Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
fox5dc.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week
Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
GW Hatchet
D.C.’s best rooftop bars for scenic views and tasty cocktails
The District may not be known for towering buildings, but the city’s rooftop venues serve up gorgeous views above the D.C. streets with cocktails to sip alongside your friends. Though a trip out for a drink can cost quite the fortune, the striking sights from some of the District’s...
WJLA
Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
popville.com
“New sign of life at the DC Capitol Square Bar & Grill”
Thanks to Tyler for sharing: “New sign of life at the DC Capitol Square Grill at 15th & E Capitol NE with delivery of this giant umbrella contraption. The window signs have said “coming soon” for at least the past 8 months”. Capitol Square Bar & Grill’s...
dctheaterarts.org
Essential Theatre to present ‘A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley’
The Essential Theatre celebrates Theatre Week 2022 with a special presentation of A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley, September 23 to October 9 at Anacostia Arts Center. A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley is an honorific evening of zingers about everything from sexuality to racism written and performed by Charisma Wooten accompanied by Pianist Everett P. Williams, Jr.
thehillishome.com
Lost Capitol Hill: Elizabeth Haines’s Department Store
Last year, as a Labor Day rerun, I posted an article on Coxey’s Army and how he and his workers were welcomed here on Capitol Hill. Today, I turn to someone who would appear to have been the natural enemy of the workers: a department store owner. Yet it appears that she did try to help the workers of the day, including members of Coxey’s Army.
thezebra.org
Havin and Christina Baucom, Fashion Trendsetters in Northern Virginia
Alexandria, VA – September is the month to usher in a new fashion season, so I took this opportunity to meet with Alexandria residents stylist Havin Baucom II and his wife, lifestyle and style influencer Christina Baucom. Both federal employees, the Baucoms are also fashion aficionados immersed in the industry by creating digital content and curating one-of-a-kind looks for their clients. Their philosophy is to wear what makes you feel good. In this edition of the Alexandria Noir, I dive into the Baucoms’ fashion aesthetic to learn what inspires them.
thezebra.org
Alexandria ROCKS Wants You!
Alexandria, VA – In 2007, Jeanne Kelly started a singing group for older adults, but its purpose was much deeper than simply making music. Encore Creativity for Older Adults was born out of an NIH-Funded study to address the mental and physical health benefits of singing. More than a decade later, Encore Creativity has spread from coast to coast, including to Alexandria, with over a thousand members and 30 programs.
Georgetown Law professor discusses effectiveness of curfew to prevent crime
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — As Prince George’s County prepares to implement a curfew designed to curb violent crime, a Georgetown law professor is questioning the effect it may have. A 2017 study conducted by Purdue University’s Jillian Carr and University of Virginia’s Jennifer Doleac found gun violence in Washington, D.C. was […]
Catch These Jazz And International Acts Playing Around D.C. In September
After the doldrums August, the music calendar starts heating up again as artists begin fall tours and institutional venues kick off the new performance season. We already gave you an overview of the DC Jazz Festival, which opens the month, but here are the jazz shows that caught our eye for the rest of September.
travelexperta.com
Top 4 Best Things to Do in Washington You Need to Try
During your school years, you probably have learned that Washington DC is the capital city of the US. Your textbooks had photos of its stunning monuments, so you feel like you know the place well. However, you can’t really get the idea of what the city is all about until you have been there for yourself, touched the buildings, and smelled the air. Four things to do and places to visit when you travel to Washington DC. Check out this blog post to learn about the Washington City guide.
DC police investigate late-night shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC police were canvassing the area of 7th Street Northwest late Monday evening after a reported shooting. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News first provided information about this shooting.
Voice of America
US International Festival Celebrates Traditional Food, Dance
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA — The Washington, D.C., area is multicultural, with embassies, international businesses and a host of ethnic restaurants. People from Ethiopia, El Salvador, the Caribbean and more live in the city and the surrounding Maryland and Virginia suburbs. To showcase the food, artisans and traditional dance of these...
GW Hatchet
DC Jazz Festival packs in local, internationally-acclaimed musicians at 18th installment
Both internationally-recognized and local jazz musicians hit four stages at The Wharf last weekend, rounding out a stunning stack of performances at the DC Jazz Festival. DC Jazz Festival, an annual week-long celebration of jazz, was packed with dozens of soulful performances and engaging educational programming to expose the D.C.-influenced musical genre to locals and tourists alike. A diverse mix of artists lined the program throughout the week, honoring classic jazz sound and introducing new elements to the exploratory genre.
Norton Concerned About D.C. Residents in Federal Prison Amid Inmate Deaths
Norton wants BOP to transfer D.C. residents out of a facility for safety reasons. The post Norton Concerned About D.C. Residents in Federal Prison Amid Inmate Deaths appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Police: Multiple shootings reported in DC on Labor Day
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating multiple shootings reported in D.C. on Labor Day. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), three of the shootings were reported within a short period with a fourth happened hours later. Police became aware of the first shooting after a gunshot victim was dropped...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Washington, DC
Got a couple of extra days to spare in the nation’s capital? Make some serious memories by adding some of the best day trips from Washington, DC, to your itinerary. From glorious national parks, such as Shenandoah National Park to historic Charlottesville, VA, to thriving Baltimore, MD, you’ll find plenty within a few short hours’ drive of Washington, DC. Whether you’re traveling solo, with friends, or with a gaggle of kiddos in tow, you’re sure to find a Washington side trip to meet everyone’s criteria.
mocoshow.com
30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population
Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
School board candidates leave race after laughing at student with autism
The Washington Post reports that Stephanie Lundquist-Arora and Harry Jackson both left the race after their reaction to the student drew strong disapproval from parents online.
Marbury Plaza Tenants Say They Still Live In Terrible Conditions Amid Lawsuit
This story was produced by Street Sense Media. Marbury Plaza, a Southeast D.C. apartment complex, was a major attraction for middle-class Black families looking for a place to call home in the 1960s. However, as the years progressed, the once-luxurious apartments deteriorated due to poor management, according to tenants at...
