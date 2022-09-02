ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama football honors late Tuscaloosa News sports columnist Cecil Hurt at Bryant-Denny Stadium

By died at 62
The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
There will be a significant void on press row when Alabama football kicks off its season Saturday. For the first time in more than four decades, late Tuscaloosa News sports columnist Cecil Hurt won't be there each game, tapping away on his iPad while humming, to write can't-miss columns about the Crimson Tide.

UA is making sure he's not forgotten, though.

In the press box, the Crimson Tide revealed a tribute plaque to Hurt on Friday, the day before Alabama plays Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Hurt died at 62 in November from complications from pneumonia.

"One of the preeminent sportswriters of his time, Cecil Hurt is a name that will be forever intertwined with The University of Alabama and its athletics department," the plaque reads. "However, Cecil was more. He was a friend and mentor to many journalists who sought his wisdom and counsel. He was also a trusted confidant to coaches and administrators. Cecil possessed the rare ability of building and growing professional relationships while still holding those he covered accountable ― a trait that helped him become one of the most respected scribes in the nation."

The plaque goes on to cover Hurt's career highlights. He worked for The Tuscaloosa News full-time from 1982 until he died, covering Alabama football, basketball, baseball and more. Hurt won no shortage of awards. Among his long list of accolades are the Mel Allen Media Award from the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame (2019), two National Sports Media Association Alabama Sportswriter of the Year awards (2016 and 2019), many Associated Press Sports Editors and a posthumous induction into the Alabama Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame. Hurt was also part of the Tuscaloosa News team that won the Pulitzer prize for coverage of the 2011 tornado.

CECIL HURT:Tuscaloosa lost an institution, The Tuscaloosa News lost an icon and I lost a friend | Deas

CECIL REMEMBERED:Sports community remembers Cecil Hurt as Alabama columnist with 'wit, style and grace'

"His voice and opinion mattered to many," the plaque continues. "Most importantly, his friendship and wisdom mattered to all ― not only to those who knew him personally, but those who religiously read his work and considered him a friend. Cecil built a lasting legacy, and he will forever be missed."

Alabama coach Nick Saban was one of those friends.

"I confided a lot of things in him," Saban said in November. "He never violated my trust. I thought the guy was one of the brightest, neatest big picture thinkers ever that I have been associated with in the media environment. Truly just loved the guy."

To honor Hurt, friends and family established the Cecil Hurt Endowed Support Fund for Excellence in Sports Media, which will prioritize support for UA students and initiatives related to the sports media field.

Donations can be made at the endowment's contribution page, give.ua.edu/cecil.

