per cent of ticket sales, up from 36 per cent in 2021, while...
Comments / 0