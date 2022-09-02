ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whcuradio.com

No injuries in Ithaca DWI crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man was uninjured after crashing into a tree Sunday in front of Diane’s Automotive on West State Street. Police say Donald Kelly was drunk when his pickup truck collided head-on with the tree. Officers found the 64-year-old man, who’s accused of fleeing the scene after the crash, nearby.
ithaca.com

IPD Responds To Shots Fired On N Plain Street

On Friday, September 2, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of North Plain Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that there had been an altercation between two subjects, one of which displayed a firearm and fired numerous rounds toward the other subject. The shooter then fled the area in a vehicle. Several shell casings were located at the scene, as well as other evidence of a shooting, however no victims have been located at this time.
cnycentral.com

Man in critical condition, woman left with broken arms after attack in Syracuse home

SYRACUSE, NY — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning after he and a 44-year-old woman were attacked in their own home in Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Kellogg St. for a stabbing and assault call at around 5:56 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed in the back and suffered injuries to his face. The female victim was found with two broken arms, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.
ithaca.com

DWI Arrest Made After Crash Into Tree On West State

On Sunday, September 4, at 8:39 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the report of a pickup truck that had crashed head on into a tree in front of Diane’s Automotive, 435 W. State St. Initial reports stated that the operator of the truck fled the scene southbound after the crash.
Syracuse.com

Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say

Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police Recover Loaded Handgun After Investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police responded to a third-party report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Cherry Street just before 3 AM on Friday. IPD said officers were provided information that the suspect may be in possession of a handgun. During the investigation, police saw the suspect attempting to conceal an item near his waistband and then ran away.
The Ithaca Voice

Details released on three incidents in Ithaca Friday

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police published a batch of press releases related to three unrelated incidents in the City of Ithaca that took place throughout Friday. Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Cherry Street. Officers on the scene attempted to interview the involved parties and were informed that the suspect may be in possession of a handgun. During the investigation, police said that they observed the suspect attempting to conceal an item near his waistband before fleeing on foot.
NewsChannel 36

Victim Identified in Train Accident Near Lowman Crossover

9/5 11:30AM UPDATE: The Chemung County Sheriff's Office says the victim of the train accident has been positively identified as Raymond W. Johns, III, 38, of Breesport. Johns was identified by family members, after seeing photos and information shared in a Facebook post by the Sheriff's office. Family told authorities they last saw Johns approximately one week ago, wearing some of the same items described in the Facebook post.
whcuradio.com

Ithaca’s Green Street Garage reopens today

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Green Street Garage is reopening. Acting Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis will cut the ribbon later this morning at a ceremony. The revised garage was expanded to create more parking spaces. Construction work is still being done, but six out of seven floors will be available for the public today.
localsyr.com

Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
cnycentral.com

Man stabbed in altercation at New York State Fair

A 27-year-old man was stabbed at the New York State Fair on Saturday. Troopers said the victim was stabbed in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Richard J. Killins outside of gate 11. Killins was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
News Channel 34

Multiple vehicle crash on State Route 17 Friday in Endwell

On September 2, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell responded to State Route 17 west to a crash involving multiple vehicles. It was determined that six vehicles were involved in the crash, a second crash occurred involving two other vehicles. An investigation into the first crash determined that vehicles were […]
