Orange Beach, AL

Shark Week Series: Meet the sharks of the Gulf Coast

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylt3P_0hg237RX00

GULF SHORES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including shark species. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala .

But forget Hollywood movie tropes: sharks pose little risk for swimmers. Since 1900, there have been about 1,600 “unprovoked” shark attacks in the United States , or about 13 per year, according to SharkAttackData.com

WATCH: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach

To better understand these most-misunderstood ocean dwellers, WKRG News 5 is taking a closer look at some of the most prominent species that swim in the waters of the upper Gulf of Mexico. Some of these sharks are more common in the waters from Dauphin Island to Destin than others, but any of them might be spotted along our local beaches, including Gulf Shores and Pensacola Beach.

WKRG will being featuring eight different shark species during Labor Day weekend as part of WKRG’s Shark Week . The series will kick off with the tiger shark Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and will conclude Monday with the blacktip shark Monday at 5 p.m.. Follow along at WKRG.com and our Facebook !

Sean Powers , director of the USA School of Marine and Environmental Studies , joined WKRG News 5’s Caroline Carithers to tell us more about these fascinating Gulf denizens. Check out these videos below to learn more:

Tiger Sharks

Sandbar Sharks

Ridgeback Sharks

Hammerhead Sharks

Great White Sharks

Bull Sharks

Bonnethead Sharks

Blacktip Sharks

IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRG

TROPICS: Tracking Danielle, Earl, and a Tropical Wave

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking two active named storms and a possible development in the eastern Atlantic as we near closer to the peak of hurricane season. One is Hurricane Danielle that is continuing to shift off to the northeast and away from the United States. It is expected to see a bit of strengthening over the next day or so, but it will stay as a category one hurricane before weakening. The second is Tropical Storm Earl which is northwest of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to track to the north-northeast into the Atlantic, but this system could see strengthening over the next several days into a major hurricane. The third system is a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic and has a low chance of formation.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Sharks of the Gulf Coast: Sandbar sharks

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including sandbar sharks. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Coast Guard rescues 2 people as boat sinks in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The U.S. Coast Guard Mobile Sector rescued two people from a sinking boat near the Bob Sykes Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post, Station Pensacola, CGC Ridley Sector Mobile Command Center, and a CASA aircraft from Aviation Training Center Mobile responded to a 35-foot recreational vessel that was taking on water, according to a post on the Coast Guard Mobile Sector Facebook page.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Early morning fire destroys home on Ono Island

UPDATE (10:01 a.m.): Officials with the Orange Beach Fire Department said the call about a home fire on Ono Island came in at around 2:26 a.m. Firefighters said by the time they arrived the home was “heavily involved” in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Tram the Town’ repurposes movie studio trams for Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new tourist attraction for downtown Mobile might be ready by the fall.“Tram the Town” repurposes old movie studio tour vehicles for tours around the city. Tram the Town is in its infant stages–one step that could be coming soon is getting approval from the Mobile City council. Right now these […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

